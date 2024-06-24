2024 Phantastikpreis der Stadt Wetzlar Shortlist

The shortlist for 2024 Phantastikpreis der Stadt Wetzlar (Fantasy Prize of the City of Wetzlar) has been announced.

The prize has been awarded since 1984 and is worth € 4,000.

The jury has selected three titles from the longlist:

Dreizehnfurcht by Wieland Freund (Klett-Cotta)

Endling by Jasmin Schreiber (Eichborn)

Phytopia Plus by Zara Zerbe (Verbrecher Verlag)

This year’s winning title will be announced in mid-July; the public awards ceremony will take place on September 13 as part of the 40th “Wetzlar Days of Fantasy”.

As for why Wetzlar, a town of 52,000 people in Hessen, has its own fantasy award — Wetzlar is home to the Phantastische Bibliothek-Wetzlar (Fantasy Library Wetzlar), which has the largest publicly accessible SFF collection in the world. The aim of the library is to collect everything in print which belongs to the categories of science fiction, fantasy, literature, classical fantasy, horror, utopian novels, fantastic journey and adventure novels, fairy tales, saga, myths, etc. At the moment the library is in possession of 150,000 titles.

