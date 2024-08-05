The 2024 Dragon Awards ballot was published on August 5. Registered voters should expect to receive notice by email.

To be eligible for the 2024 Dragon Awards the book, comic, game, movie, must have been released between July 1, 2023 and the close of the eligibility period, June 30, 2024, which accounts for the mix of nominees from last year and this year.

Most categories have six nominees, but Best Science Fiction Novel has seven, and Best Science Fiction or Fantasy TV Series, TV or Internet has nine.

Recipients of the award will be announced at Dragon Con.

2024 BALLOT

Best Science Fiction Novel

Beyond the Ranges by John Ringo, James Aidee

Starter Villain by John Scalzi

System Collapse by Martha Wells

The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport by Samit Basu

The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera

Theft of Fire by Devon Eriksen

These Burning Stars by Bethany Jacobs

Best Fantasy Novel (Including Paranormal)

He Who Drowned the World by Shelley Parker-Chan

House of Open Wounds by Adrian Tchaikovsky

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

My Brother’s Keeper by Tim Powers

The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang

Three Kinds of Lucky by Kim Harrison

Best Young Adult / Middle Grade Novel

Death Lord Arcanist by Shami Stovall

Hideki Smith, Demon Queller by A.J. Hartley, Hisako Osako, Kuma Hartley

Homecoming in Black by J.M. Anjewierden

Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson

So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole

The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White

Best Alternate History Novel

1638: The Sovereign States by Eric Flint, Paula Goodlett, Gorg Huff

All the Dead Shall Weep by Charlaine Harris

Cahokia Jazz by Francis Spufford

Dirty Water by Tom Kratman

Devil’s Battle by Taylor Anderson

The Wages of Sin by Harry Turtledove

Best Horror Novel

Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig

Dead Storm Rising by Shane Gries

Double Dose by F. Paul Wilson

The Dead Take the A Train by Richard Kadrey, Cassandra Khaw

The Hollow Dead by Darcy Coates

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

Best Illustrative Book Cover

Beyond Enemies by Sam R. Kennedy

Goblin Market by Cedar Sanderson

Of Jade and Dragons by Kelly Chong

Yumi and the Nightmare Painter by Aliya Chen

Dragonesque by Justin Adams

The Silverblood Promise by Jeff Brown

Best Comic Book / Graphic Novel

Batman by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez

Canary by Scott Snyder, Dan Panosian

Monstress by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda

Nightwing by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo

Wonder Woman by Tom King, Daniel Sampere

X-Men: Forever by Kieron Gillen, Luca Maresca

Best Science Fiction or Fantasy TV Series, TV or Internet

3 Body Problem, Netflix

Ahsoka, Disney+

Fallout, Amazon Prime Video

For All Mankind, Apple TV+

Good Omens, Amazon Prime Video

House of the Dragon, HBO

Loki, Disney+

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Apple TV+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+

Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Movie

Dune: Part Two by Denis Villeneuve

Barbie by Greta Gerwig

Godzilla Minus One by Takashi Yamazaki

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by George Miller

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Francis Lawrence

Wonka by Paul King

Best Digital Game

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios

Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment

Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, FromSoftware

Helldivers 2, Arrowhead Game Studios

Best Tabletop Game

Cascadia: Landmarks, Flatout Games

Dune: Imperium – Uprising, Dire Wolf

Magic: The Gathering Wilds of Eldraine, Wizards of the Coast

Disney Lorcana, Ravensburger

Gloomhaven: Buttons & Bugs, Cephalofair Games

D&D The Deck of Many Things, Wizards of the Coast

Share this: Facebook

X

