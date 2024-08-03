The 2024 ENnie Awards winners were announced at Gen Con on August 2.
The ENnie Awards are an annual, fan-based juried award system for all tabletop RPGs. The ENnies were created in 2001 as an annual award ceremony, hosted by the leading D&D/d20 system fan site, EN World in partnership with Eric Noah’s Unofficial D&D 3rd Edition News.
The complete list of winners follows the jump.
2024 ENNIE WINNERS
BEST ADVENTURE – LONG FORM
Gold
Delta Green: God’s Teeth, Arc Dream Publishing
Author: Caleb Stokes
Silver
Call of Cthulhu: Alone Against the Static, Chaosium Inc.
Author: B.W. Holland
BEST ADVENTURE – SHORT FORM
Gold
Eat The Reich, Rowan, Rook and Decard
Author: Grant Howitt
Silver
One-Shot Wonders, Roll & Play Press
Authors: Sam Bartlett, Beth Davies, Destiny Howell
BEST AID/ACCESSORY – DIGITAL
Gold
LegendKeeper, LegendKeeper / Algorific LLC
Silver
HEXROLL 2E, Pen, Dice & Paper
BEST AID/ACCESSORY – NON – DIGITAL
Gold
Arkham Investigator’s Wallet, H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society
Silver
Hexcrawl Toolbox, Games Omnivorous
BEST ART, COVER
Click here to see the nominees collage
Gold
Eat The Reich, Rowan, Rook and Decard
Artist: Will Kirkby
Silver
Koriko: A Magical Year, Mousehole Press
Artist: Deb JJ Lee
BEST ART, INTERIOR
Cick here to see the nominees collage
Gold
Eat The Reich, Rowan, Rook and Decard
Artist: Will Kirkby
Silver
Ultraviolet Grasslands 2E, Exalted Funeral Press
Artist: Luka Rejec
BEST CARTOGRAPHY
Gold
Dragonbane Core Set, Free League Publishing
Francesca Baerald, Niklas Brandt
Silver
ALIEN RPG – Building Better Worlds, Free League Publishing
Stefan Isberg, Christian Granath, Dave Semark, Clara Fei-Fei Carija
BEST COMMUNITY CONTENT
Gold
Call of Cthulhu: Los Hobos and the Wolves of Carcosa, Critical Hit Publishing (Miskatonic Repository)
Author: Alex Guillotte
Silver
The Well of All Fear (Miskatonic Repository)
Author: Kat Clay
BEST FAMILY GAME / PRODUCT
Gold
BREAK!! Tabletop RPG, Grey Wizard Press & Naldobean Games
Authors: Grey Wizard, Reynaldo Madriñan
Silver
If I Were A Lich, Man, Hit Point Press
Author: Lucian Kahn
BEST FREE GAME / PRODUCT
Gold
Rivers of London: The Domestic, Chaosium, Inc.
Authors: Gavin Inglis, Lynne Hardy
Silver
Level 1 The Free RPG Day Indie RPG Anthology 2023, 9th Level Games
Author: Mark Kennedy, Dustin Blottenberger, KJ Lappin, CJ Lappin, M. Belanger, Rue Dickey, Nat Mesnard, Gabrielle Rabinowitz, Noah Lemelson, H. L. Black, Brigitte Winter, Sylvia Gimenez, Zak Eidsvoog, Ian Rickett, Goat Song Publishing, Helena Real
BEST GAME
Gold
Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library
Author: Kelsey Dionne
Art : Lucas Korte, Brandish Gilhelm, Jessee Egan, Yuri Perkowski Domingos, Matt Morrow, Matt Ray, Mark Lyons, Abdul Latif
Layout/Design: Kelsey Dionne
Silver
Outgunned, Two Little Mice
Authors: Riccardo “Rico” Sirignano, Simone Formicola
Art: Daniela Giubellini
Editing: Simone Formicola, John Marron
Layout/Design: Luca Carbone, Sabrina Ceccon
BEST LAYOUT AND DESIGN
Gold
Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library
Kelsey Dionne
Silver
CBR+PNK: Augmented, Mythworks
Emanoel Melo, Raul Rinaldi
BEST MONSTER/ADVERSARY
[Tie — two Gold]
MONSTROUS, Cloud Curio
Authors: Kyle Latino, Kenny Webb
Art: Kyle Latino
Warhammer 40,000 Wrath & Glory Threat Assessment Xenos, Cubicle 7 Entertainment Ltd
Authors: Christopher Colston, Michael Duxbury, Chris Edwards, Chris Handley, Travis Legge, Ciarán O’Brien, Sven Truckenbrodt
Art: LJ Koh, Sam Manley, JG O’Donoghue, Stefan ‘Storykillinger’ Ristik, and Michael Savier
BEST ONLINE CONTENT
Gold
Alexandrian, Dream Machine Productions
Silver
BEST PRODUCTION VALUES
Gold
Arkham Investigator’s Wallet, H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society
Silver
Koriko: A Magical Year, Mousehole Press
BEST RPG RELATED PRODUCT
Gold
So You Want to Be a Game Master: Everything You Need to Start Your Tabletop Adventure for Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, and Other Systems, Page Street Publishing Co.
