2024 Ray Harryhausen Awards

The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation announced the winners of the third Ray Harryhausen Awards on June 29.
Best Feature Film Animation
- The Inventor (Director: Jim Capobianco)
Best Short Film Animation
- A Bear Named Wojtek (Director: Iain Gardner)
Best Student Film Animation
- Seaglass (Director/Animator: Cheryl Blake)
Best Children’s Film Animation
[Joint winners]
- Heroic Quest (Benjamin Holmes)
- Sandra v/s Vivora (Lisa Holmes).
The Spirit of Harryhausen Award
- The Primevals (Director: David Allen)
Harryhausen Hall of Fame Award
- Bridget Appleby
