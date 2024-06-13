The 2024 Robert E. Howard Awards were announced by the Robert E. Howard Foundation on June 9.

SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS

THE ATLANTEAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, BOOK

Requirements: Nonfiction work (print or digital), minimum 50,000 words, substantively devoted to the life and/or work of Robert E. Howard, published in the last calendar year.

THE VALUSIAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, BOOK (ANTHOLOGY/COLLECTION)

Requirements: Nonfiction anthology or collection of essays (print or digital), nonfiction, minimum 50,000 words, substantively devoted to the life and/or work of Robert E. Howard, published in the last calendar year.

Bob Byrne & Jason M. Waltz (eds.) – Hither Came Conan (Rogue Blades Foundation)

THE HYRKANIAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, ESSAY

Requirements: Scholarly Nonfiction essays (print or digital), no minimum word count, substantively focused on the life and/or work of Robert E. Howard, published in the last calendar year.

Will Oliver, “The Personal and Literary Influence of Jack London’s THE STAR ROVER on Robert E. Howard,” THE DARK MAN Vol. 13, No. 2

THE VENARIUM—EMERGING SCHOLAR

Requirements: Candidates must have recently begun making significant contributions to Howard scholarship through publications and/or presentations over the past few years.

ART AWARDS

THE BLACK LOTUS—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, WEB-BASED

Requirements: Web-based content (i.e. digital magazine, journals, websites, blogs, podcasts, audiovisual/multimedia presentations, internet sites, etc.), substantively focused on the life and/or work of Robert E. Howard, new content must have been published in the last calendar year.

[TIE]

Ståle Gismervik: The World of Robert E. Howard website and associated articles, interviews, and resources hosted there.

Gary Romeo, https://spraguedecampfan.wordpress.com/

THE COSTIGAN—LITERARY ACHIEVEMENT

Awarded for original creative writing that carries on the spirit and tradition of Robert E. Howard, to better recognize and celebrate his influence on future generations of writers.

Requirements: Fiction (i.e. short fiction, novels, comic books, etc.), in the spirit and tradition of Robert E. Howard, published in the last calendar year.

Conan the Barbarian (Titan 2023): Jim Zub, Roberto De La Torre, Dean White and Richard Starkings

THE RANKIN—ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

Requirements: Visual media (painting, comics art & covers, film, etc.), directly related to the depiction of Robert E. Howard’s life, characters, or fictional worlds; published in the last calendar year.

Roberto De la Torre and José Villarrubia, Conan the Barbarian (Titan Comics, 2023)

THE BLACK RIVER—SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT

Requirements: Candidates will have produced or contributed something special that doesn’t fit into any other category, e.g. scholarly presentations, biographical discoveries, etc.

Josh Adkins, Jon Larson, and Luke E. Dodd – 10 Years of the Cromcast Podcast https://thecromcast.blogspot.com/ For creating and running a podcast on discussing Robert E. Howard, Sword and Sorcery, and Fantasy for 10 years. Recording and publishing on-line events at several Howard Days.

THE BLACK CIRCLE – LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Rob Roehm

THE CROM AWARD

Dennis McHaney was awarded for his 50 years as a publisher of REH chapbooks, fanzines, and books.

Paul Herman was awarded for his tireless hunt for Robert E. Howard’s writing table over the years and for having it restored via the Robert E. Howard Foundation.

[Thanks to Bobby Derie for the story.]

Share this: Facebook

X

