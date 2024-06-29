2024 Ray Harryhausen Awards

The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation announced the winners of the third Ray Harryhausen Awards on June 29.

Best Feature Film Animation

  • The Inventor (Director: Jim Capobianco)

Best Short Film Animation

  • A Bear Named Wojtek (Director: Iain Gardner)

Best Student Film Animation

  • Seaglass (Director/Animator: Cheryl Blake)

Best Children’s Film Animation

[Joint winners]

  • Heroic Quest (Benjamin Holmes)
  • Sandra v/s Vivora (Lisa Holmes).

The Spirit of Harryhausen Award

  • The Primevals (Director: David Allen)

Harryhausen Hall of Fame Award

  • Bridget Appleby

