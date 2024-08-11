The Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association (CSFFA) today announced the winners of the 2024 Aurora Awards for Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror in an online awards ceremony hosted by Mark Leslie Lefebvre and Liz Anderson.

BEST NOVEL

The Valkyrie, Kate Heartfield, HarperVoyager

BEST YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

Funeral Songs for Dying Girls, Cherie Dimaline, Tundra Books

BEST NOVELETTE/NOVELLA

Untethered Sky, Fonda Lee, Tordotcom

BEST SHORT STORY

“At Every Door A Ghost”, Premee Mohamed, Communications Breakdown, MIT Press

BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL/COMIC

A Call to Cthulhu, Norm Konyu, Titan Nova

BEST POEM/SONG

“Awakening”, Tiffany Morris, Nightmare Magazine, Issue 134

BEST RELATED WORK

Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume One, Stephen Kotowych, editor, Ansible Press

BEST COVER ART/INTERIOR ILLUSTRATION

Augur Magazine, Issue 6.1, cover art, Lorna Antoniazzi

BEST FAN WRITING AND PUBLICATION

Polar Borealis Magazine, Issues: 24, 25, 26, and 27, edited by R. Graeme Cameron

BEST FAN RELATED WORK

ephemera Reading Series, KT Bryski and Jen R. Albert, co-chairs, online

Also presented during the ceremony:

CANADIAN SF&F ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME 2024 INDUCTEES

Jo Walton

Chris Hadfield

Nalo Hopkinson

