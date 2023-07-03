2023 Hugo Finalists [Redacted]

Tammy Coxen relayed a request to me from Hugo Administrator Dave McCarty to remove the post with the finalists released on the Chengdu Worldcon website today because “it was released in error and not correct.”
There will be a new post here when a correct list is available.
Dave McCarty has written on his Facebook page:
So yes, IT people are nightmares all over the world.
They share that.
If you saw it, be aware, that is *NOT* a correct list.
Helen Montgomery further explained:
Official statement is that the list was posted in error by IT as part of their set up / testing process, but it is an earlier version of the ballot and is not correct.
I’ve actually read all but one of the Best Series finalists – and I was intending to read that one. I guess I’ll have to quit moaning about Best Series being too much work.
Wow, I’ve actually read a couple of the novels this year!
This is an incorrect ballot released in error – I was just talking to the Hugo Admin. He’d really appreciate if you could take this down until the official list is released.
I’ve read 3 of 6 of Best novel and two more were on my TBR (Legends & Lattes was the odd one out – so nice to have an extra book to read). Only one was on my ballot (Nona the Ninth)
Thanks, Tammy. Do we know in what way it’s incorrect?
It might merely be “incorrect” in the sense of “not supposed to go out yet.”
Just to update my earlier comments. I don’t know how much of Best Series I’ve read so I can briefly re-instate my policy of moaning about how much reading is involved in that category.
Marshall Ryan Maresca: I don’t know what is incorrect from the Hugo Administrator’s side. However, someone did ask me if it was allowable for a full season of a show to be a Dramatic Long Form finalist while an individual episode from the same season is also a finalist. It would be educational to know the thinking if those finalists remain on the ballot.
@Camestros
L&L is a lot of fun!
So….will Babel be in the correct one if the last list is incorrect? Not saying Hugo award voters can’t have their own choices just because Babel is nominated or awarded by most of other si-fi awards. Just wondering if it will be in it, since it’s a little bit unusual this year.