The New Mexico Book Co-Op has announced the finalists for the 2024 New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards. Genre finalists are shown below. The complete list is here.

FICTION – SCI FI/FANTASY

E J Randolph — Oceana

Catherine Wells — Crystal Desert

Avery Christy — Guardians of the High Pass

Kris Neri — Magical Mushrooms (Well Read Coyote Books)

