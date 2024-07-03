2024 Eugie Award Finalists

The shortlist for the 2024 Eugie Foster Memorial Award for Short Fiction was revealed on July 1.

The Eugie Award “honors stories that are irreplaceable, that inspire, enlighten, and entertain.”

We will be looking for stories that are beautiful, thoughtful, and passionate, and change us and the field. The recipient is a story that is unique and will become essential to speculative fiction readers.

The finalists for the 2024 Eugie Award are:

Eugie Foster

This is a juried award, that begins with a longlist of nominations coming from publishers and editors, supplemented by choices of select readers. A selection committee of spec fiction fans picks the finalists. The winner is chosen by a panel of judges, and receives a plaque. All finalists receive a pin. The award is presented at Dragon Con.

Learn more about Eugie Foster at EugieFoster.com.

