2023 Hugo Finalists [Redacted]

Tammy Coxen relayed a request to me from Hugo Administrator Dave McCarty to remove the post with the finalists released on the Chengdu Worldcon website today because “it was released in error and not correct.”

There will be a new post here when a correct list is available.

Dave McCarty has written on his Facebook page:

So yes, IT people are nightmares all over the world. They share that. If you saw it, be aware, that is *NOT* a correct list. I can’t apologize enough.

Helen Montgomery further explained:

Official statement is that the list was posted in error by IT as part of their set up / testing process, but it is an earlier version of the ballot and is not correct.