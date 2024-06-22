2024 Diana Jones Award Shortlist

Five finalists have been selected for the 2024 Diana Jones Award for Excellence in Gaming.

They are:

Adepticon, a miniatures games convention in the Midwest.

Ami Baio, a game designer and owner of Pink Tiger Games.

Fastaval, an RPG and board game convention in Denmark.

TTRPGs for Trans Rights in Florida, a charity bundle organized by Rue Dickey.

United Paizo Workers, a workers’ union.

The website discusses each in detail under the “Finalists” tab on 2024 Award page.

The winner of the 2024 Award will be announced on Wednesday, July 31 at the annual Diana Jones Award ceremony in Indianapolis, the unofficial start of the Gen Con Indy convention.

Share this: Facebook

X

