2023 Tomorrow Prize Finalists

The Tomorrow Prize and The Green Feather Award: Celebrity Readings & Honors recognizes outstanding new works of science fiction written by Los Angeles County high school students, as well as this year’s winning ecology-themed sf story.

The 2023 finalists’ stories will be read by celebrity guests on Sunday, May 20 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Pacific at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena, CA. Register to attend the free event at Eventbrite.

The winners will receive cash prizes.

First, Second, and Third place Tomorrow Prize winners will receive $250, $150, and $100 USD cash prizes.

The First place Tomorrow Prize winner will be published in L.A. Parent Magazine.

The Green Feather Award is an additional special prize category for an environmentally focused sci-fi story. The winner will receive $250 and online publication.

THE TOMORROW PRIZE – FINALISTS

“What Lies Beyond” by Rafael Chavez (Port of L.A. High School)

“Burn the World, Build with the Ashes” by Barrie Komsky (Cleveland Charter High School)

“Nights in the City” by Miguel Jujan (Downtown Magnets High School)

“The Blanket” by Evin Manlapaz (John Marshall High School)

“Obsolete” by Jasmine Sov (Pasadena High School)

THE TOMORROW PRIZE – HONORABLE MENTIONS

“Gehenna’s Sanctum” by Sadika Mahmud (Downtown Magnets High School)

“Oh Kanada” by Isaac Graham (Pasadena High School)

“Time” by Luis Martinez (Hollywood High School)

“Valiente” by Valery Rodriguez (Downtown Magnets High School)

“Ocean Crash” by Acaju Gastelum (Port of L.A. High School)

“Digital” by Natalie Martinez (Port of L.A. High School)

The Omega Sci-Fi Awards have also announced the winners and honorable mentions of The 2023 Green Feather Award.

THE GREEN FEATHER AWARD 2023 WINNERS

“Painting the Way through the Future” by Diana Pena (Downtown Magnets High School)

“Connections with Sage the Fungi” by Haifa Maung and Fia Layne (Culver City High School)

THE GREEN FEATHER AWARD – HONORABLE MENTIONS

“Dirty Waters” by Trotsky Cartagena (Port of L.A. High School)

“Our Second Earth” by Abida Chowdhury (Orthopaedic Medical Magnet High School)

“Aqua” by Nafisa Islam (Downtown Magnets High School)

“A Manatee’s Hope” by Adam Kim (Downtown Magnets High School)

“The Box” by Giovanni Lorenzo (Downtown Magnets High School)

“Evolution is the Solution” by Aryan Punj, Hambee Makinoda, and Bato Euol (Port of L.A. High School)