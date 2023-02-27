2023 SAG Awards

At tonight’s 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony Everything Everywhere All at Once led the field with four wins. Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Lead actress and Best Supporting Actress, Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Male Actor. And Everything Everywhere All at Once took the Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, considered to be the awards show’s highest honor.

The SAG Awards are the Screen Actors Guild/American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ annual celebration of the year’s best TV and film.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Sam Elliott (1883)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Stranger Things