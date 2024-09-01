2024 Dragon Awards Winners

The 2024 Dragon Award winners were announced on September 1.

BEST SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

  • Starter Villain by John Scalzi

BEST FANTASY NOVEL (INCLUDING PARANORMAL)

  • Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

BEST YOUNG ADULT / MIDDLE GRADE NOVEL

  • Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson

BEST ALTERNATE HISTORY NOVEL

  • All the Dead Shall Weep by Charlaine Harris

BEST HORROR NOVEL

  • Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig

BEST ILLUSTRATIVE BOOK COVER

  • Of Jade and Dragons by Kelly Chong

BEST COMIC BOOK / GRAPHIC NOVEL

  • Monstress by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda

BEST SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY TV SERIES, TV OR INTERNET

  • Fallout, Amazon Prime Video

BEST SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY MOVIE

  • Dune: Part Two by Denis Villeneuve

BEST DIGITAL GAME

  • Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios

BEST TABLETOP GAME

  • D&D The Deck of Many Things, Wizards of the Coast

[Via Sean CW Korsgaard.]

