2024 Baen Fantasy Adventure Award Finalists

Baen Books announced this year’s finalists for the 2024 Baen Fantasy Adventure Award on July 5.

The finalists for the 2024 Baen Fantasy Adventure Award are:

“The Long Night Ahead” by Jason P. Crawford

“The Wish Doctor” by Arlen Feldman

“Water-Witching” by Shannon Fox

“The Spheres of Sang” by Alex S. Garcia

“Drinking Plot Hole” by David Hankins

“Bullfrog County Atomic Jackalope Rescue” by Robert F. Lowell

“The Queen of Hearts and Minds” by R. H. McConnell

“Find Me” by Lindsey Medrano

“Hall of Heroes” by J. M. Roberts

“A Stick, A Staff” by Willor Wyrd

Started in 2014, this is the tenth annual Baen Fantasy Adventure Award contest. The award honors stories that best exemplify the spirit of adventure, imagination, and great storytelling in a work of short fiction containing an element of the fantastic, whether epic fantasy, heroic fantasy, sword and sorcery, contemporary fantasy, or historical fantasy. The stories were judged anonymously by five members of the editorial staff of Baen Books, as well as special guest judge Howard Andrew Jones.

The Grand Prize and Second and Third Place Winners will come from among these finalists.

This year’s winner will be announced and honored at the Baen Books Traveling Roadshow at Dragon Con 2024, in Atlanta, GA, on Aug. 29 – Sept. 2, 2024. In addition to the award and the trophy, the winning story will be published on Baen.com and the author paid professional rates.

Past winners of the Baen Fantasy Adventure Award have gone on to further career successes. The 2020 winner, G. Scott Huggins, later also won the Jim Baen Memorial Award, and the 2021 winner, M. Elizabeth Ticknor, went on to win Writers of the Future.

