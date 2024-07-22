2024 Imadjinn Awards

Posted on by

The Imaginarium Convention presented the 2024 Imadjinn Awards on July 20.

Best Anthology

  • Standing Against All Odds, Editor – William Alan Webb

Best Short Story Collection

  • The LawDog Files: Revised and Expanded, Ian McMurtrie

Best Short Story

  •  “Duck Me”, Melissa Olthoff

Best Audiobook Narration

  • The Grey Man – Twilight, Narrated by Marcus Barton / Written by J.L. Curtis

Best Children’s Book

  • The Eerie Brothers and The Witches of Autumn, Sheldon Higdon

Best Young Adult Novel

  • The Book of Rose, K B Carlisle

Best Faith-Based Novel

  • For the Love of Rhett, Maribelle McCrea

Best Fantasy Novel

  • Heart Master, Nikolas Everhart

Best Game Module / Rule Book

  • Bloody Appalachia, Josh Palmer, Eric Bloat, and Justin Isaac

Best Historical Fiction Novel

  • Secrets of Mary Celeste, Steve Dahill

Best Horror Novel

  • Shock Waves, Matt Kurtz

Best Literary Fiction Novel

  • Pan and the Message Chair, Lawrence Weill

Best Mystery Novel

  • Edisto Bullet, C. Hope Clark

Best Non-Fiction Book   

  • 28 Years Haunted: The Life and Adventures of World-Renowned Psychic Medium Brandy Marie Miller, Bryan “B.D.” Prince

Best Paranormal Romance Novel

  • Embers, Kat Turner

Best Poetry Collection (single author)

  • In Memory of Exoskeletons, Rebecca Cuthbert

Best Romance Novel

  • Tall, Dark, And Cherokee, Lee Ann Sontheimer Murphy

Best Science Fiction Novel  

  • Prince Liberator, Fred Hughes

Best Song Lyrics

  • Lost and Found, Jayson William Allen

Best Steampunk Novel  

  • The King’s Regret, Philip Ligon

Best Thriller Novel

  • The Phantom of the Circus, Michael Houtchen

Best Urban Fantasy Novel 

Monster Hunter Memoirs: Fever, Larry Correia & Jason Cordova

Discover more from File 770

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.