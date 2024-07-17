2024 Emmy Awards Nominees

The 76th Emmy Awards nominees were announced July 17, selected by nearly 22,000 voting members of the Television Academy.

Non-genre programs dominate this year. The Bear set a new record for nominations in a single year in the Comedy category with 23 (previously held by 30 Rock with 22 nominations in 2009), and Shōgun lead this year’s Drama category with 25 nominations.

Genre programs with multiple nominations include Fallout (16), What We Do in the Shadows (8), 3 Body Problem (6), and Ahsoka (5).

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, September 15,

The finalists of genre interest are shown after the jump. The complete list is here at Variety.

DRAMA SERIES

“Fallout” (Prime Video)

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

COMEDY SERIES

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

RZR • Gala Film • Exertion3 Films in partnership with Gala Film

Mena Suvari as Detective Thompson

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

The Simpsons • Cremains Of The Day • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslak

Family Guy • Teacher’s Heavy Pet • FOX • 20th Television Animation Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

Invincible • I Thought You Were Stronger • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation

Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646

Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646 Big Mouth • The Ambition Gremlin • Netflix • Netflix Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Krapopolis • Big Man On Hippocampus • FOX • Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment Hannah Waddingham as Deliria

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Brian Grazer, Produced by

Ron Howard, Produced by

Sara Bernstein, Produced by

Margaret Bodde, Produced by

Justin Wilkes, Produced by

Mark Monroe, Produced by

Christopher St. John, Produced by

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Fallout

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

What We Do in the Shadows

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

Squid Game: The Challenge

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Squid Game: The Challenge

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)

3 Body Problem

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Jim Henson Idea Man

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

Ahsoka

Echo

Fallout

Loki

What We Do In The Shadows

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

Jim Henson Idea Man

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and

Bethesda Softworks

Ali Comperchio, Editor

Fallout • The Ghouls • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and

Bethesda Softworks

Yoni Reiss, ACE, Editor

3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak

Michael Ruscio, ACE, Editor

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Sierra Neal, Editor

Paul Crowder, ACE, Editor

OUTSTANDING EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM

Emperor • Meta Quest • An Atlas V, Reynard Films, France Télévisions production in association with Albyon Marion Burger, Director

Ilan J. Cohen, Director

Atlas V

Reynard Films

France Télévisions

Fallout: Vault 33 • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios

Amazon MGM Studios

Kilter Films

Bethesda Studios

The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu • Meta • Singer Studios and Meta

Eloise Singer, Producer, Director

Lucy Liu, Producer

Singer Studios

Siobhan McDonnell, Producer

Red Rocks Live In VR • Meta / Facebook • Meta, Dorsey Pictures, Lightsail VR, 7 Cinematics Meta

Dorsey Pictures

Lightsail VR

7 Cinematics

Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway • Meta • An Atlas V, Aardman, Meta production in association with No Ghost and

Albyon

Finbar Hawkins, Director, Writer

Bram Ttwheam, Director

Atlas V

Aardman

Meta

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Patrick Clair, Creative Director

Lance Slaton, Art Director

Raoul Marks, Animator

Scott Geersen, 3D Artist

Silo • Apple TV+ • AMC Studios in association with Apple

Patrick Clair, Creative Director

Raoul Marks, Creative Director

Lance Slaton, Illustrator

3 Body Problem • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment

/ Primitive Streak

Patrick Clair, Creative Director

Raoul Marks, Creative Director

Eddy Herringson, Designer

OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Fallout • The Head • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and

Bethesda Softworks Michael Harvey, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist

David Kalahiki, Makeup Artist

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

Ahsoka • Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Alexei Dmitriew, Makeup Designer

Cristina Waltz, Makeup Designer

Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, Key Makeup

J. Alan Scott, Prosthetic Designer

Ian Goodwin, Makeup

Cale Thomas, Makeup

Alex Perrone, Makeup

Scott Stoddard, Makeup

Fallout • The Beginning • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and

Bethesda Softworks

Jake Garber, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Rich Krusell, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Lindsay Gelfand, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Gregory Nicotero, Prosthetic Designer

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Lisa Forst, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

The Witcher • The Cost Of Chaos • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series Mark Coulier, Prosthetic Designer

Deb Watson, Makeup Designer

Stephen Murphy, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Josh Weston, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Silo • Freedom Day • Apple TV+ • AMC Studios in association with Apple

