2024 Dragon Awards Winners

The 2024 Dragon Award winners were announced on September 1.

BEST SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

Starter Villain by John Scalzi

BEST FANTASY NOVEL (INCLUDING PARANORMAL)

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

BEST YOUNG ADULT / MIDDLE GRADE NOVEL

Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson

BEST ALTERNATE HISTORY NOVEL

All the Dead Shall Weep by Charlaine Harris

BEST HORROR NOVEL

Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig

BEST ILLUSTRATIVE BOOK COVER

Of Jade and Dragons by Kelly Chong

BEST COMIC BOOK / GRAPHIC NOVEL

Monstress by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda

BEST SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY TV SERIES, TV OR INTERNET

Fallout, Amazon Prime Video

BEST SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY MOVIE

Dune: Part Two by Denis Villeneuve

BEST DIGITAL GAME

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios

BEST TABLETOP GAME

D&D The Deck of Many Things, Wizards of the Coast

[Via Sean CW Korsgaard.]

