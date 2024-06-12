The winners of the 2023 Lambda Literary Awards were announced on June 11.

The winner in the sff category is listed below, as are two other winners of genre interest. The complete list of Lammy winners is here.

LGBTQ+ Speculative Fiction

I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane (Catapult)

LGBTQ+ Comics

A Guest in the House by Emily Carroll (First Second)

LGBTQ+ Middle Grade

Dear Mothman by Robin Gow (Amulet Books)

Share this: Facebook

X

