The 2024 ENnie Nominees and Judges Spotlight Winners are out.
The ENnie Awards are an annual, fan-based juried award system for all tabletop RPGs. The ENnies were created in 2001 as an annual award ceremony, hosted by the leading D&D/d20 system fan site, EN World in partnership with Eric Noah’s Unofficial D&D 3rd Edition News.
Final voting will take place from July 12-21. Winners will be announced from Gen Con on August 2 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern in the Crown Plaza Union Station Grand Hall. The ceremony can also be watched live via the ENNIE Award YouTube channel.
See the 2024 Art Nominee Collage at the link.
The full list of nominees follows the jump.
2024
JUDGES’ SPOTLIGHT WINNERS
Joe Blankenship– The Wassailing of Claus Manor, Clear Keep & Plus One EXP
Author: Mike Martens, Michael Van Vleet, Brian Sago
James Surano – Essence 20 Roleplaying System Field Guide to Action and Adventure Crossover Sourcebook Power Rangers G.I. JOE Transformers, Renegade Game Studios
Authors: Ryan Costello, Ben Heisler, Ginny Loveday, Bryan C.P. Steele
Amelia Antrim – OBSCURE: Found Footage Inspired Horror TTRPG, Sunzenaut
Author: Tommy Sunzenauer
Tom King – Gods of the Forbidden North: Volume 1, Pulp Hummock Press
Authors: Robert Alderman, Chris Cotgrove, The Scrying Dutchman, Joel Hines
Shauna Ratliff – CHEW: The Roleplaying Game, Imagining Games
Authors: Pete Petrusha, Justin Forest, Justin Ford, Steve Dee, Joseph Weaver
ENNIES NOMINEES
Best Adventure – Long Form
Call of Cthulhu: Alone Against the Static, Chaosium Inc.
Author: B.W. Holland
Delta Green: God’s Teeth, Arc Dream Publishing
Author: Caleb Stokes
Heckna! Campaign Book, Hit Point Press
Authors: Ashley Warren, TR Rowe, Ryan Servis, Jordan Richer, Jay Jackson
The Devil’s Bridge, Yellow Madhouse
Authors: Hristo Hristov, Martin Hristov, Lucas Iliev, Stoil Monev, Nikolay Salutski
The Bloom, Space Penguin Ink
Author: Josh Domanski and Goblin Archives
Best Adventure – Short Form
Eat The Reich, Rowan, Rook and Decard
Author: Grant Howitt
Losing Face, Pelgrane Press
Author: Kevin Kulp
One-Shot Wonders, Roll & Play Press
Authors: Sam Bartlett, Beth Davies, Destiny Howell
The Well of All Fear, Miskatonic Repository
Author: Kat Clay
Vineyard RPG: The Undead Gala, Is Friday Productions LLC
Authors: Luna Petra Giannotta, Friday Strout
Best Aid/Accessory – Digital
- Fantasy Complete IV, Monument Studios
- HEXROLL 2E, Pen, Dice & Paper
- Historica Arcanum: Empires of the Silk Road Soundtrack Album, Metis Creative
- LegendKeeper, LegendKeeper / Algorific LLC
- The Zone RPG · Digital Version, Laughing Kaiju
Best Aid/Accessory – Non – Digital
- Arkham Investigator’s Wallet, H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society
- Atlas, Moonlight Maps
- Epic Encounters: Local Legends – Tavern Kit, Steamforged Games
- Hexcrawl Toolbox, Games Omnivorous
- Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition The Book of Nod Deluxe Artifact Edition, Renegade Game Studios
Best Art, Cover
Click here to see the nominees collage
Across a Thousand Dead Worlds, Blackoath Entertainment
