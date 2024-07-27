Comic-Con International announced the winners of the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards 2024 at a ceremony on July 26.

Named for acclaimed comics creator Will Eisner, the awards are celebrating their 36th year of bringing attention to and highlighting the best publications and creators in comics and graphic novels.

2024 EISNER AWARDS

BEST SHORT STORY

“The Kelpie,” by Becky Cloonan, in Four Gathered on Christmas Eve (Dark Horse)

BEST SINGLE ISSUE/ONE-SHOT

Nightwing #105, by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo (DC)

BEST CONTINUING SERIES

Transformers, by Daniel Warren Johnson (Image Skybound)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

PeePee PooPoo, by Caroline Cash (Silver Sprocket)

BEST NEW SERIES

Somna: A Bedtime Story, by Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay (DSTLRY)

BEST PUBLICATION FOR EARLY READERS

Bigfoot and Nessie: The Art of Getting Noticed, by Chelsea M. Campbell and Laura Knetzger (Penguin Workshop/Penguin Random House)

BEST PUBLICATION FOR KIDS

Mexikid: A Graphic Memoir, by Pedro Martín (Dial Books for Young Readers/Penguin Young Readers)

BEST PUBLICATION FOR TEENS

Danger and Other Unknown Risks, by Ryan North and Erica Henderson (Penguin Workshop/Penguin Random House)

BEST HUMOR PUBLICATION

It’s Jeff: The Jeff-Verse #1, by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru (Marvel)

BEST ANTHOLOGY

Comics for Ukraine, edited by Scott Dunbier (Zoop)

BEST REALITY-BASED WORK

Three Rocks: The Story of Ernie Bushmiller: The Man Who Created Nancy, by Bill Griffith (Abrams ComicArts)

BEST GRAPHIC MEMOIR

Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam, by Thien Pham (First Second/Macmillan)

BEST GRAPHIC ALBUM – NEW

Roaming, by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

BEST GRAPHIC ALBUM – REPRINT

[Tie]

Hip Hop Family Tree: The Omnibus, by Ed Piskor (Fantagraphics)

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, by Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha, and Nicola Scott (DC)

BEST ADAPTATION FROM ANOTHER MEDIUM

Watership Down, by Richard Adams, adapted by James Sturm and Joe Sutphin (Ten Speed Graphic)

BEST U.S. EDITION OF INTERNATIONAL MATERIAL

Blacksad, Vol 7: They All Fall Down, Part 2, byJuan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido, translation by Diana Schutz and Brandon Kander(Europe Comics)

BEST U.S. EDITION OF INTERNATIONAL MATERIAL – ASIA

My Picture Diary, by Fujiwara Maki, translation by Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)

BEST ARCHIVAL COLLECTION/PROJECT – STRIPS

Dauntless Dames: High-Heeled Heroes of the Comic Strips, edited by Peter Maresca and Trina Robbins (Fantagraphics)

BEST ARCHIVAL COLLECTION/PROJECT – COMIC BOOKS

All-Negro Comics 75th Anniversary Edition, edited by Chris Robinson (Very GOOD Books)

BEST WRITER

Mariko Tamaki, Roaming (Drawn & Quarterly)

BEST WRITER/ARTIST

Daniel Warren Johnson, Transformers (Image Skybound)

BEST PENCILLER/INKER OR PENCILLER/INKER TEAM

Jillian Tamaki, Roaming (Drawn & Quarterly)

BEST PAINTER/MULTIMEDIA ARTIST (INTERIOR ART)

Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)

BEST COVER ARTIST

Peach Momoko, Demon Wars: Scarlet Sin, various alternate covers (Marvel)

BEST COLORING

Jordie Bellaire, Batman, Birds of Prey (DC); Dark Spaces: Hollywood Special (IDW)

BEST LETTERING

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, The Unlikely Story of Felix and Macabber, The Witcher: Wild Animals, and others(Dark Horse); Batman: City of Madness, The Flash, Poison Ivy, and others (DC); Black Cat Social Club (Humanoids); Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees (IDW); The Cull, What’s the Furthest Place from Here? (Image);and others

BEST COMICS-RELATED PERIODICAL/JOURNALISM

The Comics Journal #309; edited by Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti, and Austin English (Fantagraphics)

BEST COMICS-RELATED BOOK

I Am the Law: How Judge Dredd Predicted Our Future, by Michael Molcher (Rebellion)

BEST ACADEMIC/SCHOLARLY WORK

The Claremont Run: Subverting Gender in the X- Men, byJ. Andrew Deman (University of Texas Press)

BEST PUBLICATION DESIGN

Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein boxed set, designed by Mike Kennedy (Magnetic)

BEST WEBCOMIC

Lore Olympus, by Rachel Smythe, https://www.webtoons.com/en/romance/lore-olympus/s3-episode-226/viewer?title_no=1320&episode_no=231 (WEBTOON)

BEST DIGITAL COMIC

Friday, by Ed Brubaker and Marcos Martin, vols. 7–8 (Panel Syndicate)

VOTERS CHOICE HALL OF FAME

Klaus Janson

Jim Lee

Mike Mognola

Jill Thompson

(These are in addition to the nineteen picked by the judging panel and announced in March.)

2024 WILL EISNER SPIRIT OF COMICS RETAILER AWARD

Blackbird Comics and Coffeehouse in Maitland, Florida

Share this: Facebook

X

