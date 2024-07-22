The Imaginarium Convention presented the 2024 Imadjinn Awards on July 20.
Best Anthology
- Standing Against All Odds, Editor – William Alan Webb
Best Short Story Collection
- The LawDog Files: Revised and Expanded, Ian McMurtrie
Best Short Story
- “Duck Me”, Melissa Olthoff
Best Audiobook Narration
- The Grey Man – Twilight, Narrated by Marcus Barton / Written by J.L. Curtis
Best Children’s Book
- The Eerie Brothers and The Witches of Autumn, Sheldon Higdon
Best Young Adult Novel
- The Book of Rose, K B Carlisle
Best Faith-Based Novel
- For the Love of Rhett, Maribelle McCrea
Best Fantasy Novel
- Heart Master, Nikolas Everhart
Best Game Module / Rule Book
- Bloody Appalachia, Josh Palmer, Eric Bloat, and Justin Isaac
Best Historical Fiction Novel
- Secrets of Mary Celeste, Steve Dahill
Best Horror Novel
- Shock Waves, Matt Kurtz
Best Literary Fiction Novel
- Pan and the Message Chair, Lawrence Weill
Best Mystery Novel
- Edisto Bullet, C. Hope Clark
Best Non-Fiction Book
- 28 Years Haunted: The Life and Adventures of World-Renowned Psychic Medium Brandy Marie Miller, Bryan “B.D.” Prince
Best Paranormal Romance Novel
- Embers, Kat Turner
Best Poetry Collection (single author)
- In Memory of Exoskeletons, Rebecca Cuthbert
Best Romance Novel
- Tall, Dark, And Cherokee, Lee Ann Sontheimer Murphy
Best Science Fiction Novel
- Prince Liberator, Fred Hughes
Best Song Lyrics
- Lost and Found, Jayson William Allen
Best Steampunk Novel
- The King’s Regret, Philip Ligon
Best Thriller Novel
- The Phantom of the Circus, Michael Houtchen
Best Urban Fantasy Novel
Monster Hunter Memoirs: Fever, Larry Correia & Jason Cordova
