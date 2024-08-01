2024 Inkpot Award Recipients

Many creators were honored with Inkpot Awards at Comic-Con International 2024 for their contributions to the worlds of comics, science fiction/fantasy, film, television, animation, and fandom services.
The convention has not yet updated its list of winners, but all of the following artists, writers, and media figures have been reported by social media as 2024 award recipients.
RODNEY BARNES
LIZ CLIMO
CRAIG “SPIKE” DECKER
JO DUFFY
JUANJO GUARNIDO
JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE
KLAUS JANSON
REV. DAVE JOHNSON
LEE KOHSE
RICK PARKER
ERIC POWELL
KEANU REAVES
TOM SITO
KENICHI SONODA AND HITOSHI ARIGA
MARIKO TAMAKI
