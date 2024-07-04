2024 Munsey Award Nominees

The PulpFest Organizing Committee has announced the eleven nominees for the 2024 Munsey Award.

Frank Munsey in 1910.

Named for Frank A. Munsey, publisher of the first pulp magazine, the award recognizes someone who has contributed to the betterment of the pulp community through disseminating knowledge, publishing, or other efforts to preserve and to foster interest pulp magazines.

The winner of the 2024 Munsey Award will be selected by a committee made up of all the living Lamont, Munsey, and Rusty Award recipients and announced on August 3.

The list of nominees and the citations that explain why they are up for this honor follows the jump.

