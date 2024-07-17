2024 Emmy Awards Nominees

The 76th Emmy Awards nominees were announced July 17, selected by nearly 22,000 voting members of the Television Academy.
Non-genre programs dominate this year. The Bear set a new record for nominations in a single year in the Comedy category with 23 (previously held by 30 Rock with 22 nominations in 2009), and Shōgun lead this year’s Drama category with 25 nominations.
Genre programs with multiple nominations include Fallout (16), What We Do in the Shadows (8), 3 Body Problem (6), and Ahsoka (5).
The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, September 15,
The finalists of genre interest are shown after the jump. The complete list is here at Variety.
DRAMA SERIES
- “Fallout” (Prime Video)
- “3 Body Problem” (Netflix)
COMEDY SERIES
- “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Blue Eye Samurai
- Bob’s Burgers
- Scavengers Reign
- The Simpsons
- X-Men ’97
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
- RZR • Gala Film • Exertion3 Films in partnership with Gala Film
Mena Suvari as Detective Thompson
OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE
- The Simpsons • Cremains Of The Day • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslak
- Family Guy • Teacher’s Heavy Pet • FOX • 20th Television Animation Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin
- Invincible • I Thought You Were Stronger • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation
Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646
- Big Mouth • The Ambition Gremlin • Netflix • Netflix Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress
- Krapopolis • Big Man On Hippocampus • FOX • Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment Hannah Waddingham as Deliria
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Brian Grazer, Produced by
Ron Howard, Produced by
Sara Bernstein, Produced by
Margaret Bodde, Produced by
Justin Wilkes, Produced by
Mark Monroe, Produced by
Christopher St. John, Produced by
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
- Fallout
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)
- What We Do in the Shadows
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES
- Squid Game: The Challenge
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
- Squid Game: The Challenge
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- 3 Body Problem
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
- Jim Henson Idea Man
OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
- Ahsoka
- Echo
- Fallout
- Loki
- What We Do In The Shadows
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM
- Jim Henson Idea Man
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and
Bethesda Softworks
Ali Comperchio, Editor
Fallout • The Ghouls • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and
Bethesda Softworks
Yoni Reiss, ACE, Editor
3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak
Michael Ruscio, ACE, Editor
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Sierra Neal, Editor
Paul Crowder, ACE, Editor
OUTSTANDING EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM
Emperor • Meta Quest • An Atlas V, Reynard Films, France Télévisions production in association with Albyon Marion Burger, Director
Ilan J. Cohen, Director
Atlas V
Reynard Films
France Télévisions
Fallout: Vault 33 • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios
Amazon MGM Studios
Kilter Films
Bethesda Studios
The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu • Meta • Singer Studios and Meta
Eloise Singer, Producer, Director
Lucy Liu, Producer
Singer Studios
Siobhan McDonnell, Producer
Red Rocks Live In VR • Meta / Facebook • Meta, Dorsey Pictures, Lightsail VR, 7 Cinematics Meta
Dorsey Pictures
Lightsail VR
7 Cinematics
Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway • Meta • An Atlas V, Aardman, Meta production in association with No Ghost and
Albyon
Finbar Hawkins, Director, Writer
Bram Ttwheam, Director
Atlas V
Aardman
Meta
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN
Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Patrick Clair, Creative Director
Lance Slaton, Art Director
Raoul Marks, Animator
Scott Geersen, 3D Artist
Silo • Apple TV+ • AMC Studios in association with Apple
Patrick Clair, Creative Director
Raoul Marks, Creative Director
Lance Slaton, Illustrator
3 Body Problem • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment
/ Primitive Streak
Patrick Clair, Creative Director
Raoul Marks, Creative Director
Eddy Herringson, Designer
OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
Fallout • The Head • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and
Bethesda Softworks Michael Harvey, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist
David Kalahiki, Makeup Artist
OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP
Ahsoka • Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Alexei Dmitriew, Makeup Designer
Cristina Waltz, Makeup Designer
Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, Key Makeup
J. Alan Scott, Prosthetic Designer
Ian Goodwin, Makeup
Cale Thomas, Makeup
Alex Perrone, Makeup
Scott Stoddard, Makeup
Fallout • The Beginning • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and
Bethesda Softworks
Jake Garber, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Rich Krusell, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Lindsay Gelfand, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Gregory Nicotero, Prosthetic Designer
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Lisa Forst, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
The Witcher • The Cost Of Chaos • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series Mark Coulier, Prosthetic Designer
Deb Watson, Makeup Designer
Stephen Murphy, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Josh Weston, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
Silo • Freedom Day • Apple TV+ • AMC Studios in association with Apple
Atli Örvarsson, Composer
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
David Fleming, Composer
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Avatar: The Last Airbender • Legends • Netflix • A Netflix Series in partnership with Nickelodeon
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Luke Gibleon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor
Justin Helle, Foley Editor
