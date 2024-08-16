2024 Harvey Awards Nominees

Finalists for the 2024 Harvey Awards, honoring the life and work of comics creator Harvey Kurtzman,(1924-1993), cartoonist, writer, editor and founder of Mad Magazine, have been revealed.

Nominees for this year’s awards were selected by a curated committee of diverse industry voices including creators, publishing professionals, retailers, educators, and librarians. Voting for the winners is now open to eligible industry professionals.

The annual gala celebrating the Harvey Awards will be livestreamed during New York Comic Con on October 18.

The nominees are:

2024 Harvey Awards’ Book of the Year

Monica by Daniel Clowes (Fantagraphics)

by Daniel Clowes (Fantagraphics) Roaming, by Jilian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

by Jilian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly) A Guest in the House, by EM Carroll (Macmillan Publishers)

by EM Carroll (Macmillan Publishers) My Favorite Thing is Monsters Vol. 2 by Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)

by Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics) Shubeik Lubeik by Deena Mohamed (Penguin Random House)

by Deena Mohamed (Penguin Random House) Watership Down Graphic Novel by James Sturm and Joe Sutphin, based on the novel by RIchard Adams (Penguin Random House)

by James Sturm and Joe Sutphin, based on the novel by RIchard Adams (Penguin Random House) Tender by Beth Hetland (Fantagraphics)

by Beth Hetland (Fantagraphics) Lunar New Year Love Story by Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham (Macmillan Publishers)

by Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham (Macmillan Publishers) Love Everlasting by Tom King and Elsa Charretier (Image)

by Tom King and Elsa Charretier (Image) Where the Body Was, by Ed Brubaker and Sean Philips (Image)

by Ed Brubaker and Sean Philips (Image) Radiant Black Vol. 5 by Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark, Eduardo Ferigato, and Marcelo Costa (Image)

2024 Harvey Awards’ Digital Book of the Year

Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe (Webtoon)

by Rachel Smythe (Webtoon) Unordinary by uru-chan (Webtoon)

by uru-chan (Webtoon) Encore by Miles Burks (Webtoon)

by Miles Burks (Webtoon) Heir’s Game by suspu (Webtoon)

by suspu (Webtoon) Jamie by LD Lapinski (Yellow Jacket)

by LD Lapinski (Yellow Jacket) A Witch’s Guide to Burning by Aminder Dhaliwal (Drawn & Quarterly)

by Aminder Dhaliwal (Drawn & Quarterly) Rose Wolves by Natalie Warner (Penguin Random House)

by Natalie Warner (Penguin Random House) Of Swamp and Sea by Mia Jay Boulton & Laurel Boulton (Webtoon)

by Mia Jay Boulton & Laurel Boulton (Webtoon) Boyfriends by Refrainbow (Webtoon)

by Refrainbow (Webtoon) Friday by Ed Brubaker and Marcos Martin (Panel Syndicate)

2024 Harvey Awards’ Best Children’s Book

Lightfall: The Dark Times by Tim Probert (HarperAlley)

by Tim Probert (HarperAlley) Lunar Boy by Jes & Cin Wibowo (HarperAlley)

by Jes & Cin Wibowo (HarperAlley) Dungeons & Dragons Club: Time to Party by Molly Ostertag and Xanthe Bouma (HarperAlley)

by Molly Ostertag and Xanthe Bouma (HarperAlley) Ant Story by Jay Hosler (HarperAlley)

by Jay Hosler (HarperAlley) Mexikid by Pedro Martin (Penguin Random House)

by Pedro Martin (Penguin Random House) Dog Man and the Scarlett Shredder by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic) Saving Sunshine by Saadia Faruqi and Shazleen Khan (First Second)

by Saadia Faruqi and Shazleen Khan (First Second) Timid by Jonathon Todd (Scholastic)

by Jonathon Todd (Scholastic) Amulet Vol. 9 by Kazu Kibuishi (Graphix)

