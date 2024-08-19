2024 ESFS Awards

The European Science Fiction Society today announced the winners of the ESFS Achievement Awards and Hall of Fame inductees during an event at Erasmuscon, the 2024 Eurocon in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Hall of Fame Best Artist

Iris Compiet from Netherlands

Hall of Fame Best Author

Adrian Tchaikovsky from United Kingdom

Hall of Fame Best Publisher

Wydawnictwo IX from Poland

Hall of Fame Best Promoter

Brian Nisbet from Ireland

Hall of Fame Best Magazine

Phantastisch! (Klaus Bollhöfener) from Germany

Hall of Fame Best Translator

Anna Gustafsson Chen from Sweden

Achievement Award Best Work of Art

Slavic Supernatural by Antonio Filipović from Croatia

Achievement Award Best Written Work of Fiction

“Hopeland” by Ian McDonald from United Kingdom, nominated by Ireland

Achievement Award Best Dramatic Presentation

“The Sorcery School: A Fantasy Musical” from Bulgaria

Achievement Award Best Fanzine

[Tie]

Aner Welten Solarpunk Special from Luxembourg

SF Forum 1/2023 from Sweden

Achievement Award Best Work for Children

“How to bring the bees back?” by Maya Bocheva – Wiki from Bulgaria

Achievement Award Best Internet Publication

Landing Zone Glasgow – The Glasgow 2024 Worldcon Blog from United Kingdom, nominated by Ireland

Achievement Award Best Comic Book or Graphic Novel

Katana: The Battle For Valokaan, by Miroslav Petrov (writer) and Veselin Chakarov (artist) from Bulgaria

Achievement Award Best Event, Festival or Convention organised by Fans

Åcon 2023 from Finland, nominated by Sweden

Grand Master

Ian Watson

