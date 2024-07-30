2024 Dream Foundry Contest Finalists

Dream Foundry announced the 2024 finalists of its latest contest for speculative fiction writers and artists on July 31. 

The Art Contest and Writing Contests are open to relatively new artists and writers.  The finalists for each category are:

WRITING CONTEST

ART CONTEST

The finalists’ entries have been sent to the judges, who will pick three winners. In both contests the first-place winner receives $1000; second place, $500; and third place, $200. In addition, all of the winners will be featured at Flights of Foundry.

