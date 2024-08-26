2024 Killer Nashville Silver Falchion Awards

Silver Falchion example from 2019.

The winners of the 2024 Silver Falchion awards were announced August 24 at the Killer Nashville Writers Conference in Franklin, Tennessee.

The award categories cover the spectrum of popular literature. Here are the Silver Falchion winners of genre interest. The complete list of winners is here.

BEST SCI-FI / FANTASY

  • The Zone: A Cyberpunk Thriller by Stu Jones

BEST JUVENILE / Y.A.

  • Where Echoes Die by Courtney Gould

BEST SUPERNATURAL

  • Ghost Tamer by Meredith R. Lyons

