The Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association (CSFFA) today announced the winners of the 2024 Aurora Awards for Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror in an online awards ceremony hosted by Mark Leslie Lefebvre and Liz Anderson.
BEST NOVEL
- The Valkyrie, Kate Heartfield, HarperVoyager
BEST YOUNG ADULT NOVEL
- Funeral Songs for Dying Girls, Cherie Dimaline, Tundra Books
BEST NOVELETTE/NOVELLA
- Untethered Sky, Fonda Lee, Tordotcom
BEST SHORT STORY
“At Every Door A Ghost”, Premee Mohamed, Communications Breakdown, MIT Press
BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL/COMIC
- A Call to Cthulhu, Norm Konyu, Titan Nova
BEST POEM/SONG
- “Awakening”, Tiffany Morris, Nightmare Magazine, Issue 134
BEST RELATED WORK
- Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume One, Stephen Kotowych, editor, Ansible Press
BEST COVER ART/INTERIOR ILLUSTRATION
- Augur Magazine, Issue 6.1, cover art, Lorna Antoniazzi
BEST FAN WRITING AND PUBLICATION
- Polar Borealis Magazine, Issues: 24, 25, 26, and 27, edited by R. Graeme Cameron
BEST FAN RELATED WORK
- ephemera Reading Series, KT Bryski and Jen R. Albert, co-chairs, online
Also presented during the ceremony:
CANADIAN SF&F ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME 2024 INDUCTEES
- Jo Walton
- Chris Hadfield
- Nalo Hopkinson
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.