The 2024 ENnie Nominees and Judges Spotlight Winners are out.

The ENnie Awards are an annual, fan-based juried award system for all tabletop RPGs. The ENnies were created in 2001 as an annual award ceremony, hosted by the leading D&D/d20 system fan site, EN World in partnership with Eric Noah’s Unofficial D&D 3rd Edition News.

Final voting will take place from July 12-21. Winners will be announced from Gen Con on August 2 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern in the Crown Plaza Union Station Grand Hall. The ceremony can also be watched live via the ENNIE Award YouTube channel.

2024

JUDGES’ SPOTLIGHT WINNERS

Joe Blankenship– The Wassailing of Claus Manor, Clear Keep & Plus One EXP

Author: Mike Martens, Michael Van Vleet, Brian Sago

James Surano – Essence 20 Roleplaying System Field Guide to Action and Adventure Crossover Sourcebook Power Rangers G.I. JOE Transformers, Renegade Game Studios

Authors: Ryan Costello, Ben Heisler, Ginny Loveday, Bryan C.P. Steele

Amelia Antrim – OBSCURE: Found Footage Inspired Horror TTRPG, Sunzenaut

Author: Tommy Sunzenauer

Tom King – Gods of the Forbidden North: Volume 1, Pulp Hummock Press

Authors: Robert Alderman, Chris Cotgrove, The Scrying Dutchman, Joel Hines

Shauna Ratliff – CHEW: The Roleplaying Game, Imagining Games

Authors: Pete Petrusha, Justin Forest, Justin Ford, Steve Dee, Joseph Weaver

ENNIES NOMINEES

Best Adventure – Long Form

Call of Cthulhu: Alone Against the Static, Chaosium Inc.

Author: B.W. Holland

Delta Green: God’s Teeth, Arc Dream Publishing

Author: Caleb Stokes

Heckna! Campaign Book, Hit Point Press

Authors: Ashley Warren, TR Rowe, Ryan Servis, Jordan Richer, Jay Jackson

The Devil’s Bridge, Yellow Madhouse

Authors: Hristo Hristov, Martin Hristov, Lucas Iliev, Stoil Monev, Nikolay Salutski

The Bloom, Space Penguin Ink

Author: Josh Domanski and Goblin Archives

Best Adventure – Short Form

Eat The Reich, Rowan, Rook and Decard

Author: Grant Howitt

Losing Face, Pelgrane Press

Author: Kevin Kulp

One-Shot Wonders, Roll & Play Press

Authors: Sam Bartlett, Beth Davies, Destiny Howell

The Well of All Fear, Miskatonic Repository

Author: Kat Clay

Vineyard RPG: The Undead Gala, Is Friday Productions LLC

Authors: Luna Petra Giannotta, Friday Strout

Best Aid/Accessory – Digital

Best Aid/Accessory – Non – Digital

Best Art, Cover

Across a Thousand Dead Worlds, Blackoath Entertainment

Artist: Vladimir Manyukhin

Eat The Reich, Rowan, Rook and Decard

Artist: Will Kirkby

Koriko: A Magical Year, Mousehole Press

Artist: Deb JJ Lee

Not The End – Stories, Mana Project Studio

Artist: Pietro Bastas

Tomorrow City: Dieselpunk Roleplaying, Osprey Games

Artist: Biagio D’Alessandro

Best Art, Interior

Against the Faerie Queene – Art Book, Adder Stone Games

Artists: Rafa Guisso, Geraldo Prado, Tom Trengrove, Angus Martin, Deren Ozturk

Astra Fauna: Expeditions, Astra Fauna

Artist: Sarah Dahlinger

Eat The Reich, Rowan, Rook and Decard

Artist: Will Kirkby

Ultraviolet Grasslands 2E, Exalted Funeral Press

Artist: Luka Rejec

Warhammer 40,000 Imperium Maledictum Core Rulebook Collector’s Edition, Cubicle 7 Entertainment Ltd