Author: Justin Alexander
Silver
KOBOLD Guide to Roleplaying, Kobold Press
Authors: Keith Ammann, Ginny Di, Clint McElroy, Erin Roberts, Michael E. Shea, Gail Simon, B. Dave Walters, Bryan Camp, Luke Hart, Chris Kluwe, Christopher M. Cevasco, Sage Stafford, Basheer Ghouse, Shanna Germain, Shareff Jackson, Luke Gygax, Rajan Khanna, Curtis C Chen, Sharang Biswas, Scott Lynch, Robert Mason, John Joseph Adams
BEST RULES
Gold
Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library
Author: Kelsey Dionne
Silver
Pathfinder Player Core, Paizo Inc
Authors: Alexander Augunas, Kate Baker, Logan Bonner, Jason Bulmahn, Carlos Cabrera, Calder CaDavid, James Case, Adam Daigle, Eleanor Ferron, Steven Hammond (II), Joan Hong, Vanessa Hoskins, James Jacobs, Jenny Jarzabski, Jason Keeley, Erik Keith, Dustin Knight, Lyz Liddell, Luis Loza, Erik Mona, Patchen Mortimer, Dennis Muldoon, Stephen Radney-MacFarland, Mikhail Rekun, David N. Ross, Michael Sayre, Mark Seifter, Kendra Leigh Speedling, Mark Thompson, Clark Valentine, Andrew White, Landon J. Winkler, Linda Zayas-Palmer
BEST SETTING
Gold
Pathfinder Lost Omens: Tian Xia World Guide, Paizo Inc
Authors: Eren Ahn, Jeremy Blum, Alyx Bui, James Case, Banana Chan, Connie Chang, Rick Chia, Hans Chun, Theta Chun, Hiromi Cota, Dana Ebert, Basheer Ghouse, John Godek III, Sen H.H.S., Joan Hong, Michelle Jones, Joshua Kim, Daniel Kwan, Dash Kwiatkowski, Jacky Leung, Jesse J. Leung, Monte Lin, Jessie “Aki” Lo, Luis Loza, Adam Ma, Liane Merciel, Ashley Moni, Kevin Thien Vu Long Nguyen, Andrew Quon, Danita Rambo, K Arsenault Rivera, Christopher Rondeau, Joaquin Kyle “Makapatag” Saavedra, Kienna Shaw, Philip Shen, Tan Shao Han, Mari Tokuda, Ruvaid Virk, Viditya Voleti, Grady Wang, Emma Yasui, and Jay Zhang
Silver
The Valley of Flowers, Phantom Mill Games
Authors: Jedediah Berry, Andrew McAlpine
BEST STREAMING CONTENT
Gold
The Party, Swiss Squared
Silver
William Bailey’s Haunted Mansion; A Call of Cthulhu Adventure.- Ballarat Heritage Festival 2024, Tales from Rat City
BEST SUPPLEMENT
Gold
ALIEN RPG – Building Better Worlds, Free League Publishing
Authors: Stefan Isberg, Christian Granath, Dave Semark, Clara Fei-Fei Carija
Silver
The Griffon’s Saddlebag – Book Two, Hit Point Press
Authors: Griffin Macaulay, Willow Christensen
BEST WRITING
Gold
Call of Cthulhu: Alone Against the Static, Chaosium Inc.
Author: B.W. Holland
Editing: James Coquillat & Mike Mason
Silver
Cloud Empress: Land of Cicadas, worlds by watt
Author / Editor: watt
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
Gold: Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library
Silver: Outgunned, Two Little Mice
FAVORITE FAN PUBLISHING
- Free League Publishing
JUDGES’ SPOTLIGHT WINNERS
Joe Blankenship– The Wassailing of Claus Manor, Clear Keep & Plus One EXP
Author: Mike Martens, Michael Van Vleet, Brian Sago
James Surano – Essence 20 Roleplaying System Field Guide to Action and Adventure Crossover Sourcebook Power Rangers G.I. JOE Transformers, Renegade Game Studios
Authors: Ryan Costello, Ben Heisler, Ginny Loveday, Bryan C.P. Steele
Amelia Antrim – OBSCURE: Found Footage Inspired Horror TTRPG, Sunzenaut
Author: Tommy Sunzenauer
Tom King – Gods of the Forbidden North: Volume 1, Pulp Hummock Press
Authors: Robert Alderman, Chris Cotgrove, The Scrying Dutchman, Joel Hines
Shauna Ratliff – CHEW: The Roleplaying Game, Imagining Games
Authors: Pete Petrusha, Justin Forest, Justin Ford, Steve Dee, Joseph Weaver
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.