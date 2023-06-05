The 2023 Roswell Award and New Suns Climate Fiction Award winners have been announced on Facebook by Sci-Fest LA.

Both are international short science fiction story competitions for writers age 17 and older. The Roswell Award seeks stories that explore and connect themes such as social justice, feminism, identity, inequity, environmental sustainability, ethics, and technology. The New Suns Climate Fiction Award is for original short science fiction that reimagines new ways of living and depicts humanity exploring and overcoming today’s climate and biodiversity crises.

THE ROSWELL AWARD

1st Place — “Philanthropy” by Cecilia Evans (Thailand)

2nd Place – “First Plantings” by Elizabeth King (Utah, USA)

3rd Place – “Breathing for Two” by Rich Larson (Canada)

NEW SUNS CLIMATE FICTION AWARD

Winner — “Desert Rain” by Natalie Click (Arizona, USA)