Artists: Helge C. Balzer, Alberto Bontempi, Simon Carr, Bartłomiej Fredyczak, Runesael Flynn, Wesley Gardner, Marc Grunert, Tom Hutchings, Dániel Kovács, Sam Manley, JG O’Donoghue, Christian Alias Perez, Aurèle Prandal, Erin Rea, Felix Tisch

Best Cartography

ALIEN RPG – Building Better Worlds, Free League Publishing

Stefan Isberg, Christian Granath, Dave Semark, Clara Fei-Fei Carija

Atlas, Moonlight Maps

Border Riding, Stout Stoat Press

Eli Spencer

Dragonbane Core Set, Free League Publishing

Francesca Baerald, Niklas Brandt

Hexcrawl Toolbox, Games Omnivorous

Kevin Cannon

Best Community Content

Call of Cthulhu: Los Hobos and the Wolves of Carcosa, Critical Hit Publishing (Miskatonic Repository)

Author: Alex Guillotte

Is this a Curse? (DMs Guild)

Author: Jeremy Cheong

The Huangfu Heist, Neo Tokyo Project (DMs Guild)

Author: Jason Koh, Darryl Ho

The Last Dance of Lola Montez: A Call of Cthulhu Modern Adventure (Miskatonic Repository)

Author: David Waldron

The Well of All Fear (Miskatonic Repository)

Author: Kat Clay

Best Family Game / Product

BREAK!! Tabletop RPG, Grey Wizard Press & Naldobean Games

Authors: Grey Wizard, Reynaldo Madriñan

If I Were A Lich, Man, Hit Point Press

Author: Lucian Kahn

Little Game Masters, Randall Hampton Art and Design

Authors: Randall Hampton, Conor Napier, Adam Johns, Hunter Fell, Devon Chulick, Dr. Megan Connell, Lauren Urban

My Little Pony Roleplaying Game Limited Core Rulebook, Renegade Game Studios

Authors: Ryan Costello, Trivia Fox and Elisa Teague with John Kennedy and Andrew Peregrine

Pinebox Middle School Box Set, Pinnacle Entertainment Group

Authors: Scott Woodard, Preston DuBose, Ed Wetterman, Tracy Sizemore, Jameson McDaniel, Shane Hensley

Best Free Game / Product

Heckin’ Good Doggos – Someone’s Last Day at the Track, Wet Ink Games, LLC

Author: Matthew Orr, Brandon K. Aten, Sarah Orr Aten

Level 1 The Free RPG Day Indie RPG Anthology 2023, 9th Level Games

Author: Mark Kennedy, Dustin Blottenberger, KJ Lappin, CJ Lappin, M. Belanger, Rue Dickey, Nat Mesnard, Gabrielle Rabinowitz, Noah Lemelson, H. L. Black, Brigitte Winter, Sylvia Gimenez, Zak Eidsvoog, Ian Rickett, Goat Song Publishing, Helena Real

Losing Face, Pelgrane Press

Author: Kevin Kulp

Mazes Zero Prep Introduction to Fantasy Roleplaying, 9th Level Games

Rivers of London: The Domestic, Chaosium, Inc.

Authors: Gavin Inglis, Lynne Hardy

Best Game

Kobolds Ate My Baby – The Orange Book, 9th Level Games

Author: Chris O’Neill, Bug Boll, Jon Maness

Art: John Kovalic

Editing: Heather O’Neill, Adriel Wilson

Layout/Design: Chris O’Neill

Not The End, Mana Project Studio

Author: Claudio Pustorino, Fabio Airoldi, Claudio Serena

Art: Pietro Bastas

Editing: Claudio Serena

Layout/Design: Claudio Pustorino

Outgunned, Two Little Mice

Authors: Riccardo “Rico” Sirignano, Simone Formicola

Art: Daniela Giubellini

Editing: Simone Formicola, John Marron

Layout/Design: Luca Carbone, Sabrina Ceccon

Salvage Union, Leyline Press

Author: Panayiotis Lines, Aled Lawlor

Art: Alex Connolly, Hamish Frater, Francesco Silva, Aled Lawlor

Editing: Jarrett Crader (MRC), Panayiotis Lines

Layout/Design: Aled Lawlor

Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library

Author: Kelsey Dionne

Art : Lucas Korte, Brandish Gilhelm, Jessee Egan, Yuri Perkowski Domingos, Matt Morrow, Matt Ray, Mark Lyons, Abdul Latif

