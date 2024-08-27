2024 Pegasus Award Nominees

The 2024 Pegasus Award finalists were announced on August 26. The Pegasus Award is presented by the Ohio Valley Filk Fest (OVFF) for excellence in filking.

Anyone in the filk community can vote on the winners, and community is broadly defined — check out the rules here.

Whether or not you vote, enjoy the sound clips of the nominees here (where there are also links to the lyrics and information about the artists).

BEST FILK SONG

Fight Like A Girl – Erin & Rand Bellavia

I am I – Eva Van Daele-Hunt

My Dandelion Friend – Summer Russell

Our Kind of Strange – Jen & Eric Distad

Phoebe the Fierce – Cat Faber

BEST CLASSIC FILK SONG

Being Watson – Kari Maaren

Flowers for Algernon – Kathy Mar

Merry Meet – Steve Macdonald

One Small Boat – Marilisa Valtazanou

Vor – Bill Sutton

BEST PERFORMER

The Blibbering Humdingers

Vanessa Cardui

Dave Clement

Sunnie Larsen

Pair ‘O Dice

BEST WRITER/COMPOSER

Peter Alway

Eric Distad

Beth Kinderman

John McDaid

Cathy McManamon

BEST MAGIC SONG

Like Their Feet Have Wings – Gwen Knighton-Raftery

Necronomicon – Zander Nyrond

The Prophecy Hotline – Kari Maaren

Water – Cathy McManamon

Wings – Cat Faber

BEST RISQUE SONG

When I Was A Boy (The Dirty Version) – Michael Longcor

Legolas – Dr. Mary Crowell

Nathan Fillion (Please Take Off Your Pants) – The PDX Broadsides

Passion Flower – Cecilia Eng

Sex and Chocolate – Jodi Krangle & Debbie Ridpath Ohi

