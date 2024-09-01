The winner of the 2024 Mike Resnick Memorial Award for the best unpublished science fiction short story by a new author was announced at Dragon Con on September 1.



The award is sponsored by Galaxy’s Edge (published by Arc Manor) and Dragon Con. It was presented during the annual Dragon Awards ceremony.

The winner is:

“When I was Your Age” by Sam Brown

The first place winner gets a trophy, a cash award of $250 and has their story bought (at the magazine’s prevailing rate) by Galaxy’s Edge for publication in the magazine. The second place winner will be given a prize of $100 and the third place winner a prize of $50. The names of the runners up were not available as of this writing.

The members of the finalist judging panel were Lezli Robyn, Sheree Renée Thomas, Jody Lynn Nye, and William B. Fawcett.

Mike Resnick at Imaginales 2016 in France.

