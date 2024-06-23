2024 Locus Awards Winners

Locus Awards trophy. Art by Shaun Tan.

The Locus Science Fiction Foundation today announced winners of the 2024 Locus Awards during an in-person Locus Awards Ceremony in Oakland, California.

The winners are:

SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

System Collapse, Martha Wells (Tordotcom)

FANTASY NOVEL

Witch King, Martha Wells (Tordotcom)

HORROR NOVEL

A House with Good Bones, T. Kingfisher (Nightfire; Titan UK)

YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

Promises Stronger Than Darkness, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen; Titan UK)

FIRST NOVEL

The Saint of Bright Doors, Vajra Chandrasekera (Tordotcom)

NOVELLA

Thornhedge, T. Kingfisher (Tor; Titan UK)

NOVELETTE

“The Rainbow Bank“, Uchechukwu Nwaka (GigaNotoSaurus 8/23)

SHORT STORY

“How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub“, P. Djèlí Clark (Uncanny 1-2/23)

ANTHOLOGY

Out There Screaming, Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams, eds. (Random House; Picador)

COLLECTION

White Cat, Black Dog, Kelly Link (Random House; Ad Astra)

MAGAZINE

Uncanny

PUBLISHER

Tor

EDITOR

Neil Clarke

ARTIST

John Picacio

NON-FICTION

Space Crone, Ursula K. Le Guin (Silver)

ILLUSTRATED AND ART BOOK

The Culture: The Drawings, Iain M. Banks (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

