2024 Aurora Award Ceremony Scheduled for August 11

The Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association today announced they will livestream the Aurora Awards on Sunday, August 11 starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

This is a new day and time from what the CSFFA has done in the past. The ceremony is open to all, and will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The ceremony schedule is:

Introductions (always fun)

Celebrating first-time nominees. These also include nominees that have not been on the ballot since before 2011.

Induction of this year’s Hall of Fame recipients

Announcing who will be taking home an Aurora Award. The awards will start with the Fan categories and conclude with the Novel categories.

For those interested in both, this ceremony starts two hours after the Hugo Awards ceremony on the same date.

[Based on a press release.]

