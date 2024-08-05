The Mythopoeic Society revealed the winners of the 2024 Mythopoeic Awards on August 4 at Mythcon 53 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MYTHOPOEIC FICTION AWARD SHORT LIST FOR ADULT LITERATURE

Emma Törzs, Ink, Blood, Sister, Scribe (William Morrow, 2023)

MYTHOPOEIC FICTION AWARD SHORT LIST FOR YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE

Frances Hardinge, Unraveller (Amulet Books, 2023)

MYTHOPOEIC FICTION AWARD SHORT LIST FOR CHILDREN’S LITERATURE

K. O’Neill, Moth Keeper (Random House Graphic, 2023)

MYTHOPOEIC SCHOLARSHIP AWARD SHORT LIST IN INKLINGS STUDIES

José María Miranda Boto, Law, Government, and Society in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Works (Walking Tree, 2022)

MYTHOPOEIC SCHOLARSHIP AWARD SHORT LIST IN MYTH AND FANTASY STUDIES

Matthew Sangster, An Introduction to Fantasy (Cambridge UP, 2023)

The Mythopoeic Fantasy Award for Adult Literature is given to the fantasy novel, multi-volume, or single- author story collection for adults published during 2022-2023 that best exemplifies the spirit of the Inklings. Books are eligible for two years after publication if not selected as a finalist during the first year of eligibility. Books from a series are eligible if they stand on their own; otherwise, the series becomes eligible theyear its final volume appears. The Mythopoeic Fantasy Award for Young Adult Literature honors books for Young Adult readers (ages 13-18), and the Mythopoeic Fantasy Award for Children’s Literature honors books for younger readers (ages 12 or younger). Rules for eligibility are otherwise the same as for the Adult literature award. The category of borderline books will be determined by their intended audience as named by the publisher and author.

The Mythopoeic Scholarship Award in Inklings Studies is given to books on Tolkien, Lewis, and/or Williams that make significant contributions to Inklings scholarship. For this award, books first published during the last three years (2021–2024) are eligible, including finalists for previous years. The Mythopoeic Scholarship Award in Myth and Fantasy Studies is given to scholarly books on other specific authors in the Inklings tradition, or to more general works on the genres of myth and fantasy. The period of eligibility is three years, as for the Inklings Studies award.

[Based on a press release.]

