2024 Inkpot Award Recipients

Many creators were honored with Inkpot Awards at Comic-Con International 2024 for their contributions to the worlds of comics, science fiction/fantasy, film, television, animation, and fandom services.

The convention has not yet updated its list of winners, but all of the following artists, writers, and media figures have been reported by social media as 2024 award recipients.

RODNEY BARNES

LIZ CLIMO

CRAIG “SPIKE” DECKER

JO DUFFY

JUANJO GUARNIDO

JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE

KLAUS JANSON

REV. DAVE JOHNSON

LEE KOHSE

RICK PARKER

ERIC POWELL

KEANU REAVES

TOM SITO

KENICHI SONODA AND HITOSHI ARIGA

MARIKO TAMAKI

