2024 Prix Rosny Aîné

The winners of the Prix Rosny Aîné 2024 for French science fiction were announced at the 51st French national science fiction convention held at Cambrai on August 24. The winners were decided by a vote of the convention members.

ROMAN / NOVEL

Claire GARAND, Paideia

NOUVELLE / SHORT FICTION

Nicolas DE TORSIAC, “Le Fils du fossoyeur” (Galaxies hors série n° 23-II)

Also presented at the convention:

PRIX CYRANO

Pierre Gevart

Named for the early French science fiction writer Cyrano de Bergerac, the award is presented for lifetime achievements in promoting French science fiction.

Share this: Facebook

X

