2024 Anthony Awards

Bouchercon, the world mystery convention, announced the winners of the 2024 Anthony Awards on September 1 in Nashville, TN.

BEST HARDCOVER NOVEL

  • All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby

BEST PAPERBACK NOVEL

  • Hide by Tracy Clark

BEST FIRST NOVEL

  • Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon

BEST CHILDREN’S/YA

  • Enola Holmes and the Mark of the Mongoose by Nancy Springer

BEST CRITICAL/NONFICTION

  • A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them by Timothy Egan

BEST ANTHOLOGY/COLLECTION

  • Killin’ Time in San Diego: Bouchercon Anthology 2023, edited by Holly West

BEST SHORT STORY

  • “Ticket to Ride” by Dru Ann Love and Kristopher Zgorski

