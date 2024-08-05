The 2024 Dragon Awards ballot was published on August 5. Registered voters should expect to receive notice by email.
To be eligible for the 2024 Dragon Awards the book, comic, game, movie, must have been released between July 1, 2023 and the close of the eligibility period, June 30, 2024, which accounts for the mix of nominees from last year and this year.
Most categories have six nominees, but Best Science Fiction Novel has seven, and Best Science Fiction or Fantasy TV Series, TV or Internet has nine.
Recipients of the award will be announced at Dragon Con.
2024 BALLOT
Best Science Fiction Novel
- Beyond the Ranges by John Ringo, James Aidee
- Starter Villain by John Scalzi
- System Collapse by Martha Wells
- The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport by Samit Basu
- The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera
- Theft of Fire by Devon Eriksen
- These Burning Stars by Bethany Jacobs
Best Fantasy Novel (Including Paranormal)
- He Who Drowned the World by Shelley Parker-Chan
- House of Open Wounds by Adrian Tchaikovsky
- Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
- My Brother’s Keeper by Tim Powers
- The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang
- Three Kinds of Lucky by Kim Harrison
Best Young Adult / Middle Grade Novel
- Death Lord Arcanist by Shami Stovall
- Hideki Smith, Demon Queller by A.J. Hartley, Hisako Osako, Kuma Hartley
- Homecoming in Black by J.M. Anjewierden
- Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson
- So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole
- The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White
Best Alternate History Novel
- 1638: The Sovereign States by Eric Flint, Paula Goodlett, Gorg Huff
- All the Dead Shall Weep by Charlaine Harris
- Cahokia Jazz by Francis Spufford
- Dirty Water by Tom Kratman
- Devil’s Battle by Taylor Anderson
- The Wages of Sin by Harry Turtledove
Best Horror Novel
- Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig
- Dead Storm Rising by Shane Gries
- Double Dose by F. Paul Wilson
- The Dead Take the A Train by Richard Kadrey, Cassandra Khaw
- The Hollow Dead by Darcy Coates
- The Reformatory by Tananarive Due
Best Illustrative Book Cover
- Beyond Enemies by Sam R. Kennedy
- Goblin Market by Cedar Sanderson
- Of Jade and Dragons by Kelly Chong
- Yumi and the Nightmare Painter by Aliya Chen
- Dragonesque by Justin Adams
- The Silverblood Promise by Jeff Brown
Best Comic Book / Graphic Novel
- Batman by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez
- Canary by Scott Snyder, Dan Panosian
- Monstress by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda
- Nightwing by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo
- Wonder Woman by Tom King, Daniel Sampere
- X-Men: Forever by Kieron Gillen, Luca Maresca
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy TV Series, TV or Internet
- 3 Body Problem, Netflix
- Ahsoka, Disney+
- Fallout, Amazon Prime Video
- For All Mankind, Apple TV+
- Good Omens, Amazon Prime Video
- House of the Dragon, HBO
- Loki, Disney+
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Apple TV+
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Movie
- Dune: Part Two by Denis Villeneuve
- Barbie by Greta Gerwig
- Godzilla Minus One by Takashi Yamazaki
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by George Miller
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Francis Lawrence
- Wonka by Paul King
Best Digital Game
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios
- Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios
- Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment
- Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, FromSoftware
- Helldivers 2, Arrowhead Game Studios
Best Tabletop Game
- Cascadia: Landmarks, Flatout Games
- Dune: Imperium – Uprising, Dire Wolf
- Magic: The Gathering Wilds of Eldraine, Wizards of the Coast
- Disney Lorcana, Ravensburger
- Gloomhaven: Buttons & Bugs, Cephalofair Games
- D&D The Deck of Many Things, Wizards of the Coast
I think Best Science Fiction or Fantasy TV Series, TV or Internet really has “nine” entries instead of “none” 🙂
F. Paul Wilson has been writing a long time!