2023 ENnie Nominees

Posted on by

The 2023 ENnie Nominees and Judges Spotlight Winners are out.

The ENnie Awards are an annual, fan-based juried award system for all tabletop RPGs. The ENnies were created in 2001 as an annual award ceremony, hosted by the leading D&D/d20 system fan site, EN World in partnership with Eric Noah’s Unofficial D&D 3rd Edition News.

Final voting will take place from July 14-23. Winners will be announced from Gen Con on August 4 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern in the Crown Plaza Union Station Grand Hall. The ceremony can also be watched live via the ENNIE Award YouTube channel.

See the 2023 Art Nominee Collage at the link.

JUDGES’ SPOTLIGHT WINNERS

  • Kevin Combs– One Breath left, Stout Stoat Press
      Author: Ian Howard
  • Jim D’Alessio – Dungeons of DrakkenheimGhostfire Gaming
      Authors: Monty Martin, Kelly McLaughlin
  • Christopher Gath – Void 1680 AM , Bannerless Games
      Author: Ken Lowery
  • Candace McAfee – Moonlight on Roseville Beach: A Queer Game of Disco and Cosmic Horror, R. Rook Studio
      Authors: Richard Ruane, Rob Abrazado, Bendi Barrett, Sharang Biswas, Rick Chia, Alison Cybe, Ezakur, Ethan Harvey, Maxwell Lander, Catherine Ramen, Erin Roberts, Ennis Rook Bashe, Noora Rose, R.J. Ryan, Sean F. Smith, Anne Toole, Preston Leslie, Logan Rollins
  • Shauna Ratliff – FaecraftExalted Funeral
      Author: Will Purves

BEST ADVENTURE

  • Broken Tales, The World Anvil Publishing
      Author: Alberto Tronchi
  • Journeys through the Radiant Citadel,  Wizards of the Coast
      Authors: Justice Ramin Arman, Dominique Dickey, Ajit A. George, Basheer Ghouse, Alastor Guzman, D. Fox Harrell, T.K. Johnson, Felice Tzehuei Kuan, Surena Marie, Mimi Mondal, Mario Ortegón, Miyuki Jane Pinckard, Pam Punzalan, Erin Roberts, Terry H. Romero, Stephanie Yoon
  • Unexpected Wedding Invitation, Midnight Tower
      Author: Tove Lund Jorgenson
  • Vaesen RPG – Seasons of Mystery, Free League
      Authors: Gabrielle de Bourg, Tomas Harenstam, Andreas Marklund, Kiku Pukk Harenstam
  • VHS: Very Horror Stories, Aces Games
      Author: Simone ‘Aces’ Morini

BEST AID/ACCESSORY – DIGITAL

BEST AID/ACCESSORY – NON – DIGITAL

BEST ART, COVER

Click here to see the nominees collage

BEST ART, INTERIOR

Click here to see the nominees collage

  • Flabbergasted!, The Wanderer’s Tome
      Artists: Andy Bennett, Fleur Sciortino, Ricardo Bessa, Dozerdraws, Daniela “Iella” Attard
  • Incantations, Metal Weave Games
      Artists: Zander Barcelo, Cher Chen, Stephanie cost, Reil Hye, Genel Jumalon, Maiwenn Kasprzyk, Allaine Kate B Leoncio, Erika Lundrigan (Mizomel), Patricia Maura L Mercado, Anna Moshak, Mike Pape, Devon Ste Marie Robin, The _Gobbo, Lauren Walsh
  • OZ: A Fantasy Role-Playing Setting, Andrews McMeel Universal
      Artist: Andrew Kolb
  • Seven Sinners, Mana Project Studio
      Artists: Domenico Cava, Mirko Failoni
  • Vaesen RPG – Mythic Britain & Ireland, Free League Publishing
      Artists: Johan Egerkrans, Anton Vitus, Gustave Dorr

