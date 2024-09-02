Bouchercon, the world mystery convention, announced the winners of the 2024 Anthony Awards on September 1 in Nashville, TN.
BEST HARDCOVER NOVEL
- All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
BEST PAPERBACK NOVEL
- Hide by Tracy Clark
BEST FIRST NOVEL
- Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon
BEST CHILDREN’S/YA
- Enola Holmes and the Mark of the Mongoose by Nancy Springer
BEST CRITICAL/NONFICTION
- A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them by Timothy Egan
BEST ANTHOLOGY/COLLECTION
- Killin’ Time in San Diego: Bouchercon Anthology 2023, edited by Holly West
BEST SHORT STORY
- “Ticket to Ride” by Dru Ann Love and Kristopher Zgorski
