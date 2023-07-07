The 2023 ENnie Nominees and Judges Spotlight Winners are out.
The ENnie Awards are an annual, fan-based juried award system for all tabletop RPGs. The ENnies were created in 2001 as an annual award ceremony, hosted by the leading D&D/d20 system fan site, EN World in partnership with Eric Noah’s Unofficial D&D 3rd Edition News.
Final voting will take place from July 14-23. Winners will be announced from Gen Con on August 4 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern in the Crown Plaza Union Station Grand Hall. The ceremony can also be watched live via the ENNIE Award YouTube channel.
See the 2023 Art Nominee Collage at the link.
JUDGES’ SPOTLIGHT WINNERS
- Kevin Combs– One Breath left, Stout Stoat Press
Author: Ian Howard
- Jim D’Alessio – Dungeons of Drakkenheim, Ghostfire Gaming
Authors: Monty Martin, Kelly McLaughlin
- Christopher Gath – Void 1680 AM , Bannerless Games
Author: Ken Lowery
- Candace McAfee – Moonlight on Roseville Beach: A Queer Game of Disco and Cosmic Horror, R. Rook Studio
Authors: Richard Ruane, Rob Abrazado, Bendi Barrett, Sharang Biswas, Rick Chia, Alison Cybe, Ezakur, Ethan Harvey, Maxwell Lander, Catherine Ramen, Erin Roberts, Ennis Rook Bashe, Noora Rose, R.J. Ryan, Sean F. Smith, Anne Toole, Preston Leslie, Logan Rollins
- Shauna Ratliff – Faecraft, Exalted Funeral
Author: Will Purves
BEST ADVENTURE
- Broken Tales, The World Anvil Publishing
Author: Alberto Tronchi
- Journeys through the Radiant Citadel, Wizards of the Coast
Authors: Justice Ramin Arman, Dominique Dickey, Ajit A. George, Basheer Ghouse, Alastor Guzman, D. Fox Harrell, T.K. Johnson, Felice Tzehuei Kuan, Surena Marie, Mimi Mondal, Mario Ortegón, Miyuki Jane Pinckard, Pam Punzalan, Erin Roberts, Terry H. Romero, Stephanie Yoon
- Unexpected Wedding Invitation, Midnight Tower
Author: Tove Lund Jorgenson
- Vaesen RPG – Seasons of Mystery, Free League
Authors: Gabrielle de Bourg, Tomas Harenstam, Andreas Marklund, Kiku Pukk Harenstam
- VHS: Very Horror Stories, Aces Games
Author: Simone ‘Aces’ Morini
BEST AID/ACCESSORY – DIGITAL
- DDDice, The 3D Dice Company
- Rimspace Planet Generator, Anodyne Printware
- Sonic Library, dScryb x Michael Ghelfi Studios
- The Session Zero System, Mythic Grove Productions, Authors: Gabe Hicks & Elise Rezendes
- We Deal in Lead Gunslinger Generator, By Odin’s Beard RPG
BEST AID/ACCESSORY – NON – DIGITAL
- Decuma: the R&D for your RPG, Golden Lasso Games
- Expanded Character Sheet Journals, Renegade Game Studios
- The Book of The New Jerusalem, Pelgrane Press
- The Maw – Adventure Set #1, Obscuriat Walser
- The Witcher Hybrid Dice Set – Wolf: Golem’s Heart, Q Workshop
BEST ART, COVER
Click here to see the nominees collage
- Blackbirds – Servant of the Gods Special Edition,Andrews McMeel Publishing.