Micha Liberman, Music Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
William Kellerman, Foley Artist
Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and
Bethesda Softworks
Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Supervising Sound Editor
Daniel Colman, MPSE, Sound Designer
Joseph Fraioli, Sound Designer
Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor
Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor
Jonathan Golodner, Sound Effects Editor
Karen Triest, Sound Effects Editor
Randall Guth, Foley Editor
Christopher Kaller, Music Editor
Clint Bennet, Music Editor
Nancy Parker, Foley Artist
Katie Rose, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Hegemony • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry
Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Supervising Sound Editor
Michael Schapiro, Sound Designer
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor
Ian Herzon, Sound Effects Editor
Deron Street, Sound Effects Editor
Clay Weber, Foley Editor
John Sanacore, Foley Editor
Rick Owens, Foley Artist
Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist
3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor
Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor
Justin Helle, Foley Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
William Kellerman, Foley Artist
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
Ahsoka • Part Four: Fallen Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Sound Designer
James Spencer, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Vanessa Lapato, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Stephanie McNally, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Trey Turner, ADR Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Effects Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor
Joel Raabe, Foley Editor
Chris Tergesen, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist
Shelley Roden, MPSE, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Lower Decks • The Inner Fight • Paramount+ • CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and
Roddenberry Entertainment
James Lucero, Supervising Sound Editor
Drew Guy, Dialogue Editor
Mak Kellerman, Sound Effects Editor
John Wynn, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Britt, Foley Editor
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor
Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Designer
Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor
Ryan Rubin, Music Editor
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and
Bethesda Softworks
Keith Rogers, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Steve Bucino, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Tod A. Maitland, CAS, Production Sound Mixer
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Karol Urban, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Paul Munro, Production Mixer
3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Danielle Dupre, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Richard Dyer, Production Mixer
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Black Mirror • Beyond The Sea • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix
James Ridgway, Re-Recording Mixer
Richard Miller, Production Mixer
Adam Méndez, Foley Mixer
Daniel Kresco, Scoring Mixer
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE
Ahsoka • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production
Jakris Smittant, Visual Effects Producer, Production
Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production
TC Harrison, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor
Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor
Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Justin van der Lek, ILM Associate VFX Supervisor
Rick O’Connor, ILM Animation Supervisor
J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Avatar: The Last Airbender • Netflix • A Netflix Series in partnership with Nickelodeon Marion Spates, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor
Jabbar Raisani, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor
Adam Chazen, Visual Effects Producer
Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Nick Crew, Visual Effects Supervisor
Emanuel Fuchs, Visual Effects Supervisor
Khalid Almeerani, Visual Effects Supervisor
Ross Wilkinson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Thomas Schelesny, Visual Effects Supervisor
Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Jay Worth, Visual Effects Supervisor
Andrea Knoll, Visual Effects Producer
Grant Everett, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor
Jill Paget, Visual Effects Editor
Jacqueline VandenBussche, Visual Effects Production Manager
Devin Maggio, Special Effects Supervisor
Andreas Giesen, Visual Effects Supervisor (RISE)
Ahmed Gharraph, Visual Effects Supervisor (Important Looking Pirates)
Joao Sita, Visual Effects Supervisor (Framestore)
Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Christopher Townsend, Visual Effects Supervisor
Allison Paul, Visual Effects Producer
Sandra Balej, Additional VFX Supervisor
Matthew Twyford, VFX Supervisor
Christopher Smallfield, VFX Supervisor
John William Van der pool, Special Effects Supervisor
Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor
Julian Hutchens, VFX Supervisor
Kevin Yuille, VFX Supervisor
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR COMEDY PROGRAMMING
What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions
Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator
JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR DRAMA PROGRAMMING
Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Casey O’Neill, Stunt Coordinator
OUTSTANDING STUNT PERFORMANCE
Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and
Bethesda Softworks
Justice Hedenberg, Stunt Performer
Hannah Scott, Stunt Performer
Adam Shippey, Stunt Performer
Noelle Mulligan, Stunt Performer
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
What We Do In The Shadows • Pride Parade • FX • FX Productions
Jake Bender, Written by
Zach Dunn, Written by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and
Bethesda Softworks
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Written by
Graham Wagner, Written by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Black Mirror • Joan Is Awful • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix
Charlie Brooker, Written by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television Mark Monroe, Written by
