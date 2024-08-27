2024 Pegasus Award Nominees

The 2024 Pegasus Award finalists were announced on August 26. The Pegasus Award is presented by the Ohio Valley Filk Fest (OVFF) for excellence in filking.
Anyone in the filk community can vote on the winners, and community is broadly defined — check out the rules here.
Whether or not you vote, enjoy the sound clips of the nominees here (where there are also links to the lyrics and information about the artists).
BEST FILK SONG
- Fight Like A Girl – Erin & Rand Bellavia
- I am I – Eva Van Daele-Hunt
- My Dandelion Friend – Summer Russell
- Our Kind of Strange – Jen & Eric Distad
- Phoebe the Fierce – Cat Faber
BEST CLASSIC FILK SONG
- Being Watson – Kari Maaren
- Flowers for Algernon – Kathy Mar
- Merry Meet – Steve Macdonald
- One Small Boat – Marilisa Valtazanou
- Vor – Bill Sutton
BEST PERFORMER
- The Blibbering Humdingers
- Vanessa Cardui
- Dave Clement
- Sunnie Larsen
- Pair ‘O Dice
BEST WRITER/COMPOSER
- Peter Alway
- Eric Distad
- Beth Kinderman
- John McDaid
- Cathy McManamon
BEST MAGIC SONG
- Like Their Feet Have Wings – Gwen Knighton-Raftery
- Necronomicon – Zander Nyrond
- The Prophecy Hotline – Kari Maaren
- Water – Cathy McManamon
- Wings – Cat Faber
BEST RISQUE SONG
- When I Was A Boy (The Dirty Version) – Michael Longcor
- Legolas – Dr. Mary Crowell
- Nathan Fillion (Please Take Off Your Pants) – The PDX Broadsides
- Passion Flower – Cecilia Eng
- Sex and Chocolate – Jodi Krangle & Debbie Ridpath Ohi
