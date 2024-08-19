2024 Bulwer-Lytton Contest Winners

The Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest invites entries for the worst opening line to a novel. The 2024 winner is this submission from Lawrence Person of Austin, TX:

She had a body that reached out and slapped my face like a five-pound ham-hock tossed from a speeding truck.

Fans know Lawrence Person as a science fiction short story writer and a Best Fanzine Hugo finalist in 1997 as editor of Nova Express.

Winners of genre interest include:

FANTASY & HORROR

Sir Arthur Pendragon, High King of the Britons, son of King Uther Pendragon, nephew of King Aurelius Ambrosius, who was in turn the son of a long list of people who weren’t kings and thus don’t matter, only slept with his sister once, but boy did it come back to bite him in the ass. Diana Murtaugh, Baltimore, MD

SCIENCE FICTION

With the long-awaited legalization of human cloning and the availability of goodly amounts of the DNA of its founding fathers, America in 2035 found itself entering a new golden age—one in which Nathan Hale at last had more than one life to give for his country, Benjamin Franklin was on hand to get the freaking Post Office back on the rails, and Alexander Hamilton could finally play himself on Broadway eight shows a week. G. Andrew Lundberg, Los Angeles, CA

At the link you can find more genre “Dishonorable Mentions” in each category.

Also worth pointing out are these “Dishonorable Mentions” in the Dark & Stormy category:

It was a dark and stormy night, which makes perfect sense when you realize we’re on Neptune, with a mean distance from the Sun of 4.5 billion kilometers (or 30 astronomical units), and winds that howl at 100 meters per second, composed of mostly hydrogen and helium (and only trace amounts of methane), which is way better than Uranus, which stinks to high heaven. Jon A. Bell, Porto, Portugal “It’s a dark and stormy night, ladies and gentlemen, just the perfect atmosphere for the Monsters’ Ball, and look, here comes Mr. and Mrs. Dracula, both looking quite debonair and mysterious, and there’s Frank, the big guy himself, his neck bolts glinting during the lightning flashes, but I do have one piece of bad news and that is we probably won’t be seeing the werewolf tonight because, after all, it is a dark and stormy night.” Randy Blanton, Murfreesboro, TN