Layout/Design: Kelsey Dionne

Best Layout and Design

BREAK!! Tabletop RPG, Grey Wizard Press & Naldobean Games

Grey Wizard, Reynaldo Madriñan

CBR+PNK: Augmented, Mythworks

Emanoel Melo, Raul Rinaldi

Not The End – Corebook, Mana Project Studio

Claudio Pustorino

Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library

Kelsey Dionne

TEETH, Big Robot Ltd

Marsh Davies

Best Monster/Adversary

Big Bads – Yku, Hit Point Press

Author: I-Hsien Sherwood

Art: Thomas Fowler, Lucas Elliott

MONSTROUS, Cloud Curio

Authors: Kyle Latino, Kenny Webb

Art: Kyle Latino

Runecairn Bestiary, By Odin’s Beard RPG

Author: Colin Le Sueur

Art: Goran Gligović, Brandon Yu, Kim Diaz Holm, Felipe Faria, Jeffrey Koch, Dean Spencer, Perplexing Ruins

VR Dead, Space Penguin Ink

Author: Daniel Hallinan

Art: MACKLE, Neetols, Ben Guldenhoys, Manos Lagouvardos

Warhammer 40,000 Wrath & Glory Threat Assessment Xenos, Cubicle 7 Entertainment Ltd

Authors: Christopher Colston, Michael Duxbury, Chris Edwards, Chris Handley, Travis Legge, Ciarán O’Brien, Sven Truckenbrodt

Art: LJ Koh, Sam Manley, JG O’Donoghue, Stefan ‘Storykillinger’ Ristik, and Michael Savier

Best Online Content

Best Production Values

Arkham Investigator’s Wallet, H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society

Hexcrawl Toolbox, Games Omnivorous

Koriko: A Magical Year, Mousehole Press

Outcast Silver Raiders Box Set, Esoteric Ludology LLC

Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition The Book of Nod Deluxe Artifact Edition, Renegade Game Studios

Best RPG Related Product

Experience Points – The Lost Chapters from Monsters, Aliens, & Holes in the Ground, Exalted Funeral Press

Authors: Stu Horvath, Ed Coleman

KOBOLD Guide to Roleplaying, Kobold Press

Authors: Keith Ammann, Ginny Di, Clint McElroy, Erin Roberts, Michael E. Shea, Gail Simon, B. Dave Walters, Bryan Camp, Luke Hart, Chris Kluwe, Christopher M. Cevasco, Sage Stafford, Basheer Ghouse, Shanna Germain, Shareff Jackson, Luke Gygax, Rajan Khanna, Curtis C Chen, Sharang Biswas, Scott Lynch, Robert Mason, John Joseph Adams

My Little Kobold Plush, 9th Level Games

RPG Stamps, Weird Works

So You Want to Be a Game Master: Everything You Need to Start Your Tabletop Adventure for Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, and Other Systems, Page Street Publishing Co.

Author: Justin Alexander

Best Rules

Action 12 Cinema, Plus D12 Games

Author: Michael K. Ross

Not The End – Corebook, Mana Project Studio

Authors: Claudio Pustorino, Fabio Airoldi, Claudio Serena

Pathfinder Player Core, Paizo Inc

Authors: Alexander Augunas, Kate Baker, Logan Bonner, Jason Bulmahn, Carlos Cabrera, Calder CaDavid, James Case, Adam Daigle, Eleanor Ferron, Steven Hammond (II), Joan Hong, Vanessa Hoskins, James Jacobs, Jenny Jarzabski, Jason Keeley, Erik Keith, Dustin Knight, Lyz Liddell, Luis Loza, Erik Mona, Patchen Mortimer, Dennis Muldoon, Stephen Radney-MacFarland, Mikhail Rekun, David N. Ross, Michael Sayre, Mark Seifter, Kendra Leigh Speedling, Mark Thompson, Clark Valentine, Andrew White, Landon J. Winkler, Linda Zayas-Palmer

