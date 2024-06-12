2024 Nommo Awards Shortlist

The African Speculative Fiction Society has released the 2024 shortlist for the Nommo Awards for African Speculative Fiction.

The African Speculative Fiction Society, composed of professional and semiprofessional African writers, editors, publishers, graphic artists and film makers, was founded in 2016.

The Nommos were presented for the first time in 2017. The awards are named for twins from Dogon cosmology who take a variety of forms, including appearing on land as fish, walking on their tails.

All works are speculative fiction, were published between January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2023, and are by Africans as defined by the ASFS and Nommo Awards Guidelines.

NOVEL

Bones and Runes by Stephen Embleton (Abibiman Publishing, 2022)

Dazzling by Chikodili Emelumadu (Hachette; Wildifre, Headline Publishing Group, 2023)

Don’t answer when they call your name by Ukamaka Olisakwe (Masobe Books, 2023)

Shigidi and the Brass Head of Olabufon by Wole Talabi (Gollancz and DAW Books, 2023)

Vagabonds! by Eloghosa Osunde (Harper Collins; 4th Estate and Riverhead Books, 2022)

Warrior of the Wind by Suyi Davies Okungbowa (Orbit Books, 2023)

NOVELLA

Broken Paradise by Eugen Bacon (Luna Press Publishing, 2023)

Land of the Awaiting Birth by Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki and Joshua Uchenna Omenga (from Between Dystopias: The Road to Afropantheology, ed Oghenechovwe Ekpeki Donald and Joshua Uchenna Omenga, CAEZIK SF & Fantasy, 2023)

The Lies of the Ajungo by Moses Ose Utomi (Tordotcom, 2023)

Undulation by Stephen Embleton (Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology, ed Wole Talabi, Android Press, 2023)

SHORT STORY

“A Name is a Plea and a Prophecy” by Gabrielle Emem Harry (Strange Horizons 14 August, 2023)

“Blackwater Children” by Moustapha Mbacké Diop (Haven Speculative Fiction, Issue 7, Nov 2022)

“Destiny Delayed by” Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Asimov’s Science Fiction, Vol 46, May/June, 2022)

“Kɛrozin Lamp Kurfi” by Victor Forna (Apex Magazine, 2023)

“Like Stars Daring to Shine” by Somto Ihezue (Fireside Fiction, July 2022)

“Loom” by Solomon Uhiara (Dark Matter Magazine No. 8, 2022)

“My Mother’s Love” by Naomi Eselojor (Hexagon Issue 10 / Fall, 2022)

“Osimiri” by Chinaza Eziaghighala (Fission #2: Volume 1, An Anthology of Stories from the British Science Fiction Association, BSFA & HWS Press, 2022)

“The Way of Baa’gh” by Cheryl S. Ntumy (Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology, Android Press, 2023)

GRAPHIC NOVEL

Die Strandloper by Daniël Hugo (Dream Press & Daniël Hugo, 2022)

Grimm’s Assistant by Mamode Ogbewele (Mode Comics, 2023)

WindMaker volume 1 by Roye Okupe and artist Sunkanmi Akinboye and colourist Toyin Ajetunmobi. Cover Artist: Godwin Akpan (Dark Horse Comics, 2022

