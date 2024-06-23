2024 Locus Awards Winners

The Locus Science Fiction Foundation today announced winners of the 2024 Locus Awards during an in-person Locus Awards Ceremony in Oakland, California.
The winners are:
SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL
- System Collapse, Martha Wells (Tordotcom)
FANTASY NOVEL
- Witch King, Martha Wells (Tordotcom)
HORROR NOVEL
- A House with Good Bones, T. Kingfisher (Nightfire; Titan UK)
YOUNG ADULT NOVEL
- Promises Stronger Than Darkness, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen; Titan UK)
FIRST NOVEL
- The Saint of Bright Doors, Vajra Chandrasekera (Tordotcom)
NOVELLA
- Thornhedge, T. Kingfisher (Tor; Titan UK)
NOVELETTE
- “The Rainbow Bank“, Uchechukwu Nwaka (GigaNotoSaurus 8/23)
SHORT STORY
- “How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub“, P. Djèlí Clark (Uncanny 1-2/23)
ANTHOLOGY
- Out There Screaming, Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams, eds. (Random House; Picador)
COLLECTION
- White Cat, Black Dog, Kelly Link (Random House; Ad Astra)
MAGAZINE
- Uncanny
PUBLISHER
- Tor
EDITOR
- Neil Clarke
ARTIST
- John Picacio
NON-FICTION
- Space Crone, Ursula K. Le Guin (Silver)
ILLUSTRATED AND ART BOOK
- The Culture: The Drawings, Iain M. Banks (Orbit US; Orbit UK)
Wow, a double for Martha Wells. Congratulations to all the winners!
And a double for Oor Wombat.