Artist: Vladimir Manyukhin
Eat The Reich, Rowan, Rook and Decard
Artist: Will Kirkby
Koriko: A Magical Year, Mousehole Press
Artist: Deb JJ Lee
Not The End – Stories, Mana Project Studio
Artist: Pietro Bastas
Tomorrow City: Dieselpunk Roleplaying, Osprey Games
Artist: Biagio D’Alessandro
Best Art, Interior
Cick here to see the nominees collage
Against the Faerie Queene – Art Book, Adder Stone Games
Artists: Rafa Guisso, Geraldo Prado, Tom Trengrove, Angus Martin, Deren Ozturk
Astra Fauna: Expeditions, Astra Fauna
Artist: Sarah Dahlinger
Eat The Reich, Rowan, Rook and Decard
Artist: Will Kirkby
Ultraviolet Grasslands 2E, Exalted Funeral Press
Artist: Luka Rejec
Warhammer 40,000 Imperium Maledictum Core Rulebook Collector’s Edition, Cubicle 7 Entertainment Ltd
Artists: Helge C. Balzer, Alberto Bontempi, Simon Carr, Bartłomiej Fredyczak, Runesael Flynn, Wesley Gardner, Marc Grunert, Tom Hutchings, Dániel Kovács, Sam Manley, JG O’Donoghue, Christian Alias Perez, Aurèle Prandal, Erin Rea, Felix Tisch
Best Cartography
ALIEN RPG – Building Better Worlds, Free League Publishing
Stefan Isberg, Christian Granath, Dave Semark, Clara Fei-Fei Carija
Atlas, Moonlight Maps
Border Riding, Stout Stoat Press
Eli Spencer
Dragonbane Core Set, Free League Publishing
Francesca Baerald, Niklas Brandt
Hexcrawl Toolbox, Games Omnivorous
Kevin Cannon
Best Community Content
Call of Cthulhu: Los Hobos and the Wolves of Carcosa, Critical Hit Publishing (Miskatonic Repository)
Author: Alex Guillotte
Is this a Curse? (DMs Guild)
Author: Jeremy Cheong
The Huangfu Heist, Neo Tokyo Project (DMs Guild)
Author: Jason Koh, Darryl Ho
The Last Dance of Lola Montez: A Call of Cthulhu Modern Adventure (Miskatonic Repository)
Author: David Waldron
The Well of All Fear (Miskatonic Repository)
Author: Kat Clay
Best Family Game / Product
BREAK!! Tabletop RPG, Grey Wizard Press & Naldobean Games
Authors: Grey Wizard, Reynaldo Madriñan
If I Were A Lich, Man, Hit Point Press
Author: Lucian Kahn
Little Game Masters, Randall Hampton Art and Design
Authors: Randall Hampton, Conor Napier, Adam Johns, Hunter Fell, Devon Chulick, Dr. Megan Connell, Lauren Urban
My Little Pony Roleplaying Game Limited Core Rulebook, Renegade Game Studios
Authors: Ryan Costello, Trivia Fox and Elisa Teague with John Kennedy and Andrew Peregrine
Pinebox Middle School Box Set, Pinnacle Entertainment Group
Authors: Scott Woodard, Preston DuBose, Ed Wetterman, Tracy Sizemore, Jameson McDaniel, Shane Hensley
Best Free Game / Product
Heckin’ Good Doggos – Someone’s Last Day at the Track, Wet Ink Games, LLC
Author: Matthew Orr, Brandon K. Aten, Sarah Orr Aten
Level 1 The Free RPG Day Indie RPG Anthology 2023, 9th Level Games
Author: Mark Kennedy, Dustin Blottenberger, KJ Lappin, CJ Lappin, M. Belanger, Rue Dickey, Nat Mesnard, Gabrielle Rabinowitz, Noah Lemelson, H. L. Black, Brigitte Winter, Sylvia Gimenez, Zak Eidsvoog, Ian Rickett, Goat Song Publishing, Helena Real
Losing Face, Pelgrane Press
Author: Kevin Kulp
Mazes Zero Prep Introduction to Fantasy Roleplaying, 9th Level Games
Rivers of London: The Domestic, Chaosium, Inc.
