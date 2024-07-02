2024 Manning Award Nominees

San Diego Comic-Con International has announced the 2024 nominees for the Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Award.

The Manning Award is presented to a comics artist who, early in his or her career, shows a superior knowledge and ability in the art of creating comics. It is named for Russ Manning, the artist best known for his work on the Tarzan and Star Wars newspaper strips and the Magnus, Robot Fighter comic book. Russ was a popular guest at the San Diego convention in the 1970s.

The 2024 nominees are:

Oliver Bly, writer/artist of The Mushroom Knight (Mad Cave Studios)

writer/artist of The Mushroom Knight (Mad Cave Studios) Patrick Horvath , writer/artist of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees (IDW)

, writer/artist of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees (IDW) Vincent Kings , writer/artist of Atomic Fairytales and Time Dog and Other Atomic Fairytales (Sincere Comics)

, writer/artist of Atomic Fairytales and Time Dog and Other Atomic Fairytales (Sincere Comics) Oma Sei , writer/artist of Blood Blade (Kodansha)

, writer/artist of Blood Blade (Kodansha) Eamon Winkle, artist of Principles of Necromancy (Magma Comix)

The nominees were chosen by a panel consisting of board and committee members of Comic-Con International and a San Diego comics retailer. The winner will be chosen by past Manning award winners and Russ Manning assistants. The recipient will be announced during the Eisner Awards ceremony on July 26 at Comic-Con in San Diego.

The Manning Award has been given out annually at Comic-Con since 1982. It is presented to a comics artist who, early in his or her career, shows a superior knowledge and ability in the art of creating comics. It is named for Russ Manning, the artist best known for his work on the Tarzan and Star Wars newspaper strips and the Magnus, Robot Fighter comic book. Russ was a popular guest at the San Diego convention in the 1970s.

Share this: Facebook

X

