2022 Analog AnLab Award and Asimov’s Science Fiction’s Readers’ Award Winners

The 2022 winners of Analog Science Fiction and Fact’s AnLab Award and Asimov’s Science Fiction’s Readers’ Award were announced today at an event and reading held at the SOHO Housing Works Bookstore in Manhattan.

ANALOG SCIENCE FICTION AND FACT ANALYTICAL LABORATORY WINNERS

BEST NOVELLA

“Communion” by Jay Werkheiser & Frank Wu (1-2/22)

BEST NOVELETTE

“Shepherd Moons” by Jerry Oltion (9-10/22)

BEST SHORT STORY

TIE “Beneath the Surface, a Womb of Ice” by Deborah L. Davitt (11-12/22)

TIE “Sacred Cow” by Larry Niven & Steven Barnes (11-12/22)

BEST FACT ARTICLE

“The Science Behind ‘The Power of Apollo (16),’” Marianne J. Dyson (9-10/22)

BEST POEM

“Belter Cats” by Mary Soon Lee (7-8/22)

BEST COVER

January/February 2022 by Eldar Zakirov

January/February 2022 Eldar Zakirov

ASIMOV’S SCIENCE FICTION READERS’ AWARD WINNERS

BEST NOVELLA/NOVEL

The Court Martial of the Renegat Renegades by Kristine Kathryn Rusch (9-10/22 and 11-12/22)

BEST NOVELETTE

“Falling Off the Edge of the World” by Suzanne Palmer (11-12/22)

BEST SHORT STORY

TIE “Destiny Delayed” by Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (5-6/22)

TIE “Sparrows” by Susan Palwick (9-10/22)

BEST POEM

“The Three Laws of Poetics” by Stewart C. Baker (11-12/22)

BEST COVER ARTIST

TIE Dominic Harman (1-2/22)

TIE Maurizio Manzieri (11-12/22)

January/February 2022 Dominic Harman November/December 2022 Maurizio Manzieri

[Based on a press release.]