Authors: Gavin Inglis, Lynne Hardy
Best Game
Kobolds Ate My Baby – The Orange Book, 9th Level Games
Author: Chris O’Neill, Bug Boll, Jon Maness
Art: John Kovalic
Editing: Heather O’Neill, Adriel Wilson
Layout/Design: Chris O’Neill
Not The End, Mana Project Studio
Author: Claudio Pustorino, Fabio Airoldi, Claudio Serena
Art: Pietro Bastas
Editing: Claudio Serena
Layout/Design: Claudio Pustorino
Outgunned, Two Little Mice
Authors: Riccardo “Rico” Sirignano, Simone Formicola
Art: Daniela Giubellini
Editing: Simone Formicola, John Marron
Layout/Design: Luca Carbone, Sabrina Ceccon
Salvage Union, Leyline Press
Author: Panayiotis Lines, Aled Lawlor
Art: Alex Connolly, Hamish Frater, Francesco Silva, Aled Lawlor
Editing: Jarrett Crader (MRC), Panayiotis Lines
Layout/Design: Aled Lawlor
Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library
Author: Kelsey Dionne
Art : Lucas Korte, Brandish Gilhelm, Jessee Egan, Yuri Perkowski Domingos, Matt Morrow, Matt Ray, Mark Lyons, Abdul Latif
Layout/Design: Kelsey Dionne
Best Layout and Design
BREAK!! Tabletop RPG, Grey Wizard Press & Naldobean Games
Grey Wizard, Reynaldo Madriñan
CBR+PNK: Augmented, Mythworks
Emanoel Melo, Raul Rinaldi
Not The End – Corebook, Mana Project Studio
Claudio Pustorino
Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library
Kelsey Dionne
TEETH, Big Robot Ltd
Marsh Davies
Best Monster/Adversary
Big Bads – Yku, Hit Point Press
Author: I-Hsien Sherwood
Art: Thomas Fowler, Lucas Elliott
MONSTROUS, Cloud Curio
Authors: Kyle Latino, Kenny Webb
Art: Kyle Latino
Runecairn Bestiary, By Odin’s Beard RPG
Author: Colin Le Sueur
Art: Goran Gligović, Brandon Yu, Kim Diaz Holm, Felipe Faria, Jeffrey Koch, Dean Spencer, Perplexing Ruins
VR Dead, Space Penguin Ink
Author: Daniel Hallinan
Art: MACKLE, Neetols, Ben Guldenhoys, Manos Lagouvardos
Warhammer 40,000 Wrath & Glory Threat Assessment Xenos, Cubicle 7 Entertainment Ltd
Authors: Christopher Colston, Michael Duxbury, Chris Edwards, Chris Handley, Travis Legge, Ciarán O’Brien, Sven Truckenbrodt
Art: LJ Koh, Sam Manley, JG O’Donoghue, Stefan ‘Storykillinger’ Ristik, and Michael Savier
Best Online Content
- Alexandrian, Dream Machine Productions
- Alphastream Game Design Blog
- Dave Thaumavore RPG Reviews
- Skeleton Code Machine, Exeunt Press
- TTRPG Creator Resources Masterpost 2.0, Starshine Scribbles
Best Production Values
Arkham Investigator’s Wallet, H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society
Hexcrawl Toolbox, Games Omnivorous
Koriko: A Magical Year, Mousehole Press
Outcast Silver Raiders Box Set, Esoteric Ludology LLC
Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition The Book of Nod Deluxe Artifact Edition, Renegade Game Studios
Best RPG Related Product
Experience Points – The Lost Chapters from Monsters, Aliens, & Holes in the Ground, Exalted Funeral Press
Authors: Stu Horvath, Ed Coleman
KOBOLD Guide to Roleplaying, Kobold Press
Authors: Keith Ammann, Ginny Di, Clint McElroy, Erin Roberts, Michael E. Shea, Gail Simon, B. Dave Walters, Bryan Camp, Luke Hart, Chris Kluwe, Christopher M. Cevasco, Sage Stafford, Basheer Ghouse, Shanna Germain, Shareff Jackson, Luke Gygax, Rajan Khanna, Curtis C Chen, Sharang Biswas, Scott Lynch, Robert Mason, John Joseph Adams
My Little Kobold Plush, 9th Level Games
RPG Stamps, Weird Works
So You Want to Be a Game Master: Everything You Need to Start Your Tabletop Adventure for Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, and Other Systems, Page Street Publishing Co.