BEST CARTOGRAPHY

BEST ELECTRONIC BOOK

BEST FAMILY GAME / PRODUCT

BEST FREE GAME / PRODUCT

  • Exclusion Zone Botanist, Exeunt Press
  • Root: The RPG Talon Hill Quickstart, Magpie Games
      Author: David Castro
  • Shrine of the Jaguar Princess, Trident Gamebooks LLC
      Author: Sersa Victory
  • Stranded, Mongoose Publishing
      Author: M.J. Dougherty
  • The 2022 Level 1 Anthology, 9th Level Games
      Authors: Gabrielle Rabinowitz, Evlyn Moreau, Dustin Winter, Quinn B. Rodriguez, Sea Carnelian, Loretta Brady, Skylar Bottcher, Gianna Cormier, Glenn Givens, Samantha Sinacori, Steffie de Vaan, Graham Gentz, Monica Valentinelli, Kyle Ott, Desks and Dorks, Patrick Watson, Dare Hickman, V.R. Collins, Zane Graves, Scott Slater, Alexi Sargeant, Jim Dagg

BEST GAME

  • Fabula Ultima – Core Rulebook, Need Games, Rooster Games
      Author : Emanuele Galletto
      Editing/Sensitivity : Nicola Degobbis, Courteney Penney, Marta Palvarini
      Art : Moryo, Christian Benevides, Lorenzo Magalotti, Susu Nonohara, Catthy Trinh, ExtantLily, Ben Henry, Sascha Anderer, Lorc
  • Flabbergasted!, The Wanderer’s Tome
      Author: Chelsea Sciortino, Fleur Sciortino
      Editing/Sensitivity : Amber Logdson, Hannah Givens
      Art : Andy Bennett, Fleur Sciortino, Ricardo Bessa, Dozerdraws, Daniela “Iella” Attard
  • Pasión de las Pasiones, Magpie Games
      Authors: Brandon Leon-Gambetta, Brendan Conway, Claudia Sánchez Quiroz
      Editing : Mark Diaz Truman, Monte Lin
      Art : Miguel Angel Espinoza, Marissa Kelly
  • Slugblaster | Kickflip Over a Quantum Centipede, Wilkie’s Candy Lab
      Authors: Mikey Hamm, Robyn Slack, Michael Elliott and guests
      Editing : Ryan A. Markle
      Art : Sex on a Pizza, Galen Pejeau, Susanna Wong, Scott A. Ford, Halie Finney, Rupam Grimoeuvre, Taylor Reese, Mike Perschon
  • Trophy RPG, The Gauntlet Gaming Community, Hedgemaze Press
      Author: Jesse Ross
      Editing : Lauren McManamon, Jason Cordova, David LaFreniere
      Art : Anna Zee, Rian Magee, Anton Cheykin

BEST LAYOUT AND DESIGN

BEST MONSTER/ADVERSARY

  • Darklands, Black Lantern Productions
      Authors: Dimokritos Saloustros, George Kanatelias, Giannis Rodis, Antonios Galatis
      Art: Artem Demura, Mikhail Palmarchuk, Cris Cold
  • Fateforge Book 5 – Creatures 2 Netherworld, Studio Agate
      Author: Araine “Linden Oliver” Clovis, Diana “Kjarllan” Lutton, Etienne “Etmer_Fachronies” Mercier, Frederick “Atorgael” Pilling, Joelle “ Iris” Deschamp, Nicola Bernardelli, Thomas “ Kaer” Navarro, and William Perceval “Merlin” Huber
  • Ruins of Symbaroum – Bestiary, Free League Publishing
      Authors: Mattias Johnsson Haake, Mattias Lilja, and Jacob Rodgers
      Art: Martin Grip
  • Seven Sinners, Mana Project Studio
  • Twilight Fables, Izegrim Creations
      Author: Roderic Waibel

BEST ONLINE CONTENT

BEST ORGANIZED PLAY

BEST PODCAST

BEST PRODUCTION VALUES

BEST RPG RELATED PRODUCT

BEST RULES

 BEST SETTING

BEST SUPPLEMENT

BEST WRITING

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.