2024 Prix Rosny Aîné Shortlists

The shortlists for the Prix Rosny Aîné 2024 for French science fiction have been announced by Bruno Para, awards secretary. There are two categories, novels and short stories. The winners, as decided by a vote of the members, will be revealed at the French national SF convention, which will be held at Cambrai from August 22-25.
ROMAN / NOVEL
- Guillaume CHAMANADJIAN, Les Contes suspendus
- Claire DUVIVIER, L’Armée fantoche
- Anouck FAURE, La Cité diaphane
- Claire GARAND, Paideia
- Floriane SOULAS, Tonnerre après les ruines
NOUVELLE / SHORT FICTION
- Audrey PLEYNET, “Rossignol” (Le Bélial, coll. Une heure-lumière)
- Émilie QUERBALEC, “Skin” (Bifrost n° 109)
- Ketty STEWARD, “Saletés d’hormones et autres complications” (Goater, coll. Rechute)
- Nicolas DE TORSIAC, “Le Fils du fossoyeur” (Galaxies hors série n° 23-II)
- Joëlle WINTREBERT, “Survivre” (recueil “Couvées de filles”, Au diable vauvert)
