The 2022 Aurealis Awards were presented on June 3 by the Canberra Speculative Fiction Guild. The award recognizes the achievements of Australian science fiction, fantasy and horror writers.

2022 AUREALIS AWARDS

BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL / ILLUSTRATED WORK

The Tree of Ecstasy and Unbearable Sadness, Matt Ottley (Dirt Lane Press)

BEST COLLECTION

Here be Leviathans, Chris Flynn (University of Queensland Press)

BEST ANTHOLOGY

This All Come Back Now, Mykaela Saunders (Ed.) (University of Queensland Press)

BEST CHILDREN’S FICTION

The Wintrish Girl, Melanie La’Brooy (University of Queensland Press)

BEST YOUNG ADULT SHORT STORY

“Tastes like Home”, Kiera Lesley (Andromeda Spaceways Magazine #86)

BEST HORROR SHORT STORY

“They Call Me Mother”, Geneve Flynn (Classic Monster Unleashed, Crystal Lake Publishing and Black Spot Books)

BEST HORROR NOVELLA

“Kookaburra Cruel”, Aaron Dries (Damnation Games, Clan Destine Press)

BEST FANTASY SHORT STORY

“The Icecutter’s Daughter”, Aiki Flinthart (The Art of Being Human, FableCroft Publishing)

BEST FANTASY NOVELLA

Winterbloom, Kirstyn McDermott (Brain Jar Press)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION SHORT STORY

“As Though I Were a Little Sun”, Grace Chan (Fireside Magazine #102)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION NOVELLA

Resembling Lepus, Amanda Kool (Grey Matter Press)

BEST YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

Only a Monster, Vanessa Len (Allen & Unwin)

BEST HORROR NOVEL

The Stone Road, Trent Jamieson (Erewhon Books)

BEST FANTASY NOVEL

Path of Thorns, Angela Slatter (Titan Books)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

36 Streets, T R Napper (Titan Books)

CONVENORS’ AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

The Phantom Never Dies (podcast) by Maria Lewis