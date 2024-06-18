2024 Australian Fairy Tale Society Award Nominees

The 2024 nominees for the Australian Fairy Tale Society Annual Award for Inspiration and Contribution to Australian Fairy Tale Culture” are Kathryn Gossow, Spike Deane, and Em Chandler. AFTS members are currently voting on the winner.

KATHRYN GOSSOW

Kathryn (kathryngossow.net) has actively promoted the awareness of fairy tales, including those from Australia, through these means:

As a team member, who ensured the publication of ‘South of the Sun’, the only anthology of 21 st century Australian fairy tales;

century Australian fairy tales; For the Qld Gallery of Modern Art’s 2023-2024 Fairy Tales exhibition, ensured the sale of ‘South of the Sun’ and co-liaised to have Brisbane Fairy Tale Ring storytellers perform;

Liaised with 2022 and 2023 GenreCon organisers at the Qld Writers Centre for a Brisbane Fairy Tale Ring panel. This may occur again in 2025;

Co-organised the 2022 Brisbane conference, ‘Australian Fairy Tales: Flesh or Fossil?’ conference, the most highly attended in-person conference to date;

For being, a long-term leader of the Brisbane Fairy Tale Ring.

SPIKE DEANE

A decade-plus of being Australia’s only fairy tale glass artist makes Spike’s a national and international contribution, and, her dedication to the AFTS, since its inception in 2013, has ensured her visual ‘voice’ has made a lasting and notable impact for and on behalf of Australia’s fairy tale community. A lasting legacy (for us) is the AFTS Award trophy that truly speaks to our logo – and our society of interest. As an award-winning mixed media artist, Spike draws much of her inspiration from fairy tales, folklore and mythology. Her distinctive fairy tale interpretations also extend to her presentations for the AFTS Conferences (e.g. 2020, 2015), her leadership in Fairy Tale Rings, as contributing illustrator to the ‘South of the Sun’ anthology, and as graphic editor for and contributor to the eZine, conference programs, and as early AFTS web wizard. (www.spikedeane.com)

EM CHANDLER

Em performs professionally for younger audiences, and has achieved a new appreciation for how people, especially women and traditional gender roles may be interpreted within the story form. This “view from a different perspective” has the potential to change minds and broaden perceptions for a new generation of fairy tale aficionados who may learn that the world can be interpreted many ways, not just the traditional way of the past. Em’s contributions to the AFTS include organising the 2024 Melbourne conference, co-organising our first online storytelling concert, and being involved in previous committees and conferences. (emchandlermagic.wordpress.com)

Share this: Facebook

X

