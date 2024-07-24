2024 Ringo Awards Finalists

The 2024 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards final ballot has been released. The nominees were selected by the combined efforts of jury and public voting.

Final ballot voting is restricted to comic book industry creative community — anyone involved in and credited with creating comics professionally.

In addition to Final Ballot categories, both Fan-Only Favorites from the nomination ballot and Hero Initiative Awards (The Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award and The Dick Giordano Humanitarian Award) will be presented at the Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards ceremony the evening of September 21 as part of The Baltimore Comic-Con.

Best Cartoonist (Writer and Artist)

66 Shark Teeth

K. O’Neill

Ed Piskor

Jeff Smith

Jillian Tamaki

Best Writer

Dan Abnett

Ed Brubaker

Tom King

Mariko Tamaki

Kit Trace

Best Artist or Penciller/Inker Team

Elsa Charretier

Duncan Fegredo

Abdullah Hadia

Vincent Mallié

Sean Phillips

Peter Rostovsky

Best Letterer

Clayton Cowles

Taylor Esposito

Lucas Gattoni

Stephen Kok

Micah Myers

Stan Sakai

Best Colorist

Brad Anderson

Jordie Bellaire

Tamra Bonvillain

Stephan Franck

Jacob Phillips

Rico Renzi

Best Cover Artist

Colin Griffin

Tula Lotay

Dan Parent

Chris Samnee

Bill Sienkiewicz

Fiona Staples

Best Series

Geiger: Ground Zero, Image Comics

The Night Eaters, Abrams ComicArts

Phantom Road, Image Comics

Rare Flavours, BOOM! Studios

Sirens of the City, BOOM! Studios

Tower, A Wave Blue World

Best Single Issue or Story

Animal Pound #1, BOOM! Studios

By The Horns: Dark Earth #7, Scout Comics

Etheres, Source Point Press

Rare Flavours #1, BOOM! Studios

Somna, DSTLRY

Star Trek: Day of Blood – Shaxs’ Best Day, IDW Publishing

Best Original Graphic Novel

Monica, Fantagraphics

Parasocial, Image Comics

Roaming, Drawn & Quarterly

Slightly Exaggerated, Dark Horse Comics

Three Rocks: The Story of Ernie Bushmiller: The Man Who Created Nancy, Abrams ComicArts

Best Anthology

The Devil’s Cut, DSTLRY

Dwellings, Oni Press

Hairology, Lifeline Comics

Ice Cream Man, Image Comics

The Rocketeer One-Shot, IDW

Swan Songs, Image Comics

Best Humor Comic

Asterix and the White Lotus (Vol. 40), Papercutz

Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Game On #1, Archie Comics

Bone: More Tall Tales, Scholastic

Dwellings, Oni Press

Girl Juice, Drawn & Quarterly

Great British Bump-Off, Dark Horse Comics

Snow White Zombie Apocalypse, Scout Comics

Best Webcomic

Best Humor Webcomic

Best Non-fiction Comic Work

Funny Things: A Comic Strip Biography of Charles M. Schulz, Top Shelf

Memento Mori, Oni Press

Miles Davis and the Search for the Sound, Z2 Comics

My Picture Diary, Drawn & Quarterly

The Odyssey of the Adriana, Business Insider

Tasty, Random House Children’s Books

Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel

Archie Horror Presents…Chilling Adventures, Archie Comic Publications, Inc.

The Batman Scooby-Doo Mysteries, DC Comics

Big Ethel Energy Vol. 2, Archie Comic Publications, Inc.

Brownstone’s Mythical Collection: Luna and the Treasure of Tlaloc, Flying Eye Books/Nobrow

Dear Rosie, Random House Children’s Books

The Glopple, Legends Comics

Lights, Oni Press

Squish and Squash, Keenspot Entertainment

Best Presentation in Design

Watership Down, Ten Speed Press

Complete Klaus Deluxe Edition, BOOM! Studios

Faithless Deluxe Edition with Slipcase, BOOM! Studios

Grendel: Devil by the Deed–Master’s Edition, Dark Horse Comics

Metaphorical HER, Rocketship Entertainment

Palookaville 24, Drawn & Quarterly

Richard Stark’s Parker: The Complete Collection, IDW Publishing

Thalamus: The Art of Dave McKean, Dark Horse Comics

