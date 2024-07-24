2024 Ringo Awards Finalists

The 2024 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards final ballot has been released. The nominees were selected by the combined efforts of jury and public voting.
Final ballot voting is restricted to comic book industry creative community — anyone involved in and credited with creating comics professionally.
In addition to Final Ballot categories, both Fan-Only Favorites from the nomination ballot and Hero Initiative Awards (The Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award and The Dick Giordano Humanitarian Award) will be presented at the Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards ceremony the evening of September 21 as part of The Baltimore Comic-Con.
Best Cartoonist (Writer and Artist)
- 66 Shark Teeth
- K. O’Neill
- Ed Piskor
- Jeff Smith
- Jillian Tamaki
Best Writer
- Dan Abnett
- Ed Brubaker
- Tom King
- Mariko Tamaki
- Kit Trace
Best Artist or Penciller/Inker Team
- Elsa Charretier
- Duncan Fegredo
- Abdullah Hadia
- Vincent Mallié
- Sean Phillips
- Peter Rostovsky
Best Letterer
- Clayton Cowles
- Taylor Esposito
- Lucas Gattoni
- Stephen Kok
- Micah Myers
- Stan Sakai
Best Colorist
- Brad Anderson
- Jordie Bellaire
- Tamra Bonvillain
- Stephan Franck
- Jacob Phillips
- Rico Renzi
Best Cover Artist
- Colin Griffin
- Tula Lotay
- Dan Parent
- Chris Samnee
- Bill Sienkiewicz
- Fiona Staples
Best Series
- Geiger: Ground Zero, Image Comics
- The Night Eaters, Abrams ComicArts
- Phantom Road, Image Comics
- Rare Flavours, BOOM! Studios
- Sirens of the City, BOOM! Studios
- Tower, A Wave Blue World
Best Single Issue or Story
- Animal Pound #1, BOOM! Studios
- By The Horns: Dark Earth #7, Scout Comics
- Etheres, Source Point Press
- Rare Flavours #1, BOOM! Studios
- Somna, DSTLRY
- Star Trek: Day of Blood – Shaxs’ Best Day, IDW Publishing
Best Original Graphic Novel
- Monica, Fantagraphics
- Parasocial, Image Comics
- Roaming, Drawn & Quarterly
- Slightly Exaggerated, Dark Horse Comics
- Three Rocks: The Story of Ernie Bushmiller: The Man Who Created Nancy, Abrams ComicArts
Best Anthology
- The Devil’s Cut, DSTLRY
- Dwellings, Oni Press
- Hairology, Lifeline Comics
- Ice Cream Man, Image Comics
- The Rocketeer One-Shot, IDW
- Swan Songs, Image Comics
Best Humor Comic
- Asterix and the White Lotus (Vol. 40), Papercutz
- Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Game On #1, Archie Comics
- Bone: More Tall Tales, Scholastic
- Dwellings, Oni Press
- Girl Juice, Drawn & Quarterly
- Great British Bump-Off, Dark Horse Comics
- Snow White Zombie Apocalypse, Scout Comics
Best Webcomic
- Countdown to Love, Manta
- The Guy Upstairs, WEBTOON
- Hungry Heart, Tapas
- I’m Dating a Psychopath, WEBTOON
- Lore Olympus, WEBTOON
- Nevermore, WEBTOON
- Señorita Cometa, WEBTOON
Best Humor Webcomic
- Beetle Moses, Comics Kingdom
- Blue Chair, WEBTOON
- The Deviless’s Impression of a Princess, Manta
- The Fantastical After-School Writing Club, Manta
- Not So Shoujo Love Story, WEBTOON
- Vibe Check!, WEBTOON
Best Non-fiction Comic Work
- Funny Things: A Comic Strip Biography of Charles M. Schulz, Top Shelf
- Memento Mori, Oni Press
- Miles Davis and the Search for the Sound, Z2 Comics
- My Picture Diary, Drawn & Quarterly
- The Odyssey of the Adriana, Business Insider
- Tasty, Random House Children’s Books
Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel
- Archie Horror Presents…Chilling Adventures, Archie Comic Publications, Inc.
- The Batman Scooby-Doo Mysteries, DC Comics
- Big Ethel Energy Vol. 2, Archie Comic Publications, Inc.
- Brownstone’s Mythical Collection: Luna and the Treasure of Tlaloc, Flying Eye Books/Nobrow
- Dear Rosie, Random House Children’s Books
- The Glopple, Legends Comics
- Lights, Oni Press
- Squish and Squash, Keenspot Entertainment
Best Presentation in Design
- Watership Down, Ten Speed Press
- Complete Klaus Deluxe Edition, BOOM! Studios
- Faithless Deluxe Edition with Slipcase, BOOM! Studios
- Grendel: Devil by the Deed–Master’s Edition, Dark Horse Comics
- Metaphorical HER, Rocketship Entertainment
- Palookaville 24, Drawn & Quarterly
- Richard Stark’s Parker: The Complete Collection, IDW Publishing
- Thalamus: The Art of Dave McKean, Dark Horse Comics