Artist: Dave Reposa
- Historica Arcanum: The City of Crescent, Metis Creative
Artist: Yağmur Kiyak
- SHIVER Gothic: Secrets of Spireholm Special Edition, Parable Games
Artist: Ben Alexander & Kristopher McClanahan
- Swords of the Serpentine,Pelgrane Press
Artist: Jérôme Huguenin
- Xanadu – A Nibiru Expansion, Araukana Media LTD
Artist: Piotr Gajda
BEST ART, INTERIOR
Click here to see the nominees collage
- Flabbergasted!, The Wanderer’s Tome
Artists: Andy Bennett, Fleur Sciortino, Ricardo Bessa, Dozerdraws, Daniela “Iella” Attard
- Incantations, Metal Weave Games
Artists: Zander Barcelo, Cher Chen, Stephanie cost, Reil Hye, Genel Jumalon, Maiwenn Kasprzyk, Allaine Kate B Leoncio, Erika Lundrigan (Mizomel), Patricia Maura L Mercado, Anna Moshak, Mike Pape, Devon Ste Marie Robin, The _Gobbo, Lauren Walsh
- OZ: A Fantasy Role-Playing Setting, Andrews McMeel Universal
Artist: Andrew Kolb
- Seven Sinners, Mana Project Studio
Artists: Domenico Cava, Mirko Failoni
- Vaesen RPG – Mythic Britain & Ireland, Free League Publishing
Artists: Johan Egerkrans, Anton Vitus, Gustave Dorr
BEST CARTOGRAPHY
- Blade Runner RPG Starter Set, Free League Publishing
Christian Granath
- Campaign Builder: Cities & Towns Map Folio, Kobold Press
Sarah Morris, Jon Pintar, Tommi Salama
- Claw Atlas: New Maps for Beak, Feather, & Bone, Possible Worlds Games
Jonathan Yee
- Duckquest, Exalted Funeral
Darcy Perry
- High Guard Update 2022, Mongoose Publishing
Dave Dyson, Geir Lanesskog, Jeremy Rector, James Sugrue, Adrian Tymes
BEST ELECTRONIC BOOK
- Brindlewood Bay, The Gauntlet Gaming Community
Authors: Jason Cordova, David Morrison, Calvin Johns, Petra Volkhausen, Steffie de Vaan
- Coven of Cats: Mini Campaign, r-n-w
Authors: Rose Whittaker and Niels Jansen
- Host and Hostility: Three Regency Call of Cthulhu Scenarios, Miskatonic Repository
Author: SR Sellens
- Lichdom, Feral Wizard Library
Authors: Adrian Lopez Sanjuan
- Vault of the Blood Mage , Crypt Thing Press
Author: Robert Waluchow
BEST FAMILY GAME / PRODUCT
- Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game Starter Set, Magpie Games
Authors: Sharang Biswas, Elizabeth Chaipraditkul, Brendan Conway, James Mendez Hodes, Yeonsoo Julian Kim, Simon Moody, Lysa Penrose, Mark Diaz Truman, Daniel Kwan, Sen-Foong Lim
- Color My Quest, Dice Up Games
Author: Kristin & Tim Devine
- Horseshoe Academy, 9th Level Games
Authors: Nat Mesnard & Patrick Watson
- Princess Guard, Amalara Game Studio
Author: David Garrett
- The Goblings, Slowquest
Author: Bodie Hartley
BEST FREE GAME / PRODUCT
- Exclusion Zone Botanist, Exeunt Press
- Root: The RPG Talon Hill Quickstart, Magpie Games
Author: David Castro
- Shrine of the Jaguar Princess, Trident Gamebooks LLC
Author: Sersa Victory
- Stranded, Mongoose Publishing
Author: M.J. Dougherty
- The 2022 Level 1 Anthology, 9th Level Games
Authors: Gabrielle Rabinowitz, Evlyn Moreau, Dustin Winter, Quinn B. Rodriguez, Sea Carnelian, Loretta Brady, Skylar Bottcher, Gianna Cormier, Glenn Givens, Samantha Sinacori, Steffie de Vaan, Graham Gentz, Monica Valentinelli, Kyle Ott, Desks and Dorks, Patrick Watson, Dare Hickman, V.R. Collins, Zane Graves, Scott Slater, Alexi Sargeant, Jim Dagg
BEST GAME
- Fabula Ultima – Core Rulebook, Need Games, Rooster Games
Author : Emanuele Galletto
Editing/Sensitivity : Nicola Degobbis, Courteney Penney, Marta Palvarini
Art : Moryo, Christian Benevides, Lorenzo Magalotti, Susu Nonohara, Catthy Trinh, ExtantLily, Ben Henry, Sascha Anderer, Lorc
- Flabbergasted!, The Wanderer’s Tome
Author: Chelsea Sciortino, Fleur Sciortino
Editing/Sensitivity : Amber Logdson, Hannah Givens
Art : Andy Bennett, Fleur Sciortino, Ricardo Bessa, Dozerdraws, Daniela “Iella” Attard
