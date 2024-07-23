2024 Australian Fairy Tale Society Award Winner

Kathryn Gossow is the 2024 winner of the Australian Fairy Tale Society Annual Award for Inspiration and Contribution to Australian Fairy Tale Culture. The announcement was made July 7.

Kathryn Gossow received the Award for her many contributions to the field of fairy tales in Australia, particularly in building and nurturing the community of fairytalers.

She was a key part of the group that created the only collection of contemporary Australian fairy tales, South of the Sun Australian Fairy Tale Anthology, a project of many years, defining just what a fairy tale is, ensuring a respectful relationship with the writers and illustrators, and organizing events to promote the book and get it out into the community.

She was one of the key people in organizing the Flesh or Fossil AFTS conference in Brisbane in 2022 – the most highly attended conference so far.

Kathryn liaised between the Brisbane Fairy Tale Ring and GOMA when they created the unique Fairy Tale exhibition 2023-2024, to create opportunities for our Storytellers to participate and communicate about fairy tales with the general public, and to sell the South of the Sun Australian Fairy Tale Anthology beside other fairy tale classics.

Perhaps most importantly, she has been the leader and nourisher of the Brisbane Fairy Tale Ring for many years, providing stability and support for their enduring community.

