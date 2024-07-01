2024 Elgin Award Finalists

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association has released the ballot for the Elgin Award. The award is named for SFPA founder Suzette Haden Elgin, and is presented in two categories, Chapbook and Book.

Eligible for this year’s awards were works published in 2021 and 2022. SFPA members have from July 1-September 15 to vote for the winners.

Chapbooks (15 chapbooks nominated)

Angels & Insects are Creatures with Wings • Amy Jannotti (Kith Books, 2023)

Beautiful Malady • Ennis Rook Bashe • (Interstellar Flight Press, 2023)

A Belief in Cosmic Dailiness • Angela Acosta • (Red Ogre Review, 2023)

The Book of Sleep • Herb Kauderer (Written Image, 2023)

Chapel of Celluloid/Capela de Celulóide • Wade German • (Raphus Press, 2023)

Dionysia • Kim Deyn (Verve Poetry, 2023)

Magic Lives in Girls • Sadee Bee (Kith Books, 2023)

Maurs Maundering • Denise Dumars • (Space Cowboy Books, 2023)

Mutable Forests • Noah David Roberts (Kith Books, 2023)

The Owl Kingdom • Rebecca Marjesdatter (Crumb Fairy Press, 2023)

Shelf Life • F.J. Bergmann • (Space Cowboy Books, 2023)

The Telepathy Machine • Jean-Paul L. Garnier (Space Cowboy Books, 2023)

Unicorn Death Moon • Zachary Cahill • (Red Ogre Review, 2023)

Vampire Ventures • LindaAnn LoSchiavo • (Alien Buddha Press, 2023)

Worm Sonnets • Amelia Gorman • (Quarter Press, 2023)

Full-length Books (59 books nominated)

39 Triolets • Anna Cates • (Cyberwit Press, 2023)

5 Spirits in My Mouth • Pan Morigan (Querencia Press, 2023)

Amnita: the Legend of Amnita or the Amazon • Eleanor Arneson (Crumbfairy Press, 2022)

anOther Mythology • Maxwell I. Gold (Interstellar Flight Press, 2023)

Bad Omens • Jessica Drake-Thomas (Querencia Press, 2022)

Black Observatory: Poems • Christopher Brean Murray (Milkweed Editions, 2023)

The Black Ship • David Clink (Aeolus House Press, 2023)

Bleeding Rainbows and Other Broken Spectrums • Maxwell I. Gold • (Hex Publishers, 2023)

Bless the Daughter Raised • a Voice in Her Head • Warsan Shire • (Penguin Random House, 2022)

The Border Simulator: Poems • Gabriel Dozal (Author), Natasha Tiniacos (Translator) • (One World, 2023)

Bounded • Eternity • Deborah L. Davitt (self-published, 2022)

Bramah’s Quest • Renée Sarojini Saklikar (Harbour Publishing, 2023)

But the sun, and the ships, and the fish, and the waves • Conyer Clayton (Anvil Press, 2022)

Cast From Darkness • Marge Simon and Mary Turzillo • (Mind’s Eye Publications, 2023)

The Cat Star and other Poems • Terry A. Garey (Crumbfairy Press, 2022)

Doubt & Circuitry • T.D. Walker (Southern Arizona Press, 2023)

Dream Rooms • River Halen (Book*hug Press, 2022)

Dreamscapes and Dark Corners • Melissa Ridley Elmes • (Alien Buddha Press, 2023)

Flare, Corona • Jeannine Hall Gailey (BOA Editions, 2022)

Flux Lines • John C. Mannone (Linnet’s Wings Press, 2022)

From Voyages Unreturning • Deborah L. Davitt • (Aqueduct Press, 2023)

The Full Moon Whaling Chronicles • Jason Guriel • (Biblioasis, 2023)

Grab • Kendra Preston Leonard • (Red Ogre Review, 2023)

The Gravity of Existence • Christina Sng (Interstellar Flight Press, 2022)

Halloween Hearts • Adele Gardner (Jackanapes Press, 2022)

Here I Am, Pry Me Open • Atlas St. Cloud (Kith Books, 2023)

How to Navigate Our Universe • Mary Soon Lee • (Self Published, 2023)

Hydra Medusa • Brandon Shimoda • (Nightboat Books, 2023)

I Dreamed a World • Colleen Anderson (LVP Publications, 2022)

Let the Dead In • Saida Agostini (Alan Squire Publishing, 2022)

The Lies We Weave • Grace R. Reynolds (Curious Corvid Publishing, 2023)

The Lore of Inscrutable Dreams • Colleen Anderson (Yuriko Publishing, 2023)

Mobius Lyrics • Maxwell I. Gold & Angela Yuriko Smith (Independent Legions Publishing, 2022)

Monument • Manahil Bandukwala (Brick Books, 2022)

Moonlight and Monsters • Lauren Scharhag • (Gnashing Teeth Publishing, 2023)

Neon Lights and Plane Tickets • Eli Alemán • (Self-Published, 2023)

Night Life: A Folk Horror Poetry Collection • Alba Sarria • (Monstrous Love Lounge Press, 2023)

The Nothing Box • Steven Withrow (Mind’s Eye Publications, 2023)

Numinous Stones • Holly Lyn Walrath • (Aqueduct Press, 2023)

On the Subject of Blackberries • Stephanie Wytovich (Raw Dog Screaming Press, 2023)

Plenitude • Daniel Sarah Karasik (Book*hug Press, 2022)

The Quiet Ways I Destroy You • Jessica McHugh • (Apokrupha Press, 2023)

Rivers in Your Skin, Sirens in Your Hair • Marisca Pichette • (Android Press, 2023)

Roadmap • Monica Prince (Santa Fe Writer’s Project, 2023)

The Savior and the Shadow Queen: A Fantastical Tale Told Through Sequential Poems • Kimberly McAfee (Quillkeepers Press, 2023)

The Second Stop is Jupiter • upfromsomedirt • (Wayne State University Press, 2023)

Selected Poems 1965-2020 • Michael Butterworth • (Space Cowboy Books, 2023)

Sifting the Ashes • Michael Bailey and Marge Simon • (Crystal Lake, 2022)

Soft Apocalypse • Leah Nieboer • (University of Georgia Press, 2023)

The Spellbook of Fruit and Flowers • Christine Butterworth-McDermott (Fomite Press, 2023)

Star Tent: A Triptych • Amie Whittemore (Tolsun Books, 2023)

Stolen • Sophie Bowns (Self-published, 2022)

Summoning Space Travelers • Angela Acosta (Hiraeth Publishing, 2022)

Syntax Error • Siobhan Dunlop (Kith Books, 2023)

Texture of Silence • Eugen Bacon & Steve Simpson (Independent Legions Publishing, 2023)

To Daughter a Devil • Megan Mary Moore (Unsolicited Press, 2023)

Tombstones: Selected Horror Poems • G.O. Clark • (Weird House Press, 2022)

Village • LaTasha N. Nevada Diggs (Coffee House Press, 2023)

A Wheel of Ravens: Alliterative Verse in the Old English Style • Adam Bolivar (Jackanapes Press, 2023)

