2023 Tomorrow Prize Finalists

The Tomorrow Prize and The Green Feather Award: Celebrity Readings & Honors recognizes outstanding new works of science fiction written by Los Angeles County high school students, as well as this year’s winning ecology-themed sf story.
The 2023 finalists’ stories will be read by celebrity guests on Sunday, May 20 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Pacific at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena, CA. Register to attend the free event at Eventbrite.
The winners will receive cash prizes.
- First, Second, and Third place Tomorrow Prize winners will receive $250, $150, and $100 USD cash prizes.
- The First place Tomorrow Prize winner will be published in L.A. Parent Magazine.
The Green Feather Award is an additional special prize category for an environmentally focused sci-fi story. The winner will receive $250 and online publication.
THE TOMORROW PRIZE – FINALISTS
- “What Lies Beyond” by Rafael Chavez (Port of L.A. High School)
- “Burn the World, Build with the Ashes” by Barrie Komsky (Cleveland Charter High School)
- “Nights in the City” by Miguel Jujan (Downtown Magnets High School)
- “The Blanket” by Evin Manlapaz (John Marshall High School)
- “Obsolete” by Jasmine Sov (Pasadena High School)
THE TOMORROW PRIZE – HONORABLE MENTIONS
- “Gehenna’s Sanctum” by Sadika Mahmud (Downtown Magnets High School)
- “Oh Kanada” by Isaac Graham (Pasadena High School)
- “Time” by Luis Martinez (Hollywood High School)
- “Valiente” by Valery Rodriguez (Downtown Magnets High School)
- “Ocean Crash” by Acaju Gastelum (Port of L.A. High School)
- “Digital” by Natalie Martinez (Port of L.A. High School)
The Omega Sci-Fi Awards have also announced the winners and honorable mentions of The 2023 Green Feather Award.
THE GREEN FEATHER AWARD 2023 WINNERS
- “Painting the Way through the Future” by Diana Pena (Downtown Magnets High School)
- “Connections with Sage the Fungi” by Haifa Maung and Fia Layne (Culver City High School)
THE GREEN FEATHER AWARD – HONORABLE MENTIONS
- “Dirty Waters” by Trotsky Cartagena (Port of L.A. High School)
- “Our Second Earth” by Abida Chowdhury (Orthopaedic Medical Magnet High School)
- “Aqua” by Nafisa Islam (Downtown Magnets High School)
- “A Manatee’s Hope” by Adam Kim (Downtown Magnets High School)
- “The Box” by Giovanni Lorenzo (Downtown Magnets High School)
- “Evolution is the Solution” by Aryan Punj, Hambee Makinoda, and Bato Euol (Port of L.A. High School)