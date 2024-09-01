2024 Dragon Awards Winners

The 2024 Dragon Award winners were announced on September 1.
BEST SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL
- Starter Villain by John Scalzi
BEST FANTASY NOVEL (INCLUDING PARANORMAL)
- Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
BEST YOUNG ADULT / MIDDLE GRADE NOVEL
- Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson
BEST ALTERNATE HISTORY NOVEL
- All the Dead Shall Weep by Charlaine Harris
BEST HORROR NOVEL
- Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig
BEST ILLUSTRATIVE BOOK COVER
- Of Jade and Dragons by Kelly Chong
BEST COMIC BOOK / GRAPHIC NOVEL
- Monstress by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda
BEST SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY TV SERIES, TV OR INTERNET
- Fallout, Amazon Prime Video
BEST SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY MOVIE
- Dune: Part Two by Denis Villeneuve
BEST DIGITAL GAME
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios
BEST TABLETOP GAME
- D&D The Deck of Many Things, Wizards of the Coast
[Via Sean CW Korsgaard.]
Congratulations to all the winners!