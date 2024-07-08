2024 CWA Dagger Awards Winners

The Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) of the United Kingdom announced the winners of the 2023 CWA Dagger Awards on July 4.

GOLD DAGGER

This award is for the best crime novel by an author of any nationality.

Tell me What I Am, by Una Mannion (Faber & Faber)

IAN FLEMING STEEL DAGGER

Eligible books in this category are thrillers set in any period and include, but are not limited to, spy fiction, psychological thrillers and action/adventure stories.

Everybody Knows, by Jordan Harper (Faber & Faber)

ILP JOHN CREASEY (NEW BLOOD) DAGGER

This award is for the best crime novel by a first-time author of any nationality.

In The Blink of An Eye, by Jo Callaghan (Simon & Schuster UK)

HISTORICAL DAGGER

This award is for the best historical crime novel, set in any period up to 50 years prior to the year in which the award will be made.

Viper’s Dream by Jake Lamar (No Exit Press)

CRIME FICTION IN TRANSLATION DAGGER

This award is for a crime novel not originally written in English and which has been translated into English for UK publication.

My Husband by Maud Ventura (translated by Emma Ramadan,) Hutchinson Heinemann

ALCS GOLD DAGGER FOR NON-FICTION

This award is for any non-fiction work on a crime-related theme by an author of any nationality.

Ian Fleming: The Complete Man by Nicholas Shakespeare, (Vintage)

SHORT STORY DAGGER

This award is for any crime short story first published in the UK in English in a publication that pays for contributions, or broadcast in the UK in return for payment.

The Divide by Sanjida Kay from The Book of Bristol edited by Joe Melia and Heather Marks, (Comma Press)

DAGGER IN THE LIBRARY

The Dagger in the Library is a prize for a body of work by an established crime writer who has long been popular with borrowers from libraries, and who has supported libraries and their users.

Anthony Horowitz

PUBLISHERS’ DAGGER

This prestigious Dagger is awarded annually to the Best Crime and Mystery Publisher of the Year.

Pushkin Press

DEBUT DAGGER (Sponsored by ProWritingAid)

A competition for the opening of a crime novel and synopsis.

Makoto Murders by Richard Jerram

