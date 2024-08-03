The 2024 ENnie Awards winners were announced at Gen Con on August 2.

The ENnie Awards are an annual, fan-based juried award system for all tabletop RPGs. The ENnies were created in 2001 as an annual award ceremony, hosted by the leading D&D/d20 system fan site, EN World in partnership with Eric Noah’s Unofficial D&D 3rd Edition News.

2024 ENNIE WINNERS

BEST ADVENTURE – LONG FORM

Gold

Delta Green: God’s Teeth, Arc Dream Publishing

Author: Caleb Stokes

Silver

Call of Cthulhu: Alone Against the Static, Chaosium Inc.

Author: B.W. Holland

BEST ADVENTURE – SHORT FORM

Gold

Eat The Reich, Rowan, Rook and Decard

Author: Grant Howitt

Silver

One-Shot Wonders, Roll & Play Press

Authors: Sam Bartlett, Beth Davies, Destiny Howell

BEST AID/ACCESSORY – DIGITAL

Gold

LegendKeeper, LegendKeeper / Algorific LLC

Silver

HEXROLL 2E, Pen, Dice & Paper



BEST AID/ACCESSORY – NON – DIGITAL

Gold

Arkham Investigator’s Wallet, H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society

Silver

Hexcrawl Toolbox, Games Omnivorous

BEST ART, COVER

Gold

Eat The Reich, Rowan, Rook and Decard

Artist: Will Kirkby

Silver

Koriko: A Magical Year, Mousehole Press

Artist: Deb JJ Lee

BEST ART, INTERIOR

Gold

Eat The Reich, Rowan, Rook and Decard

Artist: Will Kirkby

Silver

Ultraviolet Grasslands 2E, Exalted Funeral Press

Artist: Luka Rejec

BEST CARTOGRAPHY

Gold

Dragonbane Core Set, Free League Publishing

Francesca Baerald, Niklas Brandt

Silver

ALIEN RPG – Building Better Worlds, Free League Publishing

Stefan Isberg, Christian Granath, Dave Semark, Clara Fei-Fei Carija

BEST COMMUNITY CONTENT

Gold

Call of Cthulhu: Los Hobos and the Wolves of Carcosa, Critical Hit Publishing (Miskatonic Repository)

Author: Alex Guillotte

Silver

The Well of All Fear (Miskatonic Repository)

Author: Kat Clay

BEST FAMILY GAME / PRODUCT

Gold

BREAK!! Tabletop RPG, Grey Wizard Press & Naldobean Games

Authors: Grey Wizard, Reynaldo Madriñan

Silver

If I Were A Lich, Man, Hit Point Press

Author: Lucian Kahn

BEST FREE GAME / PRODUCT

Gold

Rivers of London: The Domestic, Chaosium, Inc.

Authors: Gavin Inglis, Lynne Hardy

Silver

Level 1 The Free RPG Day Indie RPG Anthology 2023, 9th Level Games

Author: Mark Kennedy, Dustin Blottenberger, KJ Lappin, CJ Lappin, M. Belanger, Rue Dickey, Nat Mesnard, Gabrielle Rabinowitz, Noah Lemelson, H. L. Black, Brigitte Winter, Sylvia Gimenez, Zak Eidsvoog, Ian Rickett, Goat Song Publishing, Helena Real

BEST GAME

Gold

Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library

Author: Kelsey Dionne

Art : Lucas Korte, Brandish Gilhelm, Jessee Egan, Yuri Perkowski Domingos, Matt Morrow, Matt Ray, Mark Lyons, Abdul Latif

Layout/Design: Kelsey Dionne

Silver

Outgunned, Two Little Mice

Authors: Riccardo “Rico” Sirignano, Simone Formicola

Art: Daniela Giubellini

Editing: Simone Formicola, John Marron

Layout/Design: Luca Carbone, Sabrina Ceccon

BEST LAYOUT AND DESIGN

Gold

Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library

Kelsey Dionne

Silver

CBR+PNK: Augmented, Mythworks

Emanoel Melo, Raul Rinaldi

BEST MONSTER/ADVERSARY

[Tie — two Gold]

MONSTROUS, Cloud Curio

Authors: Kyle Latino, Kenny Webb

Art: Kyle Latino

Warhammer 40,000 Wrath & Glory Threat Assessment Xenos, Cubicle 7 Entertainment Ltd

Authors: Christopher Colston, Michael Duxbury, Chris Edwards, Chris Handley, Travis Legge, Ciarán O’Brien, Sven Truckenbrodt

Art: LJ Koh, Sam Manley, JG O’Donoghue, Stefan ‘Storykillinger’ Ristik, and Michael Savier

BEST ONLINE CONTENT

Gold

Alexandrian, Dream Machine Productions

Silver

Dave Thaumavore RPG Reviews

BEST PRODUCTION VALUES

Gold

Arkham Investigator’s Wallet, H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society

Silver

Koriko: A Magical Year, Mousehole Press

BEST RPG RELATED PRODUCT

Gold

So You Want to Be a Game Master: Everything You Need to Start Your Tabletop Adventure for Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, and Other Systems, Page Street Publishing Co.