2024 Harvey Awards’ Best Young Adult Book

Bunt! Striking Out on Financial Aid by Ngozi Ukazu & Mad Rupert (First Second)

by Ngozi Ukazu & Mad Rupert (First Second) Sunhead by Alex Assan (HarperAlley)

by Alex Assan (HarperAlley) Brownstone by Samuel Teer and Mar Julia (Versify)

by Samuel Teer and Mar Julia (Versify) The Fox Maidens by Robin Ha (HarperAlley)

by Robin Ha (HarperAlley) Homebody by Theo Parish (HarperAlley)

by Theo Parish (HarperAlley) Ghost Roast by Shawneé Gibbs, Shawnelle Gibbs, and Emily Cannon (Versify)

by Shawneé Gibbs, Shawnelle Gibbs, and Emily Cannon (Versify) Deep Dark by Molly Ostertag (Graphix)

by Molly Ostertag (Graphix) Infinity Particle by Wendy Xu (Quill Tree)

by Wendy Xu (Quill Tree) Roaming by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly) Clementine Book 2 by Tille Walden (Image)

by Tille Walden (Image) Prez: Setting a Dangerous President by Mark Russell and Ben Caldwell (DC Comics)

2024 Harvey Awards’ Best Manga

The Summer Hikaru Died by Mokumokuren (Yen Press)

by Mokumokuren (Yen Press) Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama (Kodansha)

by Kamome Shirahama (Kodansha) Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoko Kui (Yen Press)

by Ryoko Kui (Yen Press) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe (VIZ)

by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe (VIZ) Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection by Junji Ito (VIZ)

by Junji Ito (VIZ) H.P. Lovecraft’s The Shadow Over Innsmouth by Gou Tanabe (Dark Horse)

by Gou Tanabe (Dark Horse) Berserk Deluxe Edition Vol 14 by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse)

by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse) Second Hand Love by Yamada Murasaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

by Yamada Murasaki (Drawn & Quarterly) My Picture Diary by Fujiwara Maki (Drawn & Quarterly)

by Fujiwara Maki (Drawn & Quarterly) Okinawa by Susumu Higa (Fantagraphics)

2024 Harvey Awards’ Best International Book

The Great Beyond by Laura Murawiec (Drawn & Quarterly)

by Laura Murawiec (Drawn & Quarterly) Blacksad Vol. 7 by Juan Diaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido (Europe Comics)

by Juan Diaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido (Europe Comics) Shubeik Lubeik by Deena Mohamed (Pantheon)

by Deena Mohamed (Pantheon) Ashes by Alvaro Ortiz (Top Shelf Productions)

by Alvaro Ortiz (Top Shelf Productions) A Boy Named Rose by Geniller (Fairsquare Graphics)

by Geniller (Fairsquare Graphics) Transitions by Durand (Top Shelf Productions)

by Durand (Top Shelf Productions) Layers by Pénélope Bagieu (First Second)

by Pénélope Bagieu (First Second) Inside the Mind of Sherlock Holmes by Cyril Lieron and Benoit Dahan (Titan)

2024 Harvey Awards’ Best Adaptation from Comic Book/Graphic Novel

Attack on Titan: The Musical, directed by Gou Ueki, based on Attack on Titan (Kodansha)

by Gou Ueki, based on Attack on Titan (Kodansha) Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths by Warner Bros. Animation & DC Studios, based on Crisis on Infinite Earths (DC Comics)

by Warner Bros. Animation & DC Studios, based on Crisis on Infinite Earths (DC Comics) Deadpool & Wolverine directed by Shawn Levy, based on Wolverine and Deadpool (Marvel)

by Shawn Levy, based on Wolverine and Deadpool (Marvel) Multiverses by Warner Bros Games, based on Warner Bros properties (Warner Bros)

by Warner Bros Games, based on Warner Bros properties (Warner Bros) Demon Slayer –Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles by SEGA, based on Demon Slayer –Kimetsu no Yaiba- (VIZ Media)

by SEGA, based on Demon Slayer –Kimetsu no Yaiba- (VIZ Media) X-Men ‘97 by Marvel Animation & Disney+, based on X-Men (Marvel)

by Marvel Animation & Disney+, based on X-Men (Marvel) Invincible by Amazon Prime Video, based on Invincible (Image)

by Amazon Prime Video, based on Invincible (Image) The Marvels by Marvel Studios, based on Marvel Comics (Marvel)

by Marvel Studios, based on Marvel Comics (Marvel) Loki by Marvel Studios, based on Loki (Marvel)

