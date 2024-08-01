2024 Inkpot Award Recipients

Many creators were honored with Inkpot Awards at Comic-Con International 2024 for their contributions to the worlds of comics, science fiction/fantasy, film, television, animation, and fandom services.

The convention has not yet updated its list of winners, but all of the following artists, writers, and media figures have been reported by social media as 2024 award recipients.

RODNEY BARNES

Rodney Barnes landed an Inkpot Award today. I did not have him on my list this morning. pic.twitter.com/4c2s65EhpE — Pipeline Comics (Augie De Blieck Jr.) ???????? ???????? (@pipelinecomics) July 27, 2024

LIZ CLIMO

Truly honored to get to chat with @elclimo about her work today, and see her get the freakin’ Inkpot Award for Achievement in Comic Arts!!! Thank you again everyone that came to see us ???????????? pic.twitter.com/09RrwDlvYd — Steven Ray Morris (@StevenRayMorris) July 26, 2024

CRAIG “SPIKE” DECKER

JO DUFFY

Comic book writer and editor Jo Duffy wins the Inkpot Award at #sdcc2024 . @SD_Comic_Con #sdcc pic.twitter.com/sd7rkyTa5R — Lawrence Eng (@Lawmune) July 26, 2024

JUANJO GUARNIDO

JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE

At my San Diego Comic Con Career Spotlight panel SDCC's Jackie Estrada surprised me with The Inkpot Award. It's truly one of the great honors of my career. I continue to be thankful to the community for providing kinship, allyship, camaraderie and inspiration. Pic @LuluFriesdat pic.twitter.com/xog1Csg2OB — Joseph P. Illidge (@JosephPIllidge) July 31, 2024

KLAUS JANSON

When I hear that @klausjansonnyc got an Inkpot award at this years SDCC I had to do a tribute piece. Congratulations Klaus, It is well disserved. pic.twitter.com/ih92H8tXCg — Make Your Own Comics | Gary Shipman (@GaryShipmanArt) July 31, 2024

REV. DAVE JOHNSON

LEE KOHSE

In the KinderGoth panel, Lee Kohse just received an Inkpot Award. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/AQc3T6zBbL — Granite_Grizz (@Granite_grizz) July 28, 2024

RICK PARKER

Just got confirmation – Letterer Rick Parker got an Inkpot Award at the Harvey Pekar panel! pic.twitter.com/nw1eGjgZ4h — Pipeline Comics (Augie De Blieck Jr.) ???????? ???????? (@pipelinecomics) July 30, 2024

ERIC POWELL

Thomas Lennon played the 90s Bulls intro music and flickered the lights while introducing Eric Powell for the 25 years of The Goon panel, and then comic con gave him an Inkpot Award pic.twitter.com/7LMmqEhvur — Comics Bookcase (Zack Q.) ???? SDCC (@ComicsBookcase) July 25, 2024

KEANU REAVES

Keanu Reeves received an Inkpot award during his BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Unleashed panel!

???? M. Figueroa © 2024 SDCC pic.twitter.com/sxtcjwKhVN — Comic-Con International (@Comic_Con) July 28, 2024

TOM SITO

Congratulations to Tom Sito for winning the Inkpot Award for Lifetime Achievement in Animation.

Well deserved … ;- ) pic.twitter.com/w6vJodWHax — Julie Lucas Runco ???? (@makeart) July 29, 2024

KENICHI SONODA AND HITOSHI ARIGA

Thank you for your kind words of congratulations to everyone at X and others on winning the Inkpot Award in the Comic Art category. It gives me energy.

Kenichi Sonoda



????

X??????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/F3i63uQNsB pic.twitter.com/gAvYBL1YT6 — ?????@????(????????) (@ganso_sonodaya) July 27, 2024

MARIKO TAMAKI

The spotlight on Mariko Tamaki panel celebrates her receiving a well-deserved Inkpot Award @marikotamaki #SDCC2024 https://t.co/xKfUabsjHs pic.twitter.com/WV5lCZSfOG — The Beat (@comicsbeat) July 27, 2024

Share this: Facebook

X

