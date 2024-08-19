2024 ESFS Awards

The European Science Fiction Society today announced the winners of the ESFS Achievement Awards and Hall of Fame inductees during an event at Erasmuscon, the 2024 Eurocon in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
Hall of Fame Best Artist
- Iris Compiet from Netherlands
Hall of Fame Best Author
- Adrian Tchaikovsky from United Kingdom
Hall of Fame Best Publisher
- Wydawnictwo IX from Poland
Hall of Fame Best Promoter
- Brian Nisbet from Ireland
Hall of Fame Best Magazine
- Phantastisch! (Klaus Bollhöfener) from Germany
Hall of Fame Best Translator
- Anna Gustafsson Chen from Sweden
Achievement Award Best Work of Art
- Slavic Supernatural by Antonio Filipović from Croatia
Achievement Award Best Written Work of Fiction
- “Hopeland” by Ian McDonald from United Kingdom, nominated by Ireland
Achievement Award Best Dramatic Presentation
- “The Sorcery School: A Fantasy Musical” from Bulgaria
Achievement Award Best Fanzine
[Tie]
- Aner Welten Solarpunk Special from Luxembourg
- SF Forum 1/2023 from Sweden
Achievement Award Best Work for Children
- “How to bring the bees back?” by Maya Bocheva – Wiki from Bulgaria
Achievement Award Best Internet Publication
- Landing Zone Glasgow – The Glasgow 2024 Worldcon Blog from United Kingdom, nominated by Ireland
Achievement Award Best Comic Book or Graphic Novel
- Katana: The Battle For Valokaan, by Miroslav Petrov (writer) and Veselin Chakarov (artist) from Bulgaria
Achievement Award Best Event, Festival or Convention organised by Fans
- Åcon 2023 from Finland, nominated by Sweden
Grand Master
- Ian Watson
