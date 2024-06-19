2024 Manly Wade Wellman Award Shortlist

The North Carolina Speculative Fiction Foundation revealed the shortlist for the 2024 Manly Wade Wellman Award for North Carolina Science Fiction and Fantasy on June 17.

The six finalists are:

The Strange by Nathan Ballingrud (Saga Press)

A Harvest of Ash and Blood by D.J. Molles (Blackstone Publishing)

The Master of Samar by Melissa Scott (Candlemark & Gleam)

We Are the Crisis by Cadwell Turnbull (Blackstone Publishing)

The Unmaking of June Farrow by Adrienne Young (Delacorte Press)

The Night Field by Donna Glee Williams (Jo Fletcher Books)

The winner(s) will be announced at ConGregate 10 on Friday, July 12 in Winston-Salem, NC as part of the convention’s opening ceremonies.

The Manly Wade Wellman Award was founded in 2013 to recognize outstanding achievement in science fiction and fantasy novels written by North Carolina authors. The 2024 award covers novels published in 2023.

The award is named for long-time North Carolina author Manly Wade Wellman with the permission of his estate.

Wellman in 1931 Wellman in 1978

[Thanks to Samuel Montgomery-Blinn for the story.]

Share this: Facebook

X

