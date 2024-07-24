2024 Killer Nashville Silver Falchion Award Finalists

Example of award from 2019.

Finalists have been announced for the 2024 Silver Falchion award given by the Killer Nashville Writers Conference in Franklin, Tennessee. The Silver Falchion award categories cover the spectrum of popular literature.

The conference takes place August 22-25. The awards dinner is on August 23.

Here are the finalists in Silver Falchion categories that include works of genre interest.

BEST SCI-FI / FANTASY

The Pilgrim – Part I by A. Keith Carreiro

The Confession of Hemingway Jones by Kathleen Hannon

Interface: Book One: Connection by R.K. Hillhouse

The Zone: A Cyberpunk Thriller by Stu Jones

Do You Believe in Magic? by Jim Melvin

Darwin’s Dilemma by Don Stuart

BEST JUVENILE / Y.A.

Where Echoes Die by Courtney Gould

The Sasquatch of Hawthorne Elementary by K.B. Jackson

A Place of Vengeance by David Lafferty

A Tall Dark Trouble by Vanessa Montalban

Immortality: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz

Stateless by Elizabeth Wein

BEST SUPERNATURAL

Ghost Tamer by Meredith R. Lyons

Monstera by EL Block

Personal Demons by L.R. Braden

The Paleontologist by Luke Dumas

Downpour by Christopher Hawkins

A Mother’s Torment by Xavier Poe Kane

Share this: Facebook

X