Author: Justin Alexander

Silver

KOBOLD Guide to Roleplaying, Kobold Press

Authors: Keith Ammann, Ginny Di, Clint McElroy, Erin Roberts, Michael E. Shea, Gail Simon, B. Dave Walters, Bryan Camp, Luke Hart, Chris Kluwe, Christopher M. Cevasco, Sage Stafford, Basheer Ghouse, Shanna Germain, Shareff Jackson, Luke Gygax, Rajan Khanna, Curtis C Chen, Sharang Biswas, Scott Lynch, Robert Mason, John Joseph Adams

BEST RULES

Gold

Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library

Author: Kelsey Dionne

Silver

Pathfinder Player Core, Paizo Inc

Authors: Alexander Augunas, Kate Baker, Logan Bonner, Jason Bulmahn, Carlos Cabrera, Calder CaDavid, James Case, Adam Daigle, Eleanor Ferron, Steven Hammond (II), Joan Hong, Vanessa Hoskins, James Jacobs, Jenny Jarzabski, Jason Keeley, Erik Keith, Dustin Knight, Lyz Liddell, Luis Loza, Erik Mona, Patchen Mortimer, Dennis Muldoon, Stephen Radney-MacFarland, Mikhail Rekun, David N. Ross, Michael Sayre, Mark Seifter, Kendra Leigh Speedling, Mark Thompson, Clark Valentine, Andrew White, Landon J. Winkler, Linda Zayas-Palmer

BEST SETTING

Gold

Pathfinder Lost Omens: Tian Xia World Guide, Paizo Inc

Authors: Eren Ahn, Jeremy Blum, Alyx Bui, James Case, Banana Chan, Connie Chang, Rick Chia, Hans Chun, Theta Chun, Hiromi Cota, Dana Ebert, Basheer Ghouse, John Godek III, Sen H.H.S., Joan Hong, Michelle Jones, Joshua Kim, Daniel Kwan, Dash Kwiatkowski, Jacky Leung, Jesse J. Leung, Monte Lin, Jessie “Aki” Lo, Luis Loza, Adam Ma, Liane Merciel, Ashley Moni, Kevin Thien Vu Long Nguyen, Andrew Quon, Danita Rambo, K Arsenault Rivera, Christopher Rondeau, Joaquin Kyle “Makapatag” Saavedra, Kienna Shaw, Philip Shen, Tan Shao Han, Mari Tokuda, Ruvaid Virk, Viditya Voleti, Grady Wang, Emma Yasui, and Jay Zhang

Silver

The Valley of Flowers, Phantom Mill Games

Authors: Jedediah Berry, Andrew McAlpine

BEST STREAMING CONTENT

Gold

The Party, Swiss Squared

Silver

William Bailey’s Haunted Mansion; A Call of Cthulhu Adventure.- Ballarat Heritage Festival 2024, Tales from Rat City

BEST SUPPLEMENT

Gold

ALIEN RPG – Building Better Worlds, Free League Publishing

Authors: Stefan Isberg, Christian Granath, Dave Semark, Clara Fei-Fei Carija

Silver

The Griffon’s Saddlebag – Book Two, Hit Point Press

Authors: Griffin Macaulay, Willow Christensen

BEST WRITING

Gold

Call of Cthulhu: Alone Against the Static, Chaosium Inc.

Author: B.W. Holland

Editing: James Coquillat & Mike Mason

Silver

Cloud Empress: Land of Cicadas, worlds by watt

Author / Editor: watt

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Gold: Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library

Silver: Outgunned, Two Little Mice

FAVORITE FAN PUBLISHING

Free League Publishing

JUDGES’ SPOTLIGHT WINNERS

Joe Blankenship– The Wassailing of Claus Manor, Clear Keep & Plus One EXP

Author: Mike Martens, Michael Van Vleet, Brian Sago

James Surano – Essence 20 Roleplaying System Field Guide to Action and Adventure Crossover Sourcebook Power Rangers G.I. JOE Transformers, Renegade Game Studios

Authors: Ryan Costello, Ben Heisler, Ginny Loveday, Bryan C.P. Steele

Amelia Antrim – OBSCURE: Found Footage Inspired Horror TTRPG, Sunzenaut

Author: Tommy Sunzenauer

Tom King – Gods of the Forbidden North: Volume 1, Pulp Hummock Press

Authors: Robert Alderman, Chris Cotgrove, The Scrying Dutchman, Joel Hines

Shauna Ratliff – CHEW: The Roleplaying Game, Imagining Games

Authors: Pete Petrusha, Justin Forest, Justin Ford, Steve Dee, Joseph Weaver

