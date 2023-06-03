2022 Aurealis Awards

The 2022 Aurealis Awards were presented on June 3 by the Canberra Speculative Fiction Guild. The award recognizes the achievements of Australian science fiction, fantasy and horror writers.

2022 AUREALIS AWARDS

BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL / ILLUSTRATED WORK

  • The Tree of Ecstasy and Unbearable Sadness, Matt Ottley (Dirt Lane Press) 

BEST COLLECTION

  • Here be Leviathans, Chris Flynn (University of Queensland Press)

BEST ANTHOLOGY

  • This All Come Back Now, Mykaela Saunders (Ed.) (University of Queensland Press)

BEST CHILDREN’S FICTION

  • The Wintrish Girl, Melanie La’Brooy (University of Queensland Press) 

BEST YOUNG ADULT SHORT STORY

  •  “Tastes like Home”, Kiera Lesley (Andromeda Spaceways Magazine #86)

BEST HORROR SHORT STORY

  • “They Call Me Mother”, Geneve Flynn (Classic Monster Unleashed, Crystal Lake Publishing and Black Spot Books)

BEST HORROR NOVELLA

  • “Kookaburra Cruel”, Aaron Dries (Damnation Games, Clan Destine Press)

BEST FANTASY SHORT STORY

  • “The Icecutter’s Daughter”, Aiki Flinthart (The Art of Being Human, FableCroft Publishing)

BEST FANTASY NOVELLA

  • Winterbloom, Kirstyn McDermott (Brain Jar Press)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION SHORT STORY

  • “As Though I Were a Little Sun”, Grace Chan (Fireside Magazine #102)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION NOVELLA

  • Resembling Lepus, Amanda Kool (Grey Matter Press)

BEST YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

  • Only a Monster, Vanessa Len (Allen & Unwin) 

BEST HORROR NOVEL

  • The Stone Road, Trent Jamieson (Erewhon Books)

BEST FANTASY NOVEL 

  • Path of Thorns, Angela Slatter (Titan Books) 

BEST SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

  • 36 Streets, T R Napper (Titan Books)

CONVENORS’ AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

  • The Phantom Never Dies (podcast) by Maria Lewis