Author: Justin Alexander
Best Rules
Action 12 Cinema, Plus D12 Games
Author: Michael K. Ross
Not The End – Corebook, Mana Project Studio
Authors: Claudio Pustorino, Fabio Airoldi, Claudio Serena
Pathfinder Player Core, Paizo Inc
Authors: Alexander Augunas, Kate Baker, Logan Bonner, Jason Bulmahn, Carlos Cabrera, Calder CaDavid, James Case, Adam Daigle, Eleanor Ferron, Steven Hammond (II), Joan Hong, Vanessa Hoskins, James Jacobs, Jenny Jarzabski, Jason Keeley, Erik Keith, Dustin Knight, Lyz Liddell, Luis Loza, Erik Mona, Patchen Mortimer, Dennis Muldoon, Stephen Radney-MacFarland, Mikhail Rekun, David N. Ross, Michael Sayre, Mark Seifter, Kendra Leigh Speedling, Mark Thompson, Clark Valentine, Andrew White, Landon J. Winkler, Linda Zayas-Palmer
Salvage Union, Leyline Press
Authors: Panayiotis Lines, Aled Lawlor
Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library
Author: Kelsey Dionne
Best Setting
Dead Air: Seasons, The World Anvil Publishing
Authors: Luca Vanin, Federico Scattolin, Enrico Pasotti, Tommaso De Benetti
Heckna! Campaign Book, Hit Point Press
Authors: Ashley Warren, TR Rowe, Ryan Servis, Jordan Richer, Jay Jackson
Outcast Silver Raiders Box Set, Esoteric Ludology LLC
Author: Isaac VanDuyn
Pathfinder Lost Omens: Tian Xia World Guide, Paizo Inc
Authors: Eren Ahn, Jeremy Blum, Alyx Bui, James Case, Banana Chan, Connie Chang, Rick Chia, Hans Chun, Theta Chun, Hiromi Cota, Dana Ebert, Basheer Ghouse, John Godek III, Sen H.H.S., Joan Hong, Michelle Jones, Joshua Kim, Daniel Kwan, Dash Kwiatkowski, Jacky Leung, Jesse J. Leung, Monte Lin, Jessie “Aki” Lo, Luis Loza, Adam Ma, Liane Merciel, Ashley Moni, Kevin Thien Vu Long Nguyen, Andrew Quon, Danita Rambo, K Arsenault Rivera, Christopher Rondeau, Joaquin Kyle “Makapatag” Saavedra, Kienna Shaw, Philip Shen, Tan Shao Han, Mari Tokuda, Ruvaid Virk, Viditya Voleti, Grady Wang, Emma Yasui, and Jay Zhang
The Valley of Flowers, Phantom Mill Games
Authors: Jedediah Berry, Andrew McAlpine
Best Streaming Content
- Dice Exploder Podcast
- Other World Hollywood Ep24, Twelve-Sided Stories
- Replay, Dead Ghost Productions
- The Party, Swiss Squared
- William Bailey’s Haunted Mansion; A Call of Cthulhu Adventure.- Ballarat Heritage Festival 2024, Tales from Rat City
Best Supplement
ALIEN RPG – Building Better Worlds, Free League Publishing
Authors: Stefan Isberg, Christian Granath, Dave Semark, Clara Fei-Fei Carija
Corpus Malicious – The Codex of Evil for 5E, Dream Realm Storytellers LTD
Authors: Alican Develioğlu, Ekin Topanoğlu, İzel Irem Aydin, Bartu Ağca, Barkin Tokalak, Eyüp Emre Erdem
Not The End – Stories, Mana Project Studio
Authors: Claudio Pustorino, Fabio Airoldi, Claudio Serena, Andrea Felicioni, Andrea Buzzi, Chiara Listo, Giuseppe Vitale, Andrea Rossi, Andrea Lucca, Alessandro Savino, Luca Carbone, Edoardo Cremaschi, Roberto de Luca, Alice Luidelli, Genitori de Ruolo, Dario Lazzari, Enrico Pasotti, Tommaso de Benetti, Martu Palavrini
The Griffon’s Saddlebag – Book Two, Hit Point Press
Authors: Griffin Macaulay, Willow Christensen
This and That Collection, Sneak Attack Press
Authors: Matthew J. Hanson, William Fischer
Best Writing
Call of Cthulhu: Alone Against the Static, Chaosium Inc.
Author: B.W. Holland
Editing: James Coquillat & Mike Mason
Cloud Empress: Land of Cicadas, worlds by watt
Author / Editor: watt
Kobolds Ate My Baby – The Orange Book, 9th Level Games
Authors: Chris O’Neill, Bug Boll, Jon Maness
Editing: Heather O’Neill, Adriel Wilson
Koriko: A Magical Year, Mousehole Press
Author: Jack Harrison
Editing: Neil Kingham
Musketeers Vs Cthulhu, Nightfall Games
Authors: Bill Heron, Benn Graybeaton, Mark Rapson, Chris McAuley, Claudia Christian
Editing: Benn Graybeaton
Product of the Year
- CBR+PNK: Augmented, Mythworks
- Eat The Reich, Rowan, Rook and Decard
- Koriko: A Magical Year, Mousehole Press
- Not The End, Mana Project Studio
- Outcast Silver Raiders Box Set, Esoteric Ludology LLC
- Outgunned, Two Little Mice
- Salvage Union, Leyline Press
- Shadowdark RPG, The Arcane Library
- The Valley of Flowers, Phantom Mill Games
- Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition The Book of Nod Deluxe Artifact Edition, Renegade Game Studios
