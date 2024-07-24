2024 Killer Nashville Silver Falchion Award Finalists

Finalists have been announced for the 2024 Silver Falchion award given by the Killer Nashville Writers Conference in Franklin, Tennessee. The Silver Falchion award categories cover the spectrum of popular literature.
The conference takes place August 22-25. The awards dinner is on August 23.
Here are the finalists in Silver Falchion categories that include works of genre interest.
BEST SCI-FI / FANTASY
- The Pilgrim – Part I by A. Keith Carreiro
- The Confession of Hemingway Jones by Kathleen Hannon
- Interface: Book One: Connection by R.K. Hillhouse
- The Zone: A Cyberpunk Thriller by Stu Jones
- Do You Believe in Magic? by Jim Melvin
- Darwin’s Dilemma by Don Stuart
BEST JUVENILE / Y.A.
- Where Echoes Die by Courtney Gould
- The Sasquatch of Hawthorne Elementary by K.B. Jackson
- A Place of Vengeance by David Lafferty
- A Tall Dark Trouble by Vanessa Montalban
- Immortality: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
- Stateless by Elizabeth Wein
BEST SUPERNATURAL
- Ghost Tamer by Meredith R. Lyons
- Monstera by EL Block
- Personal Demons by L.R. Braden
- The Paleontologist by Luke Dumas
- Downpour by Christopher Hawkins
- A Mother’s Torment by Xavier Poe Kane