- Pasión de las Pasiones, Magpie Games
Authors: Brandon Leon-Gambetta, Brendan Conway, Claudia Sánchez Quiroz
Editing : Mark Diaz Truman, Monte Lin
Art : Miguel Angel Espinoza, Marissa Kelly
- Slugblaster | Kickflip Over a Quantum Centipede, Wilkie’s Candy Lab
Authors: Mikey Hamm, Robyn Slack, Michael Elliott and guests
Editing : Ryan A. Markle
Art : Sex on a Pizza, Galen Pejeau, Susanna Wong, Scott A. Ford, Halie Finney, Rupam Grimoeuvre, Taylor Reese, Mike Perschon
- Trophy RPG, The Gauntlet Gaming Community, Hedgemaze Press
Author: Jesse Ross
Editing : Lauren McManamon, Jason Cordova, David LaFreniere
Art : Anna Zee, Rian Magee, Anton Cheykin
BEST LAYOUT AND DESIGN
- Blade Runner RPG Core Rulebook, Free League Publishing
Christian Granath
- Eldritch Overload: Tarot & Codex, WEIRD WORKS LLC
Brenda Ho
- Frontier Scum, Games Omnivorous
Chalkdown
- Nolan Locke’s Exquisite Corpse, The Corpse Exquisite
Alex Beisel, Nicholas Ross
- Women are Werewolves, 9th Level Games
Corinne Taylor & Yeonsoo Julian Kim
BEST MONSTER/ADVERSARY
- Darklands, Black Lantern Productions
Authors: Dimokritos Saloustros, George Kanatelias, Giannis Rodis, Antonios Galatis
Art: Artem Demura, Mikhail Palmarchuk, Cris Cold
- Fateforge Book 5 – Creatures 2 Netherworld, Studio Agate
Author: Araine “Linden Oliver” Clovis, Diana “Kjarllan” Lutton, Etienne “Etmer_Fachronies” Mercier, Frederick “Atorgael” Pilling, Joelle “ Iris” Deschamp, Nicola Bernardelli, Thomas “ Kaer” Navarro, and William Perceval “Merlin” Huber
- Ruins of Symbaroum – Bestiary, Free League Publishing
Authors: Mattias Johnsson Haake, Mattias Lilja, and Jacob Rodgers
Art: Martin Grip
- Seven Sinners, Mana Project Studio
- Twilight Fables, Izegrim Creations
Author: Roderic Waibel
BEST ONLINE CONTENT
- Albyon Absey’s Geographical Almanac
- Cannibal Halfling Gaming
- Elven Tower Blog, Elven Tower Adventures
- Linda Codega’s io9 RPG reporting, Gizmodo / io9
- TTRPGKids
BEST ORGANIZED PLAY
- Bug Hunt
Author: Mike Arrow
- Cat’s Paws, Neo Tokyo Project
Author: Jason Koh
- Red Door, Black Heart
Author: Mike Arrow
- Spectacle at Shrineholt
Author: Sonja Dunbar
- Under the Cover of Stars
Authors: Marik Montalvan, Jens Sundqvist
BEST PODCAST
- Backwater Bastards, Backwater Studios, LLC
- Call of Cthulhu: Bookshops of Arkham, Chaosium – Roll 20 – Elder Eye Entertainment
- How We Roll
- Seth Skorkowsky
- Transplanar: The Second Stranger, Transplanar RPG
BEST PRODUCTION VALUES
- Blackbirds RPG: Servant of the Gods Edition, Andrews McMeel Publishing
- Carbon Grey RPG Deluxe Boxed Set, Magnetic Press Play
- DIE: The Roleplaying Game Special Edition, Rowan, Rook and Decard
- Household, Two Little Mice
- Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay – The Enemy Within: Empire in Ruins Collector’s Edition, Cubicle 7 Entertainment Ltd
BEST RPG RELATED PRODUCT
- Dragonbond: Dragons of the Red Moon, Draco Studios
- Epic Encounters: Cove of the Dragon Turtle, Steamforged Games Ltd
- Improv for Gamers, Second Edition, Evil Hat Productions
- Owlbear Plush, Metal Weave Games
- The Fablemaker’s Animated Tarot Box Se, Hit Point Press
BEST RULES
- Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game,Magpie Games
Author: Sharang Biswas, Elizabeth Chaipraditkul, Brendan Conway, James Mendez Hodes, Yeonsoo Julian Kim, Simon Moody, Lysa Penrose, Mark Diaz Truman, Daniel Kwan, Sen-Foong Lim
- High Guard Update 2022, Mongoose Publishing
Author: Christopher Griffen
- Hunter: The Reckoning 5th Edition Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook, Renegade Game Studios
Authors: Justin Achilli, Daniel Braga, Johnathan Byerly, Edward Austin Hall, Karim Muammar, Mario Ortegon, Pam Punzalan, Erin Roberts
- Rivers of London: The Roleplaying Game, Chaosium Inc.
