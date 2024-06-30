2024 McIlvanney Prize Longlist and Bloody Scotland Debut Shortlist Released

The Bloody Scotland festival has announced contenders for the two awards it hosts that celebrate Scottish noir, the longlist for the McIlvanney Prize for the Scottish Crime Book of the Year, and finalists for the Bloody Scotland Debut Crime Book of the Year award.

Both awards will be presented at the Bloody Scotland festival in Stirling, Scotland on September 13.

The McIlvanney Prize recognizes excellence in Scottish crime writing, and includes a prize of £1,000. Below is the McIlvanney Prize 2024 longlist. (The shortlist will be announced in August.)

MCILVANNEY PRIZE 2024 LONGLIST

D V Bishop – A Divine Fury (Pan Macmillan)

– A Divine Fury (Pan Macmillan) Chris Brookmyre – The Cracked Mirror (Sphere)

– The Cracked Mirror (Sphere) Val McDermid – Past Lying (Sphere)

– Past Lying (Sphere) Charles Cumming – Kennedy 35 (HarperCollins)

– Kennedy 35 (HarperCollins) Andrew James Greig – The Girl in the Loch (Storm Publishing)

– The Girl in the Loch (Storm Publishing) Doug Johnstone – The Collapsing Wave (Orenda)

– The Collapsing Wave (Orenda) S G Maclean – The Winter List (Quercus)

– The Winter List (Quercus) Abir Mukherjee – Hunted (Vintage)

– Hunted (Vintage) C S Robertson – The Trials of Marjory Crowe (Hodder & Stoughton)

– The Trials of Marjory Crowe (Hodder & Stoughton) Kim Sherwood – A Spy Like Me (HarperCollins)

– A Spy Like Me (HarperCollins) Doug Sinclair – Blood Runs Deep (Storm Publishing)

– Blood Runs Deep (Storm Publishing) Douglas Skelton – The Hollow Mountain (Polygon)

BLOODY SCOTLAND DEBUT PRIZE SHORTLIST

Crow Moon, by Suzy Aspley (Orenda)

(Orenda) Dark Island, by Daniel Aubrey (Harper North)

(Harper North) The Silent House of Sleep, by Allan Gaw (SA Press)

(SA Press) Blood Runs Deep, by Doug Sinclair (Storm)

(Storm) Double Proof, by Martin Stewart (Polygon)

The Debut Prize winner is awarded a cheque of £500 and a trophy sponsored by The Glencairn Glass.

Share this: Facebook

X