Atli Örvarsson, Composer

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

David Fleming, Composer

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Avatar: The Last Airbender • Legends • Netflix • A Netflix Series in partnership with Nickelodeon

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Luke Gibleon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Micha Liberman, Music Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

William Kellerman, Foley Artist

Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and

Bethesda Softworks

Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Supervising Sound Editor

Daniel Colman, MPSE, Sound Designer

Joseph Fraioli, Sound Designer

Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor

Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor

Jonathan Golodner, Sound Effects Editor

Karen Triest, Sound Effects Editor

Randall Guth, Foley Editor

Christopher Kaller, Music Editor

Clint Bennet, Music Editor

Nancy Parker, Foley Artist

Katie Rose, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Hegemony • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry

Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Supervising Sound Editor

Michael Schapiro, Sound Designer

Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor

Ian Herzon, Sound Effects Editor

Deron Street, Sound Effects Editor

Clay Weber, Foley Editor

John Sanacore, Foley Editor

Rick Owens, Foley Artist

Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist

3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor

Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

William Kellerman, Foley Artist

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

Ahsoka • Part Four: Fallen Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Sound Designer

James Spencer, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Vanessa Lapato, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Stephanie McNally, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Trey Turner, ADR Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Effects Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor

Joel Raabe, Foley Editor

Chris Tergesen, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist

Shelley Roden, MPSE, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Lower Decks • The Inner Fight • Paramount+ • CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and

Roddenberry Entertainment

James Lucero, Supervising Sound Editor

Drew Guy, Dialogue Editor

Mak Kellerman, Sound Effects Editor

John Wynn, Sound Effects Editor

Michael Britt, Foley Editor

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor

Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Designer

Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor

Ryan Rubin, Music Editor

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and

Bethesda Softworks

Keith Rogers, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Steve Bucino, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Tod A. Maitland, CAS, Production Sound Mixer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Karol Urban, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Paul Munro, Production Mixer

3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Danielle Dupre, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Dyer, Production Mixer

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Black Mirror • Beyond The Sea • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

James Ridgway, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Miller, Production Mixer

Adam Méndez, Foley Mixer

Daniel Kresco, Scoring Mixer

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

Ahsoka • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production

Jakris Smittant, Visual Effects Producer, Production

Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production

TC Harrison, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor

Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor

Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Justin van der Lek, ILM Associate VFX Supervisor

Rick O’Connor, ILM Animation Supervisor

J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor

Avatar: The Last Airbender • Netflix • A Netflix Series in partnership with Nickelodeon Marion Spates, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor

Jabbar Raisani, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor

Adam Chazen, Visual Effects Producer

Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor

Nick Crew, Visual Effects Supervisor

Emanuel Fuchs, Visual Effects Supervisor

Khalid Almeerani, Visual Effects Supervisor

Ross Wilkinson, Visual Effects Supervisor

Thomas Schelesny, Visual Effects Supervisor

Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Jay Worth, Visual Effects Supervisor

Andrea Knoll, Visual Effects Producer

Grant Everett, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor

Jill Paget, Visual Effects Editor

Jacqueline VandenBussche, Visual Effects Production Manager

Devin Maggio, Special Effects Supervisor

Andreas Giesen, Visual Effects Supervisor (RISE)

Ahmed Gharraph, Visual Effects Supervisor (Important Looking Pirates)

Joao Sita, Visual Effects Supervisor (Framestore)

Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Christopher Townsend, Visual Effects Supervisor

Allison Paul, Visual Effects Producer

Sandra Balej, Additional VFX Supervisor

Matthew Twyford, VFX Supervisor

Christopher Smallfield, VFX Supervisor

John William Van der pool, Special Effects Supervisor

Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor

Julian Hutchens, VFX Supervisor

Kevin Yuille, VFX Supervisor

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR COMEDY PROGRAMMING

What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions

Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator

JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR DRAMA PROGRAMMING

Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Casey O’Neill, Stunt Coordinator

OUTSTANDING STUNT PERFORMANCE

Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and

Bethesda Softworks

Justice Hedenberg, Stunt Performer

Hannah Scott, Stunt Performer

Adam Shippey, Stunt Performer

Noelle Mulligan, Stunt Performer

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

What We Do In The Shadows • Pride Parade • FX • FX Productions

Jake Bender, Written by

Zach Dunn, Written by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and

Bethesda Softworks

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Written by

Graham Wagner, Written by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Black Mirror • Joan Is Awful • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

Charlie Brooker, Written by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television Mark Monroe, Written by