Salvage Union, Leyline Press

Authors: Panayiotis Lines, Aled Lawlor

Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library

Author: Kelsey Dionne

Best Setting

Dead Air: Seasons, The World Anvil Publishing

Authors: Luca Vanin, Federico Scattolin, Enrico Pasotti, Tommaso De Benetti

Heckna! Campaign Book, Hit Point Press

Authors: Ashley Warren, TR Rowe, Ryan Servis, Jordan Richer, Jay Jackson

Outcast Silver Raiders Box Set, Esoteric Ludology LLC

Author: Isaac VanDuyn

Pathfinder Lost Omens: Tian Xia World Guide, Paizo Inc

Authors: Eren Ahn, Jeremy Blum, Alyx Bui, James Case, Banana Chan, Connie Chang, Rick Chia, Hans Chun, Theta Chun, Hiromi Cota, Dana Ebert, Basheer Ghouse, John Godek III, Sen H.H.S., Joan Hong, Michelle Jones, Joshua Kim, Daniel Kwan, Dash Kwiatkowski, Jacky Leung, Jesse J. Leung, Monte Lin, Jessie “Aki” Lo, Luis Loza, Adam Ma, Liane Merciel, Ashley Moni, Kevin Thien Vu Long Nguyen, Andrew Quon, Danita Rambo, K Arsenault Rivera, Christopher Rondeau, Joaquin Kyle “Makapatag” Saavedra, Kienna Shaw, Philip Shen, Tan Shao Han, Mari Tokuda, Ruvaid Virk, Viditya Voleti, Grady Wang, Emma Yasui, and Jay Zhang

The Valley of Flowers, Phantom Mill Games

Authors: Jedediah Berry, Andrew McAlpine

Best Streaming Content

Best Supplement

ALIEN RPG – Building Better Worlds, Free League Publishing

Authors: Stefan Isberg, Christian Granath, Dave Semark, Clara Fei-Fei Carija

Corpus Malicious – The Codex of Evil for 5E, Dream Realm Storytellers LTD

Authors: Alican Develioğlu, Ekin Topanoğlu, İzel Irem Aydin, Bartu Ağca, Barkin Tokalak, Eyüp Emre Erdem

Not The End – Stories, Mana Project Studio

Authors: Claudio Pustorino, Fabio Airoldi, Claudio Serena, Andrea Felicioni, Andrea Buzzi, Chiara Listo, Giuseppe Vitale, Andrea Rossi, Andrea Lucca, Alessandro Savino, Luca Carbone, Edoardo Cremaschi, Roberto de Luca, Alice Luidelli, Genitori de Ruolo, Dario Lazzari, Enrico Pasotti, Tommaso de Benetti, Martu Palavrini

The Griffon’s Saddlebag – Book Two, Hit Point Press

Authors: Griffin Macaulay, Willow Christensen

This and That Collection, Sneak Attack Press

Authors: Matthew J. Hanson, William Fischer

Best Writing

Call of Cthulhu: Alone Against the Static, Chaosium Inc.

Author: B.W. Holland

Editing: James Coquillat & Mike Mason

Cloud Empress: Land of Cicadas, worlds by watt

Author / Editor: watt

Kobolds Ate My Baby – The Orange Book, 9th Level Games

Authors: Chris O’Neill, Bug Boll, Jon Maness

Editing: Heather O’Neill, Adriel Wilson

Koriko: A Magical Year, Mousehole Press

Author: Jack Harrison

Editing: Neil Kingham

Musketeers Vs Cthulhu, Nightfall Games

Authors: Bill Heron, Benn Graybeaton, Mark Rapson, Chris McAuley, Claudia Christian

Editing: Benn Graybeaton

Product of the Year

