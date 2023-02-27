2023 SAG Awards

At tonight’s 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony Everything Everywhere All at Once led the field with four wins. Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Lead actress and Best Supporting Actress, Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Male Actor. And Everything Everywhere All at Once took the Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, considered to be the awards show’s highest honor.
The SAG Awards are the Screen Actors Guild/American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ annual celebration of the year’s best TV and film.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Sam Elliott (1883)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Top Gun: Maverick
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Stranger Things