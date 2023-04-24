2023 Tähtifantasia Award Shortlist

The Helsinki Science Fiction Society has chosen the nominees for the 2023 Tähtifantasia Award, given for the best fantasy book published in Finnish during the previous year.

The award jury is composed of critics Jukka Halme and Aleksi Kuutio, Osmo Määttä of Risingshadow.net and Niina Tolonen, a book blogger. Aleksi is the chair and is also on the Board of The Finnish Critics’ Association.

Mariana Enriquez: Yö kuuluu meille . (WSOY, translated into Finnish by Sari Selander) [Our Share of the Night]; (Originally published as Nuestra parte de noche, 2019, Argentina)

(Tammi) Keigo Higashino: Namiyan puodin ihmeet . (Punainen Silakka, translated into Finnish by Raisa Porrasmaa) [The Miracles of the Namiya General Store]; (Originally published as Namiya Zakkaten no Kiseki, 2012, Japan)

(Teos) Jyrki Vainonen: Täytetyt (Aula & Co)