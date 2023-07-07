The 2023 ENnie Nominees and Judges Spotlight Winners are out.

The ENnie Awards are an annual, fan-based juried award system for all tabletop RPGs. The ENnies were created in 2001 as an annual award ceremony, hosted by the leading D&D/d20 system fan site, EN World in partnership with Eric Noah’s Unofficial D&D 3rd Edition News.

Final voting will take place from July 14-23. Winners will be announced from Gen Con on August 4 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern in the Crown Plaza Union Station Grand Hall. The ceremony can also be watched live via the ENNIE Award YouTube channel.

See the 2023 Art Nominee Collage at the link.

JUDGES’ SPOTLIGHT WINNERS

BEST ADVENTURE

BEST AID/ACCESSORY – DIGITAL

BEST AID/ACCESSORY – NON – DIGITAL

BEST ART, COVER

Click here to see the nominees collage

BEST ART, INTERIOR

Click here to see the nominees collage

Flabbergasted! , The Wanderer’s Tome

Artists : Andy Bennett, Fleur Sciortino, Ricardo Bessa, Dozerdraws, Daniela “Iella” Attard

, The Wanderer’s Tome : Andy Bennett, Fleur Sciortino, Ricardo Bessa, Dozerdraws, Daniela “Iella” Attard Incantations , Metal Weave Games

Artists : Zander Barcelo, Cher Chen, Stephanie cost, Reil Hye, Genel Jumalon, Maiwenn Kasprzyk, Allaine Kate B Leoncio, Erika Lundrigan (Mizomel), Patricia Maura L Mercado, Anna Moshak, Mike Pape, Devon Ste Marie Robin, The _Gobbo, Lauren Walsh

, Metal Weave Games : Zander Barcelo, Cher Chen, Stephanie cost, Reil Hye, Genel Jumalon, Maiwenn Kasprzyk, Allaine Kate B Leoncio, Erika Lundrigan (Mizomel), Patricia Maura L Mercado, Anna Moshak, Mike Pape, Devon Ste Marie Robin, The _Gobbo, Lauren Walsh OZ: A Fantasy Role-Playing Setting, Andrews McMeel Universal

Artist : Andrew Kolb

Andrews McMeel Universal : Andrew Kolb Seven Sinners , Mana Project Studio

Artists : Domenico Cava, Mirko Failoni

, Mana Project Studio : Domenico Cava, Mirko Failoni Vaesen RPG – Mythic Britain & Ireland, Free League Publishing

Artists: Johan Egerkrans, Anton Vitus, Gustave Dorr

BEST CARTOGRAPHY

BEST ELECTRONIC BOOK

BEST FAMILY GAME / PRODUCT

BEST FREE GAME / PRODUCT

BEST GAME

Fabula Ultima – Core Rulebook , Need Games, Rooster Games

Author : Emanuele Galletto

Editing/Sensitivity : Nicola Degobbis, Courteney Penney, Marta Palvarini

Art : Moryo, Christian Benevides, Lorenzo Magalotti, Susu Nonohara, Catthy Trinh, ExtantLily, Ben Henry, Sascha Anderer, Lorc

, Need Games, Rooster Games : Emanuele Galletto : Nicola Degobbis, Courteney Penney, Marta Palvarini : Moryo, Christian Benevides, Lorenzo Magalotti, Susu Nonohara, Catthy Trinh, ExtantLily, Ben Henry, Sascha Anderer, Lorc Flabbergasted! , The Wanderer’s Tome

Author : Chelsea Sciortino, Fleur Sciortino

Editing/Sensitivity : Amber Logdson, Hannah Givens

Art : Andy Bennett, Fleur Sciortino, Ricardo Bessa, Dozerdraws, Daniela “Iella” Attard

, The Wanderer’s Tome : Chelsea Sciortino, Fleur Sciortino : Amber Logdson, Hannah Givens : Andy Bennett, Fleur Sciortino, Ricardo Bessa, Dozerdraws, Daniela “Iella” Attard Pasión de las Pasiones , Magpie Games

Authors : Brandon Leon-Gambetta, Brendan Conway, Claudia Sánchez Quiroz

Editing : Mark Diaz Truman, Monte Lin

Art : Miguel Angel Espinoza, Marissa Kelly

, Magpie Games : Brandon Leon-Gambetta, Brendan Conway, Claudia Sánchez Quiroz : Mark Diaz Truman, Monte Lin : Miguel Angel Espinoza, Marissa Kelly Slugblaster | Kickflip Over a Quantum Centipede , Wilkie’s Candy Lab

Authors: Mikey Hamm, Robyn Slack, Michael Elliott and guests

Editing : Ryan A. Markle

Art : Sex on a Pizza, Galen Pejeau, Susanna Wong, Scott A. Ford, Halie Finney, Rupam Grimoeuvre, Taylor Reese, Mike Perschon

, Wilkie’s Candy Lab Mikey Hamm, Robyn Slack, Michael Elliott and guests : Ryan A. Markle : Sex on a Pizza, Galen Pejeau, Susanna Wong, Scott A. Ford, Halie Finney, Rupam Grimoeuvre, Taylor Reese, Mike Perschon Trophy RPG, The Gauntlet Gaming Community, Hedgemaze Press

Author: Jesse Ross

Editing : Lauren McManamon, Jason Cordova, David LaFreniere

Art : Anna Zee, Rian Magee, Anton Cheykin

BEST LAYOUT AND DESIGN

BEST MONSTER/ADVERSARY

BEST ONLINE CONTENT

BEST ORGANIZED PLAY

BEST PODCAST

BEST PRODUCTION VALUES

BEST RPG RELATED PRODUCT

BEST RULES

BEST SETTING

BEST SUPPLEMENT

BEST WRITING

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR