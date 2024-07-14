The 2023 Shirley Jackson Awards were presented on July 13 at Readercon 33 in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The juried award is given for outstanding achievement in the literature of psychological suspense, horror, and the dark fantastic.

The winners for the 2023 Shirley Jackson Awards are:

NOVEL

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due (Saga Press/Simon and Schuster-US/Titan Books-UK)

NOVELLA

To the Woman in the Pink Hat by LaToya Jordan (Aqueduct Press)

NOVELETTE

“Six Versions of My Brother Found Under the Bridge” by Eugenia Triantafyllou (Uncanny Magazine)

SHORT FICTION

“The First Mrs. Edward Rochester Would Like a Word” by Laura Blackwell (Aseptic and Faintly Sadistic)

SINGLE-AUTHOR COLLECTION

They Will Dream in the Garden by Gabriela Damián Miravete, translated by Adrian Demopulos (Rosarium Publishing)

EDITED ANTHOLOGY

Aseptic and Faintly Sadistic, edited by Jolie Toomajan (Cosmic Horror Monthly)

A Special Award was also presented to Elizabeth Hand in recognition of A Haunting on the Hill: A Novel (Mullholland Books, 2023), a novel authorized by the Jackson Estate which returns readers to the world created by Shirley Jackson in The Haunting of Hill House.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Readercon Guests of Honor Amal El-Mohtar and Rebecca Roanhorse. Ms. El-Mohtar, with co-author Max Gladstone, was a nominee for the Shirley Jackson Award in 2019 for the novella This is How You Lose the Time War.

[Based on a press release.]

Share this: Facebook

X

