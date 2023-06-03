The 2022 Aurealis Awards were presented on June 3 by the Canberra Speculative Fiction Guild. The award recognizes the achievements of Australian science fiction, fantasy and horror writers.
2022 AUREALIS AWARDS
BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL / ILLUSTRATED WORK
- The Tree of Ecstasy and Unbearable Sadness, Matt Ottley (Dirt Lane Press)
BEST COLLECTION
- Here be Leviathans, Chris Flynn (University of Queensland Press)
BEST ANTHOLOGY
- This All Come Back Now, Mykaela Saunders (Ed.) (University of Queensland Press)
BEST CHILDREN’S FICTION
- The Wintrish Girl, Melanie La’Brooy (University of Queensland Press)
BEST YOUNG ADULT SHORT STORY
- “Tastes like Home”, Kiera Lesley (Andromeda Spaceways Magazine #86)
BEST HORROR SHORT STORY
- “They Call Me Mother”, Geneve Flynn (Classic Monster Unleashed, Crystal Lake Publishing and Black Spot Books)
BEST HORROR NOVELLA
- “Kookaburra Cruel”, Aaron Dries (Damnation Games, Clan Destine Press)
BEST FANTASY SHORT STORY
- “The Icecutter’s Daughter”, Aiki Flinthart (The Art of Being Human, FableCroft Publishing)
BEST FANTASY NOVELLA
- Winterbloom, Kirstyn McDermott (Brain Jar Press)
BEST SCIENCE FICTION SHORT STORY
- “As Though I Were a Little Sun”, Grace Chan (Fireside Magazine #102)
BEST SCIENCE FICTION NOVELLA
- Resembling Lepus, Amanda Kool (Grey Matter Press)
BEST YOUNG ADULT NOVEL
- Only a Monster, Vanessa Len (Allen & Unwin)
BEST HORROR NOVEL
- The Stone Road, Trent Jamieson (Erewhon Books)
BEST FANTASY NOVEL
- Path of Thorns, Angela Slatter (Titan Books)
BEST SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL
- 36 Streets, T R Napper (Titan Books)
CONVENORS’ AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE
- The Phantom Never Dies (podcast) by Maria Lewis