Authors: Ben Aaronvitch, Graeme Barber, Paul Fricker, Adam Guantlet, Llyod Gyan, Lynne Hardy, Gavin Inglis, Mike Mason, Keris McDonald, Lucya Szachnowski
- Trophy RPG, The Gauntlet Gaming Community, Hedgemaze Press
Author: Jessie Ross
BEST SETTING
- Drakkenhall: City of Monsters, Pelgrane Press
Authors: Liz Argall, AnneMarie Boeve, Benjamin Feehan, Gareth Ryder-Hanrahan, Cal Moore, Corey Reddin
- SHIVER Gothic: Secrets of Spireholm, Parable Games
Authors: Charlie Menzies
- Swords of the Serpentine, Pelgrane Press
Authors: Kevin Kulp and Emily Dresner
- Vaesen RPG – Mythic Britain & Ireland, Free League Publishing
Authors: Graeme Davis, Mathew Tyler-Jones, Dave Semark
- Vermin 2047 – Survival Kit, Studio Agate
Authors: Julien Blondel, Yegor “Silenus” Kozlov
BEST SUPPLEMENT
- Barkeep on the Borderlands, Prismatic Wasteland
Authors: W.F. Smith, Anne Hunter, Ava Islam, Ben Laurence, Chris McDowell, Emmy Verte, Gus L., Luka Rejec, Marcia B., Nick LS Whelan, Ty Pitre, Zedeck Siew
- Incantations, Metal Weave Games
Authors: HTTPaladin, Kirsten Bell, Lucia Versprille
- Into the Cess and Citadel, Wet Ink Games, LLC
Author: Charlie Ferguson-Avery and Alex Coggon
- Intoximancy, Steve Conley
Author: Steve Conley
- Roll & Play: The Sci-Fi Character Kit, Roll & Play Press
Authors: Sam Bartlett & Beth Davies
BEST WRITING
- Gran Meccanismo, Osprey Games
Author: Mark Galeotti
- Necrobiotic Core Rule Book, Penny for a Tale
Authors: Valerio Amadei, Andrea Marmugi, Mitchell Wallace
Editor: Hannah Wallace, Amber Logsdon, Adi Slepack
- Swords of the Serpentine, Pelgrane Press
Authors: Kevin Kulp, Emily Dresner
Editing/Sensitivity: Tim Gray, Cathriona Tobin, Misha Bushyager
- The Book of The New Jerusalem, Pelgrane Press
Author: Paula Dempsey
- The Wildsea: RPG, Mythopoeia Games
Author: Felix Isaacs
Editing/Sensitivity: Ryan Khan, Ellan Aldryc
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
- Broken Tales, The World Anvil Publishing
- Eldritch Overload: Tarot & Codex, Weird Works LLC
- Fabula Ultima – Core Rulebook, Need Games
- Flabbergasted!, The Wanderer’s Tome
- Household, Two Little Mice
- Journeys through the Radiant Citadel, Wizards of the Coast
- Rivers of London: The Roleplaying Game, Chaosium Inc.
- Swords of the Serpentine, Pelgrane Press
- Trophy RPG Box Set, The Gauntlet Gaming Community, Hedgemaze Press
- Vaesen RPG – Mythic Britain & Ireland, Free League